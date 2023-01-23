Read full article on original website
Ronnie L. King
Ronnie L. King, 60, of Logansport passed away unexpectedly on Monday, January 23, 2023 in Logansport. He was born in Kokomo on October 27, 1962. Ronnie was a U.S. Army veteran. He was currently employed at MPI Corporation and enjoyed doing construction work on the side. Ronnie loved hunting, fishing,...
Charleigh Téa Cope
Charleigh Téa Cope, a daughter, was born at 3:22 a.m. Dec. 28, 2022, at Franciscan Health Lafayette East, to Blake and Hailey (Jones) Cope, Crawfordsville. At birth, she weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces and measured 20 inches in length. She was welcomed home by siblings, Treycin, Gavin, Everleigh and Sullivan Cope.
Live entertainment in Logansport and nearby for January 25 – 29, 2023
UPDATED – Jan 24th 12n PLEASE SHARE!. DUE TO THE WINTER STORM EVENT Wednesday… check the venue before you head out!. STARTING in JANUARY the guide will include ALL forms of entertainment including trivia, karaoke, corn hole/dart/pinball tournaments, brew releases, car shows along with LIVE MUSIC of course! THINK SPRING!!
Theresa L. Ingram
Theresa L. Ingram, age 76, Burnettsville, passed away at 4:41 a.m. Tuesday, January 24, 2023, in her residence. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 31, at Kroeger Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow visitation at 1:00 p.m., also at the funeral home, with Fr. Gustavo Lopez officiating.
Indiana State Police mourn the loss of Capitol Police Officer and Retired Trooper Tim Denny
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana State Police is mourning the loss of Tim Denny, P.E. 3169, who served as a Trooper with the Indiana State Police and a Capitol Police Officer for nearly 47 years. Tim Denny was from Anderson Indiana and a 1972 graduate of Anderson High School. He...
Former HSE teacher found guilty of molesting student
FISHERS, Ind. — A former math teacher at Hamilton Southeastern junior high school was found guilty of child molesting. Ian Gray, who was previously listed as a mathematics teacher at Riverside Junior High, turned himself in to police in July 2021. The arrest came after a clinical psychologist filed a report with the Department of Child Services in May 2021. The district removed him from the classroom as soon as they were notified.
READI accelerates quality of place investments in north central Indiana
Last Updated on January 26, 2023 by Indiana Economic Development Corporation. Sec. Chambers joins region to commemorate READI progress, nearly $100 million invested in quality of life, talent retention and attraction. KOKOMO, Ind. (Jan. 26, 2023) – Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers joined local officials and regional leaders today in...
School bus evacuated after nearly tipping over in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Ind. (WLFI) — A loaded bus was evacuated Thursday morning after nearly tipping over. The bus slid off the road and slightly into a ditch while making a turn at College and Jackson streets, says Carroll schools Superintendent Keith Thackery. The students were taken to school on a...
Young boy loses companion dog during cross-country trip to Indiana
ANDERSON, Ind.- An 8-year-old boy is without his companion dog. The Huckeby family was driving cross-country in the process of moving to central Indiana from California. Sunday night, Miranda Huckeby, her son Merrick, and her husband made a pit stop in New Mexico. The two adults got out alongside a road to check under the hood of their truck. Within seconds, their dog Sky took off.
Agency Owner – Shelter Insurance
We are seeking an exceptional entrepreneur to make a difference in Logansport, IN and become our newest Shelter Insurance Agent. • Do you have a desire to meet new people, develop new contacts, and become known in your community?. • Are you passionate about serving your community?. • Do you...
County Chosen for Delphi Murders Trial Jury
INDIANAPOLIS — A judge has made a decision in regard to the jury that will determine Richard Allen’s fate. 50-year-old Allen has been accused of the Delphi murders of Abby Williams and Libby German. Now, Judge Frances Gull has determined that the jurors hearing his case must come from Allen County.
Ambulance Roll Over Crash in Noblesville
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — An ambulance belonging to Preferred Auto Body in Indianapolis crashed on Campus Parkway in Noblesville, but nobody was severely hurt. Around 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, Noblesville Police were called to Campus Parkway by the I-69 overpass for the report of a single vehicle, a 1999 Ford Ambulance, involved in a crash.
Judge gives Walker suspended sentence
A Crawfordsville man was given a 4 1/2-year suspended sentence after pleading guilty to criminal confinement and unlawful possession of a steroid. John R. Walker, 53, a local dentist was facing multiple felony charges and one misdemeanor charge following an altercation he had with a woman he was romantically involved with in August 2019.
Noblesville man killed in crash
A Noblesville man was struck and killed earlier this month in Jasper County after changing a tire on Interstate 65, according to the Indiana State Police. Miles S. Williams, 25, was driving a gray 2007 Nissan Altima southbound in the left lane Jan. 4 and had pulled over to the left side of the road due to a flat tire. According to the ISP, Williams had exited the vehicle and was in the process of changing the tire on the vehicle when a blue 2022 Chevrolet Equinox driven by a Michigan man hit the right side of the Nissan and also hit Williams.
Docs: Howard County corrections officer leg swept handcuffed inmate, sending her to ER
On Jan. 3, the sheriff's office received a complaint from a woman who was incarcerated in the Howard County Jail that accused corrections officer Colin M. Byrd, 22, of battery.
1 man dead in Grant County after accident with semi-truck
A Ford Focus was driving westbound when it suddenly crossed the center line into the eastbound lane.
Downtown Wabash is hidden gem
Just a short drive away is one of north-central Indiana’s sizzling secrets: Downtown Wabash. Over the past 20 years or so, it’s been reimagining and reinventing itself, and more than 80 local businesses have caught the vision. There’s a feast of history, culture, arts, shopping, and entertainment all made up of an eclectic community within the community, all within a span of two miles.
Crews respond to large Whitley County house fire
WHITLEY CO., Ind. (WANE) – A house in Whitley County is badly damaged after a fire early this morning. It started before 2 a.m. at a home in the 8100 block of South 700 East. Several fire crews responded and needed to take a defensive stance. Around 4 a.m. crews were able to get the fire under control.
Temporary closure in Logansport Memorial Hospital’s Medical Office Building East Lab on January 25, 2023
Last Updated on January 23, 2023 by Logansport Memorial Hospital. There will be a temporary closure of the Medical Office Building East Lab on Wednesday, January 25, due to the water supply being shut off, to replace the water meter for MOB East. Logansport Utilities will begin working at 6:00 a.m. and should be completed by 7:30 a.m. Please note during this time frame all of Medical Office Building East will be without water. Patients can utilize the Lobby Lab, located in Medical Office Building West, beginning at 7:00 am., and the MOB East Lab will reopen at 7:30 a.m.
Historic schoolhouse in Cass County to be restored
'I've got a second Coach Mabrey': Dara to play key roll for ND WBB despite injury. South Bend police urging residents to be vigilant amid robbery spike. First Alert Weather Forecast – 5 p.m. As Chief Meteorologist Matt Engelbrecht explains, we’re in for some lake effect snow after getting...
