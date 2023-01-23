Read full article on original website
everettpost.com
Community Alliance Brings More Scholarships to the Edmonds School District
More educational opportunities are becoming available to students in the Edmonds School District! A new partnership between the Foundation for Edmonds School District, the Rotary Club of Lynnwood, and the Lynnwood Rotary Community Foundation has been established to provide academic scholarships to graduating seniors in the district. Close community ties...
multicare.org
MultiCare introduces Moxi the robot
SPOKANE, Wash. — MultiCare Health System announced today the introduction of four Moxi, robot assistants that will begin supporting the MultiCare team, Jan 26 at MultiCare Deaconess Hospital. Moxi, created by Diligent Robotics, will serve as an aid to nurses and will not have patient interaction or go into...
lshsvalhalla.com
LSHS students weigh in on policy change
The Lake Stevens School District began using student feedback in future decisions starting in 2019. Student viewpoints at both the school and district level are being taken into consideration for new policies being enacted, as well as older policies that are being modified. Students have been given the opportunity to voice their opinions in biannual Panorama surveys which are used to gain a general understanding of students, as well as through Student Advisory Council members and direct conversations similar to those held by Superintendent Ken Collins in mid-January.
seattlespectator.com
Update: Law School Responds to Student Allegations Against Professor
On Jan. 18, The Spectator published a feature in which three anonymous sources alleged discriminatory treatment by visiting professor Bernard Burk. Since then, more sources have come forward to offer their alleged personal experiences of bias, as well as disagreements with the way sources characterized Burk in the initial article, which will be detailed in future coverage.
isd411.org
Message from the School Nurse
How to have safe meals and snacks for Students with food allergies:. • Do not trade food with others. • Do not eat anything with unknown ingredients or known to contain any allergen. • Notify an adult immediately if they eat something they believe may contain the food to which...
everettpost.com
KRKO Radio Brings Back Legendary Mascot
As part of its centennial year celebration, KRKO Radio is bringing back an Everett icon – a legendary crocodile that became locally famous as the station’s mascot in the 1950’s. Long before the Crocodile Café arrived on Seattle’s music scene, Everett was groovin’ to the sounds of KRoKO-Dial-1380. At that time, KRKO’s rock ‘n’ roll reptile was the public face of the station’s popular music format – recognized by teenagers and parents alike. From Historylink.org: “In the 1950’s KRKO made efforts to appeal to local teens who liked rock ‘n’ roll music like Bill Haley and His Comet’s trail-blazing hit, “Rock Around the Clock.” The station began airing some of this new music via their Top-40 format, adopted a cartoon crocodile as a mascot, hyped themselves as broadcasting in “KRoK-O-phonic sound!” on your radio’s “KRoKO Dial 1380” and even aired the antics of a talent named “Crocky.” Teammates of Crocky included popular DJ’s Duke Demiglio, Dale Good, Nat Brook, and Glenn Brooke.”
Renowned Washington artist named to create likeness of this Indigenous leader for Capitol
Whatcom legislator sponsored measure to honor treaty activist, environmental advocate.
KUOW
How are tech layoffs impacting downtown businesses?
Behind the scenes as we report on the downtown economy. Wednesday was my "spot duty day," when I cover something in a short format story for KUOW's newscasts. With all the news about tech companies laying off employees, I wanted to see if that’s having an impact on local businesses. I visited the food court in Century Square, where Twitter used to have its Seattle offices.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Ethics investigation launched against Lynnwood Councilman Josh Binda
LYNNWOOD, Wash., January 25, 2023—Lynnwood residents again brought up concerns with the proposed opioid treatment center during public comments, but Councilmember Josh Binda was a major focus during the council meeting on January 23 for alleged ethics violations. After a long discussion of possible ethics violations by fellow Councilman...
More than 10K Seattle Housing Authority residents will receive free unlimited-fare ORCA cards
SEATTLE — Residents living in Seattle Housing Authority-owned and managed housing will now have an easier time getting around the Puget Sound region. On Tuesday, Mayor Bruce Harrell and the Seattle Department of Transportation announced a new partnership with SHA to distribute free unlimited-use ORCA cards to more than 10,000 residents in affordable housing.
KING-5
Prune your apple tree now for fall fruit
SEATTLE — "Do you love apples? Well if you don't prune your apple tree, you aren't gonna get many apples, so you need to get out there and prune your fruit tree!" said gardening expert Ciscoe Morris. He added January is the perfect time to prune. Ciscoe recommends grabbing...
This Washington Building Was Named The Ugliest In The State
Travel A Lot spilled the tea on every state's ugliest building, from administrative offices to popular museums.
The Stranger
Vote Yes on Initiative 135
In case you haven’t noticed, the people of Seattle are getting absolutely bodied by the housing affordability crisis. Last summer, the median rent for a one-bedroom apartment increased 9% year-over-year to a whopping $1,710. Over the course of the last decade, median monthly rents in the Seattle area shot up 64%, pushing the poorest residents out of town or onto the streets.
Gastrointestinal illness outbreak at Seattle restaurant Tamarind Tree under investigation
Public Health — Seattle & King County is investigating a gastrointestinal illness outbreak associated with Seattle restaurant Tamarind Tree, the agency announced Thursday. As of Tuesday, 10 people from three separate meal parties have come down with the illness. The parties visited the restaurant on Jan. 15 and 16. No employees have become ill.
KING-5
Try traditional Indian food made with Northwest ingredients at new Seattle restaurant
SEATTLE — A new restaurant concept just opened in Seattle: progressive Indian cuisine. Mint Progressive Indian features dishes from around India, prepared with non-traditional ingredients (like Northwest seafood) and served with fine dining plating. "(The ingredients) are accessible here, and you can use those things and create something new...
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Washington was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
ifiberone.com
CWU student found dead in dorm shower identified
ELLENSBURG - Kittitas County Coroner Nick Henderson has released more info about the Central Washington University student who died in an on-campus dorm over the weekend. Following a Tuesday autopsy, Bergman identified the deceased student as 20-year-old Gabriel Jungmann of Bellevue. Henderson says Jungman was found dead in the shower...
Dirtiest Cities in America-Who in Northwest Made The List?
Lists are sometimes like political polls. The results can depend on the responses, data, and other factors. But with this one, there's quite a bit of information that went into it. Portland, Seattle, Tacoma, Spokane all make 'Top' 150 list. According to a study released by LawnStarter.com, we have a...
navalnews.com
Ukraine’s First MK VI Patrol Boat Breaks Cover
Tayfun Ozberk story with additional reporting by Xavier Vavasseur. Port of Tacoma underlined that the delivery was completed earlier this month, but didn’t mention the exact date. “This boat is the first of eight that SAFE Boats will be creating and outfitting under contract with the U.S. Navy for...
capitolhillseattle.com
Flanked by tech workers and human rights supporters, Sawant to propose ‘first-in-nation’ caste protections in Seattle
How will Kshama Sawant spend her final year on the Seattle City Council as she and her Socialist Alternative-powered office prepare for the work of launching a new national party? Much like the previous decade with long-shot political bids designed to shake up the status quo, renter-friendly legislation, and hyperlocal extractions of global issues.
