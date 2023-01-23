Read full article on original website
montanarightnow.com
Cold shooting spells loss for Montana Western at MSU-Northern
HAVRE — The Bulldog Men's Basketball team lost tonight's conference matchup with the MSU-Northern Lights 70-58. The Bulldogs are now 8-14 on the season and 3-6 in Frontier Conference play. How It Happened. The Bulldogs got off to a roaring start behind a three-minute 11-0 run. Ky Kouba hit...
montanasports.com
'I'm going to beat it': Community support aids Lady Griz Hall of Famer Skyla Sisco in cancer battle
MISSOULA — It's hard to talk about the history of the Montana Lady Griz program without Skyla Sisco being one of the first names mentioned. The Malta native was one of many Montana born-and-bred athletes recruited by Robin Selvig to play for the Lady Griz, and fans remember Sisco as the fiercely competitive, scrappy point guard for UM in the mid-1990s who helped lead the program to four NCAA tournaments as she became the first four-time All-Big Sky player in team history.
406mtsports.com
Billings West boys and Billings Senior girls wrestlers demonstrate why they are state contenders
BILLINGS — The same final score appeared twice on the Billings West scoreboard on Tuesday night. But while the score was the same, different teams won.
montanarightnow.com
Billings Skyview steals crosstown win from Billings Senior 75-34
BILLINGS — Charlize Davis has been a three-sport contributor at Billings Skyview going on four years now, but it’s sometimes a little too easy to overlook the level of her athleticism. She’s a state placer in track and field and led the Falcons’ girls soccer team with 14...
Will This Famous “Local” Artist Stop In Montana On His New Tour?
Considering John Mayer has a home here in Montana and his recent support toward flood relief, after this past summer's devastating floods took over our beloved Yellowstone National Park, you would think that Montana would make the list for his recently announced tour. Mayer released his upcoming Solo Tour and...
Montana’s Best Burger Can Be Found At This Popular Restaurant.
When it comes to food, burgers might be the best invention in the culinary world. I mean, what's not to love? You have a bun, you have a burger, all you need to do is add some cheese and some fixins, and your tastebuds are going to thank you. One of the great things about burgers is the endless options that are at your disposal. There are so many different things you can do with them.
Do You Know About This Amazing Montana World Record Holder?
A few years ago, as I was heading to the "Rockin' the Rivers" concert and making my way through Three Forks, my friend Bill and I made a stop for some of the best and biggest cinnamon rolls around. As we were discussing how much we enjoyed our baked goods. He then brought up the ”World Record”.
Montana’s Biggest Candy Store Undergoing Big Change in Billings
You may be familiar with Candy Town USA. I wrote a story on this wonderful place back in December. It’s a candy store that has quite literally, everything you could ever want for your sweet tooth. And is the biggest candy store in the state of Montana! There’s an old fashion soda station with 50’s style décor. Beautiful candy lines the perimeters of the store creating an experience for anyone who walks through the doors.
Frigid Winter Storm Expected to Slam Into Billings This Weekend
Don't take off your snow tires quite yet, Billings. Late winter in Montana can certainly be unpredictable. We've been enjoying spring-like conditions the past couple of weeks, but this weekend we'll get a reminder from Mother Nature that winter is far from over. The National Weather Service in Billings is predicting up to 4 inches of snowfall on Friday and Saturday.
montanarightnow.com
Snowmobiler injured after hitting tree southwest of West Yellowstone
BOZEMAN, Mont. - A snowmobiler was taken to Bozeman Health Big Sky Medical Center after hitting a tree southwest of West Yellowstone, near Junction 16. Search and rescue volunteers responded to the injured snowmobiler along with Custer Gallatin National Forest Service, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks and Hebgen Basin Rural Fire District.
Q2 Billings Area Weather: The Winter Storm is moving in
A winter storm will bring several inches of snow to the lower elevations and over a foot in the mountains
agupdate.com
Pig problems continue for Herman ranch
HARDIN, Mont. – When you are brave enough to venture outside of your comfort zone, there are always going to be some unique challenges. Cattle rancher Lamont Herman is learning that first-hand this winter as some pigs that his kids are raising on the ranch for meat continue to present challenges.
Showtime docuseries spotlights Montana's missing indigenous people
A docuseries focused on the missing and murdered indigenous people problem here in Montana is set to premier on Showtime February 3rd
Can This Be Possible? Here’s The Top 5 Poorest Cities In Montana.
Over the last few years, Montana has become one of those states of the has and has not. As the wealthy continue to flock here, it's caused home prices to skyrocket, which in turn has caused a whole lot of hard-working Montanans to struggle to make ends meet. I was...
Months after Billings Petroleum Club closes, member continues to be charged fees
The Petroleum Club charged, and continues to charge, a monthly fee for members to be able to dine at the restaurant.
Overnight: Shooting On Lake Elmo Drive, Standoff in Billings
From the Billings Police Department from 11:44 PM last night:. Billings Police responded to a shooting outside of 1225 Lake Elmo Drive. Both the suspect and victim fled the scene, and the victim has not been located. It is unknown if they were hit by gunfire. The suspect was located...
Son saves family from mobile home blaze in Montana
BOZEMAN, Mont.—Jessica Kirkland was asleep when the fire started. Her dog stirred, slowly waking her up. Then Kirkland’s son burst into her room, and told her that the house was full of smoke. Kirkland got out of bed and went to her daughter’s room. She opened the door, and recalled that the room was filled with smoke. Luckily, her daughter was asleep on the couch. ...
Billings lawmaker shares experience in legislature amid sudden resignation
At the age of 19, Stromswold celebrated her new adulthood with two life goals - becoming a full-time student studying political science and running for public office.
montanarightnow.com
Billings rancher admits fraud in Bureau of Land Management cattle grazing fee investigation
BILLINGS — A Billings man accused of defrauding the Bureau of Land Management of fees in a cattle grazing scheme admitted to a mail fraud crime today, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said. Gene John Klamert, 70, pleaded guilty to mail fraud. Klamert faces a maximum of 20 years in...
Another Billings Business Has Closed Its Doors For Good
It seems all too common right now, but last night I was notified that a local business I've featured before had closed its doors for good. That business is SubZero Ice Cream inside of Rimrock Mall, a unique shop that makes fresh and as healthy as possible Ice Cream in front of your eyes using Liquid Nitrogen.
