‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ To End With Season 14 On CBS; Series Finale Date Set
One of CBS’ longest-running scripted shows, NCIS: Los Angeles, will be coming to an end after 322 episodes. Its current 14th season will be the show’s last, with the series finale set for May 14, airing on the network and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+. The NCIS spinoff, starring LL Cool J and Chris O’Donnell, is tied as the fifth longest-running CBS primetime scripted series ever, only behind Gunsmoke, Lassie, CSI and Criminal Minds. Among the four, the two shows that have aired in the last 50 years, CSI and Criminal Minds, both have since been revived, which...
TVGuide.com
9-1-1 Lone Star Season 4 Premiere Sets Up a Serious Roadblock for the Tarlos Wedding
[Warning: The following contains spoilers from Tuesday's season premiere of 9-1-1: Lone Star. Read at your own risk!]. The first responders of 9-1-1: Lone Star are back on the scene. In the Season 4 premiere of the hit FOX procedural drama, Captains Owen Strand (Rob Lowe) and Tommy Vega (Gina Torres) along with members of the 126 were called to the scene of a county fair after a "Derecho," a fast-moving group of severe thunderstorms, hit Austin, Texas, causing a wide path of destruction and even leading to an even rarer weather phenomenon known as a heat burst.
12 Canceled TV Shows That Won’t Be Back in 2023
It was a rough year for fans of shows such as 'Bull' and 'Batwoman,' both of which were canceled in 2022, along with these 10 other series.
Law & Order: SVU Preview: Mariska Hargitay's Benson Is in Serious Trouble After Getting Ambushed
Watch: Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Exclusive Sneak Peek. Captain Olivia Benson's (Mariska Hargitay) latest case is not only dangerous, but it's also personal. After being beaten up by members of a gang on the Jan. 5 episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Benson finds herself in a tricky situation when she comes face-to-face with the gang's leader—Oscar Papa (played by guest star Goya Robles)—in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the NBC crime drama's Jan. 12 episode.
TVLine
Law & Order: SVU: Benson and Stabler Look Very Close to a Kiss in New Promo
Sure, it’s possible that Law & Order: SVU‘s Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler won’t actually lock lips in the show’s next episode. But based on the events of a new SVU promo, it certainly looks like their long-awaited first kiss is in store. In the teaser trailer for Episode 12 of the procedural’s current 24th season (airing Thursday, Jan. 26 at 9/8c on NBC), Benson attempts to close the book on the recent gang attack that targeted her and her son, Noah. She appears to enlist Stabler’s help — “Why did you call me?” Elliot asks Liv in the promo above...
Idina Menzel and Ex Taye Diggs’ Rare Parenting Quotes About Raising Their Son Walker
Putting their child first. Idina Menzel and Taye Diggs split in 2013, but they've remained committed to amicably coparenting their son, Walker. The Frozen voice actress and the Chicago star welcomed Walker in 2009, six years after tying the knot. The former couple met while starring together in the original Broadway production of Rent, later […]
Big Bang Theory Fans Are Having A Hard Time Adjusting To Melissa Rauch's Normal Voice In Night Court
"The Big Bang Theory" didn't come out with a bang. While the Chuck Lorre sitcom eventually became a linchpin of CBS' lineup and a reliable rerun, it initially received mixed reviews. "The Big Bang Theory" came into its own around Season 3, when the series introduced two new characters: neurobiologist Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik) and budding microbiologist Bernadette Rostenkowski, played by Melissa Rauch.
Jennifer Hudson Tears Up Announcing Her Talk Show's Season 2 Renewal: 'Greatest Joys of My Career'
The Jennifer Hudson Show will return for season 2 after averaging 5.2 million weekly viewers throughout season 1 The Jennifer Hudson Show is returning for season 2! Host Jennifer Hudson announced the good news in a segment of the series, shared on Wednesday morning, with a song. "But we made it," she belted, before revealing that "The Jennifer Hudson Show has been renewed for season 2." "Don't you want to run and shout?" she asked the audience, who gave her a standing ovation. Hudson, 41, later added, "I think this happens to all...
Why New Amsterdam Is Really Ending With A Two-Hour Finale Event, According To The EPs
New Amsterdam's executive producers opened up about why the show is ending with two episodes back to back, and what they thought of the penultimate episode.
TVLine
NBC Shakes Up Sunday Schedule: Found Pushed to Fall, Magnum P.I. Gets Super-Sized Premiere, Blacklist to 10
NBC’s Found is getting lost until next season. The network announced Thursday that the new missing persons drama series — which was slated to premiere on Sunday, Feb. 19 — is being pushed to Fall 2023. As a result, The Blacklist will shift from Sundays at 8 pm to 10 pm (where Found was supposed to air) when it returns on Feb. 26, and Dateline will now kick off the night with an expanded two-hour edition (from 7-9 pm). Magnum P.I., meanwhile, will stay put at 9 pm, although it will now launch with two back-to-back episodes on Feb. 19. Also of note:...
