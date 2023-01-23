ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AZFamily

Blustery day ahead in Phoenix; plan on sunny skies for the weekend

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A sunny but windy day is ahead for Arizona. For the Valley, chilly morning temperatures in the 30s will warm to the low 60s this afternoon under clear skies. Look for northerly and northeasterly winds of between 10 to 20 miles per hour, gusting to 35 miles per hour.
PHOENIX, AZ
kjzz.org

Bundle up: The Valley continues to have cold temperatures

It’s been cold across the Valley and it looks like coats will remain the latest desert fashion through the end of the week. Isaac Smith is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Phoenix. “I mean these temperatures are below normal for this time of year. So our...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

A breezy Thursday for the Phoenix area

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It was another very cold morning across the Valley, with the freeze warning ending at 9 a.m. Sky Harbor was officially 37 degrees. That’s still 10 degrees below average for this time of year. It reached 30 in Buckeye and the freeze mark at Deer Valley Airport. Some areas in Pinal County even dropped into the 20s! Tonight, clear skies and not as cold because of a consistent breeze out of the north, with lows in the mid to upper 30s. Thursday looks sunny and windy at times, so prepare to feel a little bit colder and blustery than it shows on the temperature gauge. Wind gusts could top 25-30mph by tomorrow night.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Frigid temperatures across the Valley; lingering snow in Eastern Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s the coldest morning in the Valley in years. A First Alert was issued through 9 a.m. with a Freeze Warning in effect through that same time across the entire Valley metro area. Temperatures are running five to ten degrees colder than yesterday morning, with outlying areas in the low 30s, below freezing.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

First alert for cold temperatures in central Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We have a First Alert for Monday night into Tuesday morning due to the cold temperatures we are expecting. Widespread freezing conditions are possible, and it could be the coldest night of the year, mainly south and east of the Valley. A Freeze Watch has been issued for a large majority of the Valley and into Pinal County.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Cold call: Freeze warning issued in metro Phoenix for Tuesday morning

PHOENIX — If you think it was chilly Monday morning, just wait a day. Tuesday is expected to be the Valley’s “coldest morning that we’ve seen so far this winter,” Sean Benedict, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Phoenix, told KTAR News 92.3 FM early Monday.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Keeping plants and pipes safe during a freeze warning in Phoenix

As Arizona’s Family First Alert Weather team forecasted days in advance, a storm system began moving into the region Sunday. Families stuck in Tonto Basin area since Sunday due to flooding. Updated: Jan. 18, 2023 at 8:14 PM MST. |. Heavy rain caused flooding in the Tonto Basin area...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

WHAT’S THAT? Southern Arizona residents wake up to snow

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD 13 News) - Many southern Arizona residents woke up to snow Monday, Jan. 23. The snow came in as a strong front rolled into the area bringing bone-chilling temps for those used to life in the desert. The 13 News First Alert Weather Team has called for...
TUCSON, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Snow west of Phoenix has residents jumping for joy

While we’ve seen big snow totals up north, here’s something you might not expect. Snow in the Valley! It wasn't much, but the rare sight really excited residents. “Monday morning, January 23rd and we have snow falling in our home,” said Mary Sides, who lives in Buckeye.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

How Queen Creek farmers are keeping crops warm during hard freeze

Keeping plants and pipes safe during a freeze warning in Phoenix. We are in store for a very frigid night, with a freeze warning issued for the Valley, and wrapping your plants and pipes could save you a lot of trouble. Phoenix Oath Keeper conviction for role in capitol riot.
PHOENIX, AZ
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Arizona

Arizona is well-known for being one of the hottest places in the United States. A huge portion of the state is hot, sandy desert only suitable for the hardiest animals, but this climate isn’t impervious to lower temperatures. In fact, there are portions of Arizona that can get downright cold! Today, we are going to discover the coldest temperature ever recorded in Arizona, plus learn a bit about the weather in the state overall. Let’s get started.
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

Arizona ranks No. 1 for setting thermostats to warmest temperature

Cold temperatures and higher energy bills have many Americans taking a second look at their thermostats this year. Out of all 50 states, Arizona ranked No. 1 for setting their thermostats to the warmest temperature during the winter, settling for a balmy 72.3°, with the national average being 70.2°.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Here’s how to prevent your Valley home from pipe damage amid freezing temps

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- While pipe damage from freezes is rare for Valley homes, they do happen, especially with outdoor irrigation. According to the Aussie Plumber, the recommendation is to cover your outdoor pipes, including the hose spigot attached to your home’s side, should the forecasted temperature call for a freeze. You’ll also consider dripping water from your faucets overnight.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

PHOENIX, AZ

