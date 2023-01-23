Read full article on original website
Columbia Missourian
Senator suggests bill that would trim unemployment benefits
A bill that would modify the duration of unemployment benefits in the state got a hearing Wednesday with the Senate General Laws Committee. Currently, the maximum duration a Missouri resident can receive unemployment benefits is 20 weeks, regardless of other factors. Sponsored by Sen. Mike Bernskoetter, R-Jefferson City, SB 21 would tie the maximum duration to the state’s unemployment rate.
Columbia Missourian
GOP renews push to block Missouri cities, counties from mandating EV charging stations
Requiring business owners to install electric vehicle chargers is an infringement on their freedoms and a mandate they can’t afford, members of a Missouri House committee argued Wednesday. Primarily Republican lawmakers voiced support during a committee hearