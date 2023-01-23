Read full article on original website
Hilarious: Jerome Police Just Roasted The Jerome Sheriff Department Online
There has been a bit of friendly fire on the Jerome side of the Snake River Canyon this week between the Jerome Police Department and the Jerome Sheriff’s Office. The online exchange is amusing and the virtual jabs show the excellent relationship between the departments. Shots Fired: The Jerome...
Multiple vehicles involved in crash near Twin Falls
The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. Idaho State Police are investigating a three-vehicle injury collision that occurred on Jan. 23, at approximately 5:52 p.m., on US 93 near milepost 35 in Twin Falls County. A 47-year-old female from Twin Falls was driving southbound on US 93...
Jerome Man Involved in Three-vehicle Crash on US 93 Hospitalized
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 21-year-old man was hospitalized Monday afternoon after being hit head-on when the driver of an SUV tried to pass a semi-truck south of Twin Falls. According to Idaho State Police, troopers and emergency crews responded to U.S. Highway 93 for the three-vehicle crash a just before 6 p.m. The 21-year-old man from Jerome had been headed north in a 1995 Chevrolet S-10 and was hit by a 2016 Dodge Durango driven by a 47-year-old Twin Falls man attempting to pass a truck. ISP said the Jerome man was not wearing a seat belt and taken to an area hospital. The driver of the Durango and the truck did not need hospitalization. The crash blocked the highway for about two hours.
Three vehicle crash on Hwy. 93 sends one to the hospital Monday afternoon
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho State Police are investigating a three-vehicle injury collision that occurred on Monday afternoon on Highway 93 – south of Twin Falls. According to a press release issued by ISP, at a little before 6 p.m., a 47-year-old female from Twin Falls was...
Neighborhood Moose Attack Leaves Idaho Woman Severely Injured
After multiple neighborhood sightings, an encounter between her small, unleashed dog and a moose prompted an Idaho woman to intervene. As she did, the moose switched its focus to her, charging her while she stood in her driveway. There it attacked and knocked her unconscious. The victim’s identity is not...
19-year-old Charged with Ketchum Burglary and Theft of High Priced Alcohol
KETCHUM, Idaho (KLIX)-A 19-year-old is facing two counts of burglary after deputies allegedly found bottles of alcohol worth thousands of dollars taken from a nearby residence. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a suspected burglary a little after 9 p.m. Wednesday at home in Ketchum and arrived to find the suspect, Jacob Russell, in his vehicle. When deputies searched the car they allegedly found seven bottles of high-dollar alcohol, each bottle valued at $750 to $1,000, that had been taken from the home. According to the sheriff's office six bottles of Old Fitzgerald bourbon and a bottle of tequila were recovered and placed into evidence. The alcohols are considered collectors spirits. The value of the alcohol resulted in the felony charges. Additionally, Russell is facing misdemeanor charges for possessio of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
City of Twin Falls reminds people the dangers of flushing non-flushable items
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The City of Twin Falls is reminding people to be mindful of what you flush down your toilet and other drains. There has been an increase of people flushing paper towels and flushable wipes down the toilet, none of which are able to be flushed. What happens is, over time, the sewers get backed up, and eventually clogged, making it so the public works department has to come and unclog that area.
The Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls Needs Some Safety Updates
The Perrine Bridge is a historical landmark and is a major part of Twin Falls and its history. It is a beautiful bridge, that allows residents to travel over the canyon directly from Twin Falls, and makes for some amazing pictures as well. The bridge is where many base jumpers come from all over the country and world to jump from, and is also where you can see some amazing views of the canyon. Some people get anxious driving or walking over it, but most people enjoy the bridge. While the bridge is a beautiful structure, it has seen its share of tragedies as well. There are a few ways to help prevent these moments from happening and that is by upgrading and making the bridge a little safer.
You Can Sound Off on Idaho’s Lava Ridge Wind Debacle
Everyone in the Magic Valley has an opinion on the Lava Ridge wind project. As well as two other massive proposals for wind farms in the valley. Or, at least every one I’ve talked to about the massive eyesores that could be on the way. We’ve got to stop...
