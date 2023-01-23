Read full article on original website
Related
Tax changes, reading instruction top Georgia Senate GOP aims
ATLANTA (AP) — Republicans in the Georgia Senate on Thursday announced goals to further lower state income tax rates and improve reading instruction for young public school students, although tax changes are unlikely to occur before the 2024 legislative session and leaders could be find themselves short of time to build the consensus for changes […]
Critics say Florida aims to rewrite history by rejecting African American studies
Florida's department of education, under the leadership of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, rejected an Advanced Placement course on African American studies. The decision is leading to a wave of backlash across the country — from other state lawmakers to labor unions and even a potential lawsuit. "One Governor should...
Local election officials in Florida call for scrapping new ID rules for mail voting
County election supervisors in Florida are urging the state to throw out new vote-by-mail restrictions that are set to be rolled out next year, saying the measures could present serious logistical and security issues. In a report sent to the Florida Department of State earlier this month, a working group...
wuga.org
Democratic state lawmakers file bill to dismantle Georgia's abortion law
Georgia House and Senate Democrats on Tuesday introduced identical bills to the Georgia General Assembly that would repeal the state’s “Heartbeat law” and protect reproductive freedom under state law. Georgia’s controversial abortion law prohibits most abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected — usually around six weeks...
atlantatribune.com
Governor Kemp Can’t Make Georgia Communities Safe If He’s Not Ready To Talk About Guns:
My name is Anne Allen Westbrook and I represent Georgia House District 163, Savannah and Chatham County. This week, Governor Brian Kemp gave his State of the State Address before a Joint Session of the House, Senate, and Judiciary. On the subject of public safety, the Governor touted “great strides [Georgia has made] curbing crime.” The facts, however, tell a different story.
wuga.org
Georgia Democrats criticize Kemp over teacher raises
Democratic lawmakers in the Georgia General Assembly say that Governor Brian Kemp’s proposal to raise teacher wages not enough. State Senator Elena Parent of Atlanta gave the Democratic response to Kemp’s annual state of the state address. "I'm pleased that the governor's budget proposal includes a $2000 wage...
Political Rewind: Kemp's State of the State focuses on violent crime, budget; Mining the Okefenokee?
Amy Steigerwalt, @DrSteigerwalt, professor of political science, Georgia State University. Kevin Riley, @ajceditor, editor-in-chief, The Atlanta Journal Constitution. Leo Smith, @leosmithtweets, GOP consultant and CEO, Engaged Futures. State Rep. Mary Margaret Oliver (D), @mmo_mary, Decatur. The breakdown. 1. Gov. Brian Kemp gave his State of the State speech yesterday. The...
Georgia Today: Effort to curb mining near Okefenokee; modernizing prisons; inflation's link to crime
On the Thursday Jan. 26 edition of Georgia Today: Lawmakers want to block mining near the Okefenokee Swamp, Georgia is modernizing its prisons, and inflation and job automation have both led to an increase in crime. Story 1. A South Georgia lawmaker has introduced legislation in the house this week...
Georgia lawmakers propose to block mining outside Okefenokee
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A group of Georgia lawmakers is trying to prohibit future mining near the edge of the Okefenokee Swamp and its vast wildlife refuge, though their proposal wouldn’t stop a company’s mining application currently before state regulators. Rep. Darlene Taylor of Thomasville and five fellow Republicans in the state House introduced a bill Tuesday […]
Georgia Today: State of emergency, Georgia's housing crisis, foster care kids living in hotels
On the Friday Jan. 27 edition of Georgia Today: Gov. Kemp issues a state of emergency, Georgia's housing crisis, and foster care kids are living hotels. Orlando Montoya: Welcome to the Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Friday, Jan. 27, and in for Peter Biello, I'm Orlando Montoya. On today's episode, the governor has issued a state of emergency in response to violent protests last weekend in Atlanta. The president of the Georgia Chamber of Commerce says we're facing a housing crisis. And Georgia foster care officials have placed more than 400 children in hotels over the past six months because they couldn't find appropriate placements for them. Those stories and more coming up on this edition of Georgia Today.
