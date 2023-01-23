Read full article on original website
Former Walmart employee, leaves a death note, and guns down one of his ex-co-workersSan HeraldEvansville, IN
Workplace Violence Tragedy: Shooting at Indiana Walmart Leaves Two Injured and Gunman DeadVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinEvansville, IN
The suspect in the Walmart shooting has been shot and killed, according to the latest official reports.Sherif SaadEvansville, IN
The Greatest Showmen (And Women) Leave Owensboro Roaring For More!A.K. WilsonOwensboro, KY
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From EvansvilleTed RiversEvansville, IN
Kentucky Woman’s Love of Dance Inspires Her to Open New Studio in Henderson
A new dance and yoga studio is set to open in downtown Henderson, Kentucky in hopes of encouraging everyone, young and old, to get up and move their bodies. After years of participating in dance teams all through school, Henderson native, Amanda Tapp, says that her passion for dance was reignited when she moved away for a couple of years. Now that she is back home in Henderson, she hopes to share her love of dance and yoga with the community by offering a fun and uplifting atmosphere where people of all ages can participate.
Evansville Indoor Playground Wants to Thank First Responders in the Wake of Walmart Incident
The term "active shooter" has become way too common and familiar in our country - it seems like we hear about a different incident almost every week. But those incidents always happen somewhere else, right? Unfortunately, we recently heard that term being used to describe a situation at the Walmart on Evansville's westside.
This Iconic Kentucky Restaurant Famously Known For Epic Salad Bar & Strong Mints
There's a Kentucky restaurant that serves delicious food but it is ironically known for its soup and salad bar and some curiously strong English mints. Briarpatch Restaurant has been in business for a very long time in Owensboro. It is a staple of our small community. It says a lot about a place where you can keep your doors open for half a century. The restaurant has had three sets of owners over the years but the food has stayed the very same. There is a deep-rooted history of continuing the tradition of excellence.
Unusual Reasons Why I’m a Big Fan of This Picturesque Kentucky Town
As a native of Owensboro, I've watched with pleasure as the downtown area has gone from dismal and dreary to busy, bustling, and beautiful. The potential was always there and now it's being realized. KENTUCKY IS RICH WITH 'SMALL TOWN AMERICA'. So when I'm traveling--and especially within Kentucky--I hold other...
Save the Date! Exciting Plans for PorchFest 2023 in Owensboro, KY
It's coming back! PorchFest OBKY is returning to Griffith Avenue in Owensboro this June. Now, in case you've never had the chance to attend PorchFest before, you're going to love it. Live music takes place on multiple porches along Griffith Avenue here in town. Griffith is, without a doubt, one of our most scenic and inviting sections of town. And PorchFest features over three dozen singers and bands.
House catches fire on Evansville’s west side
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Fire crews were called to a home in 2800 block of Hillcrest Terrace. That’s on the west side near Reitz. Dispatchers say the fire broke out around 10:45 a.m. Thursday. Officials say the fire started in the kitchen, and there is heavy damage. They...
Why is The Log Inn Closed and When Will it Reopen?- Indiana’s Oldest Restaurant
The Log Inn is Indiana's oldest restaurant, but why is it currently closed and when will it reopen?. The Log Inn in Haubstadt is Indiana's Oldest Restaurant. The Log Inn was built in 1825 and when it opened it was the Noon Day Stage Coach Stop and Trading post. These days it's now known as The Log Inn, and you can even dine in the same log room that Abraham Lincoln visited in 1844.
How to Get Free Prom Dresses, Suits, and Accessories in the Evansville Area
Prom can be very expensive. Some families might struggle to afford a nice prom dress for their kids. That's why one organization in Evansville has decided to hook them up with free prom dresses and accessories. Prom season will be here before you know it. With the way that the...
New Restaurant, Auto Parts, and Hardware Stores Coming to Evansville’s North Side
One of the great things about living in Evansville is that whenever we need anything, we have several options to choose from no matter what side of town we live in. Need groceries? Chances are, you have three to four different options to choose from. New clothes? New TV? You have choices. Need something from Dollar General? There are probably two of them on your block and four more across the street (just kidding...sort of). Of course, we know that when we're hungry and don't feel like cooking, there are plenty of options available there too. Soon, north side residents will have a new option for getting a delicious meal, as well as a couple of stores to help take care of those DIY projects and honey-do lists.