How Gerald McRaney Behaves On NCIS: Los Angeles Set According To Daniela Ruah
On set, actors often spend long hours together. Whether it's getting scenes right, reading through scripts, or overall hanging out between takes, they're bound to develop some strong friendships. On the other side of it, working with other performers can be nerve-wracking. What if you don't get along with a particular actor? Some may have different acting styles or methods that could clash with other personalities.
Law & Order: SVU To Add A New Castmate To Season 24
At this point, "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" has convinced the world that it is eternal, as it's impossible to imagine a scenario without the crime drama premiering new episodes each week. Dick Wolf's procedural crime series launched in 1999 and has never looked back. 24 seasons later, Mariska Hargitay's Olivia Benson is still working hard to protect the lives of New York City residents, with her team of partners and coworkers seemingly constantly rotating in and out of the office.
‘Chicago Fire’ Star Taylor Kinney To Take Leave of Absence From NBC Series
Chicago Fire star Taylor Kinney is taking a leave of absence from the NBC drama. He has starred on the show as Lieutenant Kelly Severide since its debut in 2012 and has reprised his role in the spin-offs Chicago Med, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Justice. Kinney is taking a break...
Magnum P.I. Is 'Sexier, More Romantic' With Season 5 on NBC — 'I Think You're Really Going to Enjoy It,' Says Star
The steamy Magnum P.I. shower scene teased in promos is the real deal, series stars Jay Hernandez and Perdita Weeks confirmed on Sunday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour, where they were promoting the procedural’s move to NBC for Season 5. “That scene is definitely not a dream. It’s real,” Weeks told TVLine. “And the rest of the season is showing where that goes. You have two people who obviously were meant for each other having to navigate working together and being in dangerous situations.” Added Hernandez, “The dynamic [in dangerous situations] shifts a little bit when it’s somebody that...
How An Unscripted Line On The Big Bang Theory Changed Kevin Sussman's Role Forever
Over the course of its 12 seasons, the CBS sitcom "The Big Bang Theory" developed a deep roster of supporting characters to go alongside the main cast, which started out as five characters before adding two more in subsequent seasons. Notable recurring characters on the show include Sheldon's (Jim Parsons) mother, Mary Cooper (Laurie Metcalf), and Leonard's (Johnny Galecki) mother, Beverly Hofstadter (Christine Baranski), as well as Stephen Hawking and Wil Wheaton.
Jimmy Kimmel's Favorite Jimmy Kimmel Live! Memory Will Have You Saying "Great Scott"
Watch: Jimmy Kimmel Jokes About His Extreme Oscars Diet. Jimmy Kimmel is about to cross a major TV milestone. The comedian will celebrate 20 years of his late night talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live! on the ABC series' Jan. 26 episode. And while the funnyman has made plenty of memories over the years, there's one in particular from 2015 that stands out from the rest.
Grey's Anatomy And Station 19 Just Lost Their Showrunner
Both "Grey's Anatomy" and "Station 19" have been wildly successful for ABC. "Grey's Anatomy" is a drama institution at this point, currently on its 19th season. "Station 19" is a spinoff of "Grey's" and has six seasons to its name. And a big reason for both shows' success comes down to the diligent eye of showrunner Krista Vernoff.
Lauren Ash & More Stars To Recur In Disney Channel Series ‘Kiff’: Exclusive Theme Song Reveal
Major names have joined the recurring cast of Kiff, the new Disney Channel animated series premiering on March 10 at 8 p.m. and March 15 on Disney+. HollywoodLife can EXCLUSIVELY reveal that the recurring voice cast includes Lauren Ash, James Monroe Iglehart, Rhys Darby, Kate Flannery, and Eugene Cordero. James...
TVLine
Call Me Kat to Introduce Jack McBrayer as the Café's New Baker — But Will He Stick Around? Watch Sneak Peek
Jack McBrayer makes quite the impression during his Call Me Kat debut. TVLine has an exclusive sneak peek at Thursday’s episode (Fox, 9:30/8:30c), which welcomes the 30 Rock alum as new hire Gideon, the baker Kat has tapped to replace Leslie Jordan’s Phil — at least for now. In the clip, Kat brings the Amish man over to The Middle C so he can meet all her favorite people (and Sheila), but neglects to warn her friends that Gideon has no filter. McBrayer’s guest stint doubles as a 30 Rock reunion with Cheyenne Jackson (aka Max), who recurred on the NBC sitcom...
Disney Slates In-Person Upfront Event In May At NYC’s Javits Center, With Jimmy Kimmel Returning For Live Set
Disney has scheduled an in-person upfront May 16 at New York’s Javits Center, joining a growing cohort betting on the upside of wooing advertisers in the flesh. The annual pitch on behalf of the company’s many linear and streaming platforms is again on the move after the company decamped from its longtime Lincoln Center home after Covid. The event was held last year at Lower Manhattan’s Basketball City. Disney will hold its event at North Javits Center, a section of New York’s vast convention venue that recently underwent an extensive renovation. Javits fully reopened last year after a revamp costing more than...