VERIFY: Yes, Georgia average teacher salaries leads the Southeast region
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp covered a lot of ground Wednesday in his fifth State of the State address Wednesday. There was a big focus on education and crime. He made a lot of claims about teacher raises and gang arrests. 11Alive took those statements to the experts to verify if they were true.
66% of Georgians want Casino gambling in Georgia
A new poll shows most Georgians would like to bring casino gambling to the Peach State. The survey of 800 likely Georgia voters, conducted mostly via cellphones Nov. 1 through Nov. 3 by national polling firm Public Opinion Strategies, found 66% in favor of legalizing casinos. The poll found even stronger support – 85% – for allowing Georgia voters to decide whether casinos should be allowed to set up shop here.
wuga.org
Poll finds growing number of Georgia voters support recreational marijuana
As medical marijuana availability moves closer to becoming a reality in Georgia, a majority of polled Georgia voters support medical marijuana, while a growing number want recreational legalization. According to a poll by The Atlanta-Journal Constitution and the University of Georgia School of Public and International Affairs, around 53% of...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia’s Attorney General prosecuting 18 demonstrators charged with domestic terrorism
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Thursday, Attorney General Chris Carr outlined his approach to prosecuting eighteen demonstrators charged with domestic terrorism. “This is not a scare-tactic. We’re serious. Do not come to Georgia and engage in acts of violence,” said Carr. All eighteen are tied to...
Kemp pushes to get tough on crime, add more worker housing in 2023 State of the State speech
The next couple months will see lawmakers hash out raises for state workers, stiffer penalties for some crimes and a new partnership for worker housing if Gov. Brian Kemp gets his way. Kemp laid out his vision for this year’s legislative session and beyond Wednesday in his annual address to Georgians. “I’m proud to report […] The post Kemp pushes to get tough on crime, add more worker housing in 2023 State of the State speech appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
valdostatoday.com
GA county election director praised for work
ATLANTA – The Secretary of State releases a statement praising county election director while dismissing attacks from Dark Money Group. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger released the following statement after reviewing a recording of a presentation made to the Muscogee County Republican Party:. “For the past four years, I...
valdostatoday.com
Georgia renews ESAP for seniors
ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Human Services recently received approval to renew the simplified application process for SNAP. The Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) announced approval from the USDA Food and Nutrition Service to renew Georgia’s Elderly Simplified Application Project (ESAP) through Jan. 31, 2028. ESAP is a federal demonstration project that seeks to simplify the SNAP application and verification process for eligible households. SNAP applications are eligible for ESAP if all eligible household members are age 60 or older and have no earned income.
Atlanta protest update: Gov. Kemp declares state of emergency, taps 1,000 National Guard troops
Thursday, Jan. 26, 6:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp made a preemptive move to prepare for the possibility of a repeat of last weekend's violence in downtown Atlanta. On Saturday night, Jan. 21, rioters destroyed a police vehicle and businesses during a protest in response to the death...
Georgia officials: Poll vindicates state’s election efforts
(The Center Square) — Georgia officials say a new post-election survey vindicates changes to Georgia’s voting law. The survey — a poll of 1,253 registered Georgia voters who voted in the 2022 midterm election — found that an overwhelming majority (98.9%) reported no issues casting a ballot. "Georgia voters found the 2022 election to be safe, secure, and accessible," Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said in a statement. "The data...
WRDW-TV
S.C., Ga. join effort to jam cellphone signals inside prisons
AUGUSTA, Ga. - Top state prosecutors from across the country, including Georgia and South Carolina, are again urging Congress to pass legislation allowing state prisons to jam the signals of cellphones smuggled to inmates. Prosecutors say the devices allow prisoners to plot violence and carry out crimes. “A prison cell...
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
Atlanta, GA
8K+
Followers
34K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.https://www.gpb.org/news
Comments / 4