What Used to Be on Frederica Street in Owensboro Between Scherm and Tamarack Roads
In a recent conversation, the top of Frederica Street businesses came up. Specifically, we were talking about which ones used to be on Frederica between Scherm Road and Tamarack Road. OWENSBORO'S FREDERICA STREET HARDLY LOOKS THE SAME. And it's not easy. There has been so much change in that part...
Azzip Pizza is Relocating to a New Location in Newburgh, Indiana
Azzip Pizza will soon be in a different location in Newburgh, which might make it more convenient. Azzip Pizza is a local chain pizzeria that got its start in Evansville and has branched out all throughout the region. Any time I have friends or family visit from out of town, I always recommend Azzip Pizza. I tell them that it's kind of like the Subway for pizza. You walk in, tell them what size of crust you'd like, what toppings you want on your pizza, let them prepare it in the oven, and once it comes out within a few short minutes, you are all set to enjoy the deliciousness that is an Azzip Pizza. In my opinion, it is one of the best pizzas around.
Owner needed for dog of bicycle rider who died in Warrick Co.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A pet daycare in Newburgh is looking for a new owner for Sophie the dog. They say Sophie’s owner is the man who was hit by an SUV while riding his bike Wednesday. [Related: Bicycle rider dies after being hit by SUV in Warrick Co.]
DCEMA Offering Ham Radio Training…You Could Contact Someone at the Space Station
You know how to spot a ham radio operator? Look for any number of antennae outside their front door or somewhere in their yard. That's what it looks like at a friend of mine's apartment. It's why no one ever sees him; he's always talking to someone on his radio.
New $5 Million Distillery Startup Creating New Jobs in Western Kentucky
A new distillery with a $5 million price tag attached to the project is planned for western Kentucky, bringing with it a dozen new full-time jobs. Kentucky Governor, Andy Beshear shared the news that Henderson Distilling Co. plans to jump into the world of distilling Kentucky bourbon. The new startup will reportedly be located in Henderson County, Kentucky, and will create 12 new full-time jobs.
Deputies: Car drives into ditch after hitting another vehicle in Vanderburgh Co.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash with injuries in Evansville on Thursday night. Deputies told 14 News that one car was heading southbound on University Parkway before turning onto Hogue Road and hitting into another vehicle driving northbound. The first car then ended up in a ditch.
Fiery Photos from Overnight Blaze at Owensboro Burger King
There was an overnight fire at the Burger King location on 18th and Triplett Streets in Owensboro. According to the Owensboro Fire Department, a call was placed to dispatch at 12:44am. An employee of the BK reported smoke inside the building. Within minutes, Engine 4 was on the scene. Not only did they see smoke rolling out of the building, ultimately there were flames coming from the roof as well.
Arm Wrestling Championships Coming to Southern Indiana
It's time to put up or shut up at the 2023 Arm Wrestling Championships in Oakland City, Indiana. ABATE of Indiana will be hosting a pretty fun event that you are invited to attend which will surely be nothing short of entertaining. I'm talking about an Arm Wrestling Championship. Who hasn't taken someone on in a classic arm wrestling match? It's a true test of strength, and for onlookers, it's always exciting to watch the match unfold. First though, for those who might not know, let's talk about what ABATE of Indiana is. According to their website:
This Institution Has Flipped Burgers and Fried Potatoes Since 1929!
Hey, y'all! When traveling, finding a restaurant that is clearly a local favorite is always exciting. Today I have exactly that to share with you -- Ferrell's Snappy Service, an iconic eatery in Madisonville, KY.
Police: Trailer stolen from Henderson found in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is facing several charges after a trailer theft Tuesday. [Related: Evansville police see increase in trailer thefts]. Evansville Police say they were called just before 5 a.m. to the 1400 block of East Missouri Street because someone was trying to break into a trailer parked in a driveway.
Best Tasting Steaks in Owensboro Kentucky Based on Your Votes
Let the great steak debate begin! What restaurant has the most flavor-packed steak in Owensboro? After over 400 recommendations were shared, these are your top picks. Do you agree or disagree with the results?. To say that I love a good steak is an understatement. I consider myself a steak...
