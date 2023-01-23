SPRING VALLEY, WI – Hello, my name is John Groh. I have the privilege of serving the Spring Valley Community as the school superintendent. The purposes of this letter are to inform and invite. Let me begin with the invitation. No matter the topic, issue, concern, idea, or celebration I invite you to reach out to me to share. Of the many parts of my job I enjoy the most is connecting with others. If others you know have questions, encourage them to talk to me or give me their name and I’ll reach out. We have a lot of amazing things happening in Spring Valley each day but are always looking for ways to improve.

SPRING VALLEY, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO