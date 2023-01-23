Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Blustery day ahead in Phoenix; plan on sunny skies for the weekend
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A sunny but windy day is ahead for Arizona. For the Valley, chilly morning temperatures in the 30s will warm to the low 60s this afternoon under clear skies. Look for northerly and northeasterly winds of between 10 to 20 miles per hour, gusting to 35 miles per hour.
kjzz.org
Bundle up: The Valley continues to have cold temperatures
It’s been cold across the Valley and it looks like coats will remain the latest desert fashion through the end of the week. Isaac Smith is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Phoenix. “I mean these temperatures are below normal for this time of year. So our...
AZFamily
A breezy Thursday for the Phoenix area
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It was another very cold morning across the Valley, with the freeze warning ending at 9 a.m. Sky Harbor was officially 37 degrees. That’s still 10 degrees below average for this time of year. It reached 30 in Buckeye and the freeze mark at Deer Valley Airport. Some areas in Pinal County even dropped into the 20s! Tonight, clear skies and not as cold because of a consistent breeze out of the north, with lows in the mid to upper 30s. Thursday looks sunny and windy at times, so prepare to feel a little bit colder and blustery than it shows on the temperature gauge. Wind gusts could top 25-30mph by tomorrow night.
AZFamily
Frigid temperatures across the Valley; lingering snow in Eastern Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s the coldest morning in the Valley in years. A First Alert was issued through 9 a.m. with a Freeze Warning in effect through that same time across the entire Valley metro area. Temperatures are running five to ten degrees colder than yesterday morning, with outlying areas in the low 30s, below freezing.
AZFamily
First alert for cold temperatures in central Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We have a First Alert for Monday night into Tuesday morning due to the cold temperatures we are expecting. Widespread freezing conditions are possible, and it could be the coldest night of the year, mainly south and east of the Valley. A Freeze Watch has been issued for a large majority of the Valley and into Pinal County.
Monday was coldest day in the Valley since 2019
The official high at Phoenix Sky Harbor on Monday was 50 degrees, making it the coldest daytime high since Feb. 22, 2019, when Phoenix only warmed up to 47 degrees.
KTAR.com
Cold call: Freeze warning issued in metro Phoenix for Tuesday morning
PHOENIX — If you think it was chilly Monday morning, just wait a day. Tuesday is expected to be the Valley’s “coldest morning that we’ve seen so far this winter,” Sean Benedict, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Phoenix, told KTAR News 92.3 FM early Monday.
AZFamily
Keeping plants and pipes safe during a freeze warning in Phoenix
As Arizona’s Family First Alert Weather team forecasted days in advance, a storm system began moving into the region Sunday. Families stuck in Tonto Basin area since Sunday due to flooding. Updated: Jan. 18, 2023 at 8:14 PM MST. |. Heavy rain caused flooding in the Tonto Basin area...
fox10phoenix.com
Another round of snowfall in Arizona's high country
Some places in Arizona are looking like a winter wonderland! Check out the beautiful landscapes from FOX 10 viewers in Flagstaff, Sedona, Camp Verde, Payson, Prescott, Lakeside, Cordes Lakes, and Page.
AZFamily
City of Phoenix asking hikers’ input on new proposal for trail closures
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The city of Phoenix is asking the community for their feedback on new proposals that would further limit access to hiking trails in the name of heat safety, and there are a lot of mixed opinions on this. The city shut down some hiking trails last summer on days the National Weather Service issued an Excessive Heat Warning, and now they are exploring even more closures.
KOLD-TV
WHAT’S THAT? Southern Arizona residents wake up to snow
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD 13 News) - Many southern Arizona residents woke up to snow Monday, Jan. 23. The snow came in as a strong front rolled into the area bringing bone-chilling temps for those used to life in the desert. The 13 News First Alert Weather Team has called for...
AZFamily
I-17 reopens between Cordes Lake & Camp Verde; Flagstaff sees near-record January snowfall total
FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5/AP) - Interstate 17 has reopened between Cordes Lake and Camp Verde as dangerous road conditions prompted ADOT to close the highway throughout much of the morning commute. As Arizona’s Family First Alert Weather team forecasted days in advance, a storm system began moving into the region...
fox10phoenix.com
Snow west of Phoenix has residents jumping for joy
While we’ve seen big snow totals up north, here’s something you might not expect. Snow in the Valley! It wasn't much, but the rare sight really excited residents. “Monday morning, January 23rd and we have snow falling in our home,” said Mary Sides, who lives in Buckeye.
AZFamily
How Queen Creek farmers are keeping crops warm during hard freeze
Keeping plants and pipes safe during a freeze warning in Phoenix. We are in store for a very frigid night, with a freeze warning issued for the Valley, and wrapping your plants and pipes could save you a lot of trouble. Phoenix Oath Keeper conviction for role in capitol riot.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Arizona
Arizona is well-known for being one of the hottest places in the United States. A huge portion of the state is hot, sandy desert only suitable for the hardiest animals, but this climate isn’t impervious to lower temperatures. In fact, there are portions of Arizona that can get downright cold! Today, we are going to discover the coldest temperature ever recorded in Arizona, plus learn a bit about the weather in the state overall. Let’s get started.
azbigmedia.com
Arizona ranks No. 1 for setting thermostats to warmest temperature
Cold temperatures and higher energy bills have many Americans taking a second look at their thermostats this year. Out of all 50 states, Arizona ranked No. 1 for setting their thermostats to the warmest temperature during the winter, settling for a balmy 72.3°, with the national average being 70.2°.
AZFamily
Here’s how to prevent your Valley home from pipe damage amid freezing temps
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- While pipe damage from freezes is rare for Valley homes, they do happen, especially with outdoor irrigation. According to the Aussie Plumber, the recommendation is to cover your outdoor pipes, including the hose spigot attached to your home’s side, should the forecasted temperature call for a freeze. You’ll also consider dripping water from your faucets overnight.
AZFamily
ADOT, Grant-35 study team to analyze improvements to Grand Avenue intersection
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Arizona Department of Transportation will be hosting a public meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 31, regarding the intersection of Grand Avenue with 35th Avenue and Indian School Road. Anyone is willing to attend the meeting, which will start at 5:30 p.m. at Alhambra High School...
This Is The Most Filmed Location In Arizona
HawaiianIslands.com compiled a list the most filmed locations in each state.
AZFamily
Grabbing lettuce with bare hands, unsafe food temps among Phoenix-area eatery health violations
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