Win Southern Idaho Home and Garden Show Planter Boxes and Flowers
The 2023 Southern Idaho Home and Garden Show is going to be bigger and better than ever before with more vendors and more ideas and products to improve your home and garden. Plus you can win a great prize to improve the beauty of your yard!. This year, we are...
Here is What the Pole Line/Eastland Trailhead Park Will Look Like in Twin Falls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Twin Falls food producer Chobani revealed what a new park would look like in the northeast part of the city at a city council meeting Monday night. Chobani, known for its Greek yogurt products, announced in December it donated $250,000 to build a multipurpose park at one of the trailheads to the Canyon Rim trail that will be called Pole Line/Eastland Trailhead Park.
Will The New Winter Weather Advisory Completely Miss Twin Falls?
If you hate winter weather, then this report won’t bother you at all. For those of us who love winter, this will be a bummer. The new weather alert from the National Weather Service lists a Winter Weather Advisory, starting tonight, for parts of Southern Idaho but Twin Falls is not part of it.
Poisonious Plant Still a Problem for Wildlife in the Wood River Valley
KETCHUM, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho wildlife officials say a poisonous plant to wildlife continues to be a problem as a moose fell victim to the decorative shrub last week. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, a bull moose was found dead in someone's backyard on Jan. 17 after it ate the deadly ornamental yew, often planted as a decorative plant for landscaping. Blaine County banned the use of yew for landscaping several years ago, yet it continues to be found and eaten by wildlife.
The Scary Stats and Facts About Suicide in Twin Falls and How to Help
Depression is real, and anyone that says otherwise has never experienced it or known someone that has. Since the pandemic, it seems to have been on the rise, not just in the Magic Valley but around the world. Many different things can lead to depression, and how each handles it is different. When depression becomes severe, suicidal thoughts begin to creep in.
Twin Falls Church Asks for Special Use Permit for School
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A special use permit to operate a private school at a Twin Falls church was approved Tuesday night by the Twin Falls Planning and Zoning Commission. Amazing Grace Fellowship, located on north Eastland Drive, submitted a request for the special use permit to run a kindergarten through eighth grade school in its church building beginning the fall of this year.
Win Tickets To The 2023 Twin Falls Death By Chocolate Event
Death By Chocolate will be back in Twin Falls on February 2nd this year. The popular fundraiser by the Twin Falls Rotary will feature delicious chocolate creations from local chefs. Win tickets to the event below:. Toys and Drone Show From 2022 Christmas In The Nighttime Sky. While the fireworks...
St. Luke’s launches investigation after social media post stirs controversy
TWIN FALLS, Idaho — On Tuesday, St. Luke’s Magic Valley posted a picture showing off a medical tool unique to the Pacific Northwest region. In the photo, the second employee from the left displays what people are calling a ‘white power’ hand sign. The post is...
Tragedy Strikes Idaho’s Finest Burger Joint
I live two and a half hours drive from the Garage Café in Notus and, yet. When I mention it to many people in Twin Falls, they know the place. They’ll share memories of meals there. Twin Falls Police Chief Craig Kingsbury liked to stop there for breakfast when he served as Chief of Police in Nampa. The late Coach Pete Coulson considered it a favorite stop.
Twin Falls Says Goodbye to Another Store, but is it Really Closed?
A new year, but a similar trend continues to be happening around Twin Falls, and that is another store is closing its doors, but unlike other stores that have closed in the area, this one is a little different. It seems to be far too often that another business is closing its doors and saying goodbye to the area, but there are those rare instances where not everything is as it seems, and perhaps the store that closed, isn't truly closed in the way you think.
Access to Popular Southern Idaho Canyon Restricted Due to Wintering Eagles
WENDELL, Idaho (KLIX) -The road into the popular Box Canyon at Thousand Springs State Park west of Wendell has been closed off to vehicles while wintering eagles are in the area. Bald Eagles Wintering In Southern Idaho. Thousand Springs State Park made the decision to close off motorized travel into...
