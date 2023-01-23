Read full article on original website
Ronnie L. King
Ronnie L. King, 60, of Logansport passed away unexpectedly on Monday, January 23, 2023 in Logansport. He was born in Kokomo on October 27, 1962. Ronnie was a U.S. Army veteran. He was currently employed at MPI Corporation and enjoyed doing construction work on the side. Ronnie loved hunting, fishing,...
Live entertainment in Logansport and nearby for January 25 – 29, 2023
UPDATED – Jan 24th 12n PLEASE SHARE!. DUE TO THE WINTER STORM EVENT Wednesday… check the venue before you head out!. STARTING in JANUARY the guide will include ALL forms of entertainment including trivia, karaoke, corn hole/dart/pinball tournaments, brew releases, car shows along with LIVE MUSIC of course! THINK SPRING!!
Theresa L. Ingram
Theresa L. Ingram, age 76, Burnettsville, passed away at 4:41 a.m. Tuesday, January 24, 2023, in her residence. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 31, at Kroeger Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow visitation at 1:00 p.m., also at the funeral home, with Fr. Gustavo Lopez officiating.
READI accelerates quality of place investments in north central Indiana
Last Updated on January 26, 2023 by Indiana Economic Development Corporation. Sec. Chambers joins region to commemorate READI progress, nearly $100 million invested in quality of life, talent retention and attraction. KOKOMO, Ind. (Jan. 26, 2023) – Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers joined local officials and regional leaders today in...
Indiana State Police mourn the loss of Capitol Police Officer and Retired Trooper Tim Denny
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana State Police is mourning the loss of Tim Denny, P.E. 3169, who served as a Trooper with the Indiana State Police and a Capitol Police Officer for nearly 47 years. Tim Denny was from Anderson Indiana and a 1972 graduate of Anderson High School. He...
Former HSE teacher found guilty of molesting student
FISHERS, Ind. — A former math teacher at Hamilton Southeastern junior high school was found guilty of child molesting. Ian Gray, who was previously listed as a mathematics teacher at Riverside Junior High, turned himself in to police in July 2021. The arrest came after a clinical psychologist filed a report with the Department of Child Services in May 2021. The district removed him from the classroom as soon as they were notified.
LIVE UPDATES | Winter storm slams into central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – A winter storm will slam into central Indiana. Rain began changing over into snow early Wednesday morning, creating a messy, slushy mess on the roads. Forecasters predicted some areas could see up to 8” of snow once the system moves through, although those totals were revised slightly lower as temperatures remained above freezing […]
Boy loses companion dog during cross-country trip to Indiana
UPDATE: Miranda Huckeby shared on social media that Sky secured a ride from New Mexico. If all goes as planned, Sky and Merrick should be reunited by Friday. Original story: ANDERSON, Ind.- An 8-year-old boy is without his companion dog. The Huckeby family was driving cross-country in the process of moving to central Indiana from […]
Large Indiana county for jury selection in slain teens trial
A jury for the trial of an Indiana man accused of killing two teenage girls nearly six years ago will be selected from a northern Indiana county of over 300,000 people, online court filings on Tuesday showed. Jurors will be picked out of Allen County, which includes the city of...
Jury in Delphi murders case can come from 1 of these 2 Indiana counties
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — A jury for the Delphi murders case will come from either St. Joseph or Allen counties. Judge Frances Gull gave the prosecutor and defense one week to agree on a county where they will select a jury and bring that jury to Carroll County in the trial of Richard Allen, who is accused of killing Libby German and Abby Williams in Delphi in February 2017.
Man dies in 2-vehicle crash in Grant County
GAS CITY, Ind. (WISH) — An Upland man died Thursday morning after hitting a semi-tractor on State Road 22 in Grant County. At 8:36 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on State Road 22 near Grant County Road 500 East, according to Indiana State Police. Preliminary investigation...
County Chosen for Delphi Murders Trial Jury
INDIANAPOLIS — A judge has made a decision in regard to the jury that will determine Richard Allen’s fate. 50-year-old Allen has been accused of the Delphi murders of Abby Williams and Libby German. Now, Judge Frances Gull has determined that the jurors hearing his case must come from Allen County.
Agency Owner – Shelter Insurance
We are seeking an exceptional entrepreneur to make a difference in Logansport, IN and become our newest Shelter Insurance Agent. • Do you have a desire to meet new people, develop new contacts, and become known in your community?. • Are you passionate about serving your community?. • Do you...
Say “I Do” to A Wedding In Grant County
Did you say “yes!” to a marriage proposal recently? If so, congratulations! Now, where are you going to say, “I do?” Avoid the high costs in the big cities, and have the romantic day of your dreams in Grant County Indiana. There are a variety of venues offering historic elegance, classic & fun or rustic-chic atmospheres. We’ve put together a convenient list of venues to help you find the perfect place for your dream-come-true wedding day.
1 man dead in Grant County after accident with semi-truck
A Ford Focus was driving westbound when it suddenly crossed the center line into the eastbound lane.
2 hurt after minivan crashes into tree in Cass County
Pokagon Band of Potawatomi working with Saint Joseph HS on nickname change. The Pokagon Band supports the change and says it will have a positive effect on Native American youth. Updated: 29 minutes ago. The 43-year-old has actively served on the South Bend Common Council since 2007. First Alert Forecast:...
Docs: Howard County corrections officer leg swept handcuffed inmate, sending her to ER
On Jan. 3, the sheriff's office received a complaint from a woman who was incarcerated in the Howard County Jail that accused corrections officer Colin M. Byrd, 22, of battery.
Judge gives Walker suspended sentence
A Crawfordsville man was given a 4 1/2-year suspended sentence after pleading guilty to criminal confinement and unlawful possession of a steroid. John R. Walker, 53, a local dentist was facing multiple felony charges and one misdemeanor charge following an altercation he had with a woman he was romantically involved with in August 2019.
Crews respond to large Whitley County house fire
WHITLEY CO., Ind. (WANE) – A house in Whitley County is badly damaged after a fire early this morning. It started before 2 a.m. at a home in the 8100 block of South 700 East. Several fire crews responded and needed to take a defensive stance. Around 4 a.m. crews were able to get the fire under control.
