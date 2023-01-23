As part of its centennial year celebration, KRKO Radio is bringing back an Everett icon – a legendary crocodile that became locally famous as the station’s mascot in the 1950’s. Long before the Crocodile Café arrived on Seattle’s music scene, Everett was groovin’ to the sounds of KRoKO-Dial-1380. At that time, KRKO’s rock ‘n’ roll reptile was the public face of the station’s popular music format – recognized by teenagers and parents alike. From Historylink.org: “In the 1950’s KRKO made efforts to appeal to local teens who liked rock ‘n’ roll music like Bill Haley and His Comet’s trail-blazing hit, “Rock Around the Clock.” The station began airing some of this new music via their Top-40 format, adopted a cartoon crocodile as a mascot, hyped themselves as broadcasting in “KRoK-O-phonic sound!” on your radio’s “KRoKO Dial 1380” and even aired the antics of a talent named “Crocky.” Teammates of Crocky included popular DJ’s Duke Demiglio, Dale Good, Nat Brook, and Glenn Brooke.”

EVERETT, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO