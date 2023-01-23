ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun Valley, ID

Comments / 1

Related
eastidahonews.com

Multiple vehicles involved in crash near Twin Falls

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. Idaho State Police are investigating a three-vehicle injury collision that occurred on Jan. 23, at approximately 5:52 p.m., on US 93 near milepost 35 in Twin Falls County. A 47-year-old female from Twin Falls was driving southbound on US 93...
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Jerome Man Involved in Three-vehicle Crash on US 93 Hospitalized

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 21-year-old man was hospitalized Monday afternoon after being hit head-on when the driver of an SUV tried to pass a semi-truck south of Twin Falls. According to Idaho State Police, troopers and emergency crews responded to U.S. Highway 93 for the three-vehicle crash a just before 6 p.m. The 21-year-old man from Jerome had been headed north in a 1995 Chevrolet S-10 and was hit by a 2016 Dodge Durango driven by a 47-year-old Twin Falls man attempting to pass a truck. ISP said the Jerome man was not wearing a seat belt and taken to an area hospital. The driver of the Durango and the truck did not need hospitalization. The crash blocked the highway for about two hours.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

19-year-old Charged with Ketchum Burglary and Theft of High Priced Alcohol

KETCHUM, Idaho (KLIX)-A 19-year-old is facing two counts of burglary after deputies allegedly found bottles of alcohol worth thousands of dollars taken from a nearby residence. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a suspected burglary a little after 9 p.m. Wednesday at home in Ketchum and arrived to find the suspect, Jacob Russell, in his vehicle. When deputies searched the car they allegedly found seven bottles of high-dollar alcohol, each bottle valued at $750 to $1,000, that had been taken from the home. According to the sheriff's office six bottles of Old Fitzgerald bourbon and a bottle of tequila were recovered and placed into evidence. The alcohols are considered collectors spirits. The value of the alcohol resulted in the felony charges. Additionally, Russell is facing misdemeanor charges for possessio of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
KETCHUM, ID
kmvt

City of Twin Falls reminds people the dangers of flushing non-flushable items

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The City of Twin Falls is reminding people to be mindful of what you flush down your toilet and other drains. There has been an increase of people flushing paper towels and flushable wipes down the toilet, none of which are able to be flushed. What happens is, over time, the sewers get backed up, and eventually clogged, making it so the public works department has to come and unclog that area.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

The Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls Needs Some Safety Updates

The Perrine Bridge is a historical landmark and is a major part of Twin Falls and its history. It is a beautiful bridge, that allows residents to travel over the canyon directly from Twin Falls, and makes for some amazing pictures as well. The bridge is where many base jumpers come from all over the country and world to jump from, and is also where you can see some amazing views of the canyon. Some people get anxious driving or walking over it, but most people enjoy the bridge. While the bridge is a beautiful structure, it has seen its share of tragedies as well. There are a few ways to help prevent these moments from happening and that is by upgrading and making the bridge a little safer.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Here is What the Pole Line/Eastland Trailhead Park Will Look Like in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Twin Falls food producer Chobani revealed what a new park would look like in the northeast part of the city at a city council meeting Monday night. Chobani, known for its Greek yogurt products, announced in December it donated $250,000 to build a multipurpose park at one of the trailheads to the Canyon Rim trail that will be called Pole Line/Eastland Trailhead Park.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Poisonious Plant Still a Problem for Wildlife in the Wood River Valley

KETCHUM, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho wildlife officials say a poisonous plant to wildlife continues to be a problem as a moose fell victim to the decorative shrub last week. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, a bull moose was found dead in someone's backyard on Jan. 17 after it ate the deadly ornamental yew, often planted as a decorative plant for landscaping. Blaine County banned the use of yew for landscaping several years ago, yet it continues to be found and eaten by wildlife.
BLAINE COUNTY, ID
KOOL 96.5

The Scary Stats and Facts About Suicide in Twin Falls and How to Help

Depression is real, and anyone that says otherwise has never experienced it or known someone that has. Since the pandemic, it seems to have been on the rise, not just in the Magic Valley but around the world. Many different things can lead to depression, and how each handles it is different. When depression becomes severe, suicidal thoughts begin to creep in.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls Church Asks for Special Use Permit for School

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A special use permit to operate a private school at a Twin Falls church was approved Tuesday night by the Twin Falls Planning and Zoning Commission. Amazing Grace Fellowship, located on north Eastland Drive, submitted a request for the special use permit to run a kindergarten through eighth grade school in its church building beginning the fall of this year.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

Tragedy Strikes Idaho’s Finest Burger Joint

I live two and a half hours drive from the Garage Café in Notus and, yet. When I mention it to many people in Twin Falls, they know the place. They’ll share memories of meals there. Twin Falls Police Chief Craig Kingsbury liked to stop there for breakfast when he served as Chief of Police in Nampa. The late Coach Pete Coulson considered it a favorite stop.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls Says Goodbye to Another Store, but is it Really Closed?

A new year, but a similar trend continues to be happening around Twin Falls, and that is another store is closing its doors, but unlike other stores that have closed in the area, this one is a little different. It seems to be far too often that another business is closing its doors and saying goodbye to the area, but there are those rare instances where not everything is as it seems, and perhaps the store that closed, isn't truly closed in the way you think.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls, ID
14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 1310 KLIX has the best news coverage for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy