ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

No. 8 NC State wrestling looking to bounce back against Duke

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Duke. A rivalry that needs no introduction is upon us tonight at 7 p.m. in James T. Valvano Arena at William Neal Reynolds Coliseum. The rivalry between Duke and NC State in wrestling has existed for decades, and each year is a highly-anticipated one. The two teams have always been highly competitive and bring out the best in one another whenever they face off.
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

Georgia football hires former Virginia Tech strength assistant KJ Florence to replace Tersoo Uhaa

Two weeks after associate strength and conditioning coach Tersoo Uhaa left Georgia to join Deion Sanders at Colorado, Kirby Smart and strength and conditioning director Scott Sinclair have hired a familiar name as his replacement. The program announced on Friday that KJ Florence has joined the program after a year at Virginia Tech as assistant director of strength and conditioning.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Up in the Rafters: Heels Clicking Into Off Week

Consistency has been the key for North Carolina, as the Tar Heels have now won 10 of their last 12, with their latest wins against NC State and Syracuse. The Up in the Rafters duo of Justin Jackson and Taylor Vippolis breaks down everything about UNC Basketball from this week including Armando Bacot’s place in program history.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

James Brown Interview: UNC Commitment Dishes on Recruitment, Ian Jackson, and the 2024 Class

Class of 2024 four-star big man James Brown pledged to North Carolina on Jan. 2 and became the third commitment in the Tar Heels' top-ranked 2024 class that features four-star wing Drake Powell, five-star point guard Elliot Cadeau and now five-star shooting guard Ian Jackson. On Monday, Brown joined Inside Carolina recruiting analysts Sherrell McMillan and Sean Moran and host Joey Powell on the Coast to Coast podcast to discuss a variety of topics, including an in-depth breakdown of his recruitment, his reaction to Jackson's commitment, thoughts on UNC's 2024 class and his all-time favorite Tar Heels.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

247Sports

71K+
Followers
423K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy