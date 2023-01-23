‘Players really don’t like this type of thing’: Retired NHL goaltender Mike McKenna reacts to Darryl Sutter’s comments on Jakob Pelletier

Read full article on original website
4 Bruins Who Could Be Traded at the 2023 Deadline
When it comes to the NHL trade deadline, anything is possible. It really is. There are moves made for both the present and future. One of those teams that will look at making a move for not only the present, but also the future, is the Boston Bruins. There is a need for a bottom-six wing, defensive depth and if possible a top-six forward with an eye toward the future at center.
'SOMEONE' IN THE CANUCKS' ORGANIZATION TOLD INSIDER BOUDREAU DEBACLE WAS ALL HIS FAULT
The Vancouver Canucks' dismissal of Bruce Boudreau and all the drama therein has completely taken over the news cycles of the past week or so. Much of the criticism has been one-way, directed at the Canucks' front office and ownership more than anything. Apparently, however, it was reported that one...
6 Detroit Red Wings who could be traded
Heading into the the 2022-23 season, it seemed like a foregone conclusion that the Detroit Red Wings would once again be sellers by the time the trade deadline approached. Well, here we are in late January, and the Red Wings will almost certainly be looking to sell of some players before the March 3rd deadline comes and goes. You can expect for Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman to look to deal off of some players who are on expiring contracts before the deadline.
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
Former NBA Star Suffers Stroke
Tragic news came out in the basketball word on Wednesday, January 11th, when it was announced that a former NBA player had suffered a stroke. According to Detroit Pistons beat writer Omari Sankofa II, former NBA point guard Kevin Porter Sr. suffered a stroke just before Christmas. The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with medical costs.
Golden State Warriors Icon Likely To Leave Team
The Golden State Warriors dynasty has been ongoing for years and has been one of the most successful dynasties in the history of American sports. Now, the main architect of that team that shaped it into what it has been may be on his way out. The Athletic is reporting that Warriors’ General Manager Bob Myers may leave the Warriors when his contract expires this summer. There have been limited negotiations between the Warriors and Meyers, and he is “highly in demand” across the league.
Kyle Kuzma Fires Back At Former Teammate After He Said Wizards Players Just Play For Money And Not To Win
Getting traded to the Washington Wizards in 2021 was the best thing that happened to Kyle Kuzma. It allowed him to show to the world that he was more than just a role player that he had been reduced to on the Los Angeles Lakers. Kuzma was stuck playing third-fiddle...
Giannis Antetokounmpo's Confident Reaction After Learning The Bucks Played With A Completely Healthy Roster After 280 Days
Back in the 2020-21 NBA season, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks conquered the NBA by winning the 2021 championship. It was the only thing missing from Giannis' otherwise perfect resume. But since winning the NBA title, the Bucks have been bitten by the bad luck bug. Last season, the...
Minnesota Twins Complete Another Major Trade
The Minnesota Twins have been actively busy during the 2022-2023 Major League Baseball offseason. That trend has continued today as the Minnesota Twins have completed a trade with the Kansas City Royals.
News and Notes: Gary Bettman insists there’s no tanking in the NHL, new coach Rick Tocchet booed in Canucks debut, and more
There are no NHL teams that are tanking. That’s what commissioner Gary Bettman on Tuesday, as he held an impromptu media availability ahead of the Canadiens and Bruins game at the Bell Centre in Montreal that he was attending. “Nobody tanks because we have a weighted lottery,” Bettman said,...
Former Baseball Player and Manager Dies
It is with great sadness that we report the passing of former Major League Baseball player Bert Pena, who died at the age of 63 after a battle with esophageal cancer. Pena, born Adalberto Pena Rivera in Santurce, Puerto Rico in 1959, had a notable career in baseball, playing 88 games over six seasons with the Houston Astros between 1981 and 1987. He was known for his defensive skills, and spent most of his professional career in the Houston Astros' minor league system, including several seasons with the Triple-A Tucson Toros.
3 Capitals Most Likely to Be Traded Ahead of 2023 Deadline
The Washington Capitals currently sit in a Stanley Cup Playoff position in the Eastern Conference and general manager (GM) Brian MacLellan won’t be looking back any time soon. It’s go time for the Capitals as management confirmed, if Alex Ovechkin is still on the team, Washington is going all-in to win the Cup.
Barry Trotz says he didn’t have ‘any interest’ in taking Canucks head coaching job
The Vancouver Canucks may have just made a coaching change, but it appears one of the top names on the market didn’t have any interest in joining the team as Bruce Boudreau’s replacement. Barry Trotz, who has served as the head coach of the Nashville Predators, Washington Capitals,...
CANUCKS' GM LIED DURING SUNDAY'S PRESS CONFERENCE TO SAVE FACE, FAILS MISERABLY
The whole Vancouver Canucks/Bruce Boudreau debacle showed the entire hockey world the ugly underbelly of professional sports. The carelessness with which the Canucks' management has approached the situation is puzzling, to say the least. GM Patrik Allvin and President Jim Rutherford are under intense scrutiny over their decisions and the...
FORMER PLAYER RIPS DARRYL SUTTER AFTER DISRESPECTING FLAMES' ROOKIE
Darryl Sutter is about as old school as they come these days. The old guard of NHL coaches has dwindled down to just Sutter and John Tortorella, although you could make a case for one or two others. These coaches tend to butt heads with modernity in general (see: Tortorella & the iPads), and it can cause discomfort behind the scenes.
VANCOUVER CANUCKS JERSEY HITS THE ICE FIVE MINUTES INTO RICK TOCCHET'S FIRST GAME
Rick Tocchet's tenure in Vancouver got off to a rough start on Tuesday night. In the opening stanza of the Canucks' home game against the Chicago Blackhawks, one fan threw his jersey on the ice in protest of the organization's recent behavior. Frankly, it's a little surprising that there was...
Vancouver Canucks goaltender Collin Delia breaks his silence on Fartgate
Headlines circulated worldwide claiming that colour commentator John Garrett let one rip live on air as the clip caught on like wildfire. Garrett denied any wrongdoing of any kind in the moment, and the fact that the sound was picked up by both the home and away broadcasts likely should have absolved Garrett completely. But some still aren’t convinced.
