RALEIGH, N.C. -- Duke. A rivalry that needs no introduction is upon us tonight at 7 p.m. in James T. Valvano Arena at William Neal Reynolds Coliseum. The rivalry between Duke and NC State in wrestling has existed for decades, and each year is a highly-anticipated one. The two teams have always been highly competitive and bring out the best in one another whenever they face off.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 6 HOURS AGO