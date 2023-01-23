Did you say “yes!” to a marriage proposal recently? If so, congratulations! Now, where are you going to say, “I do?” Avoid the high costs in the big cities, and have the romantic day of your dreams in Grant County Indiana. There are a variety of venues offering historic elegance, classic & fun or rustic-chic atmospheres. We’ve put together a convenient list of venues to help you find the perfect place for your dream-come-true wedding day.

GRANT COUNTY, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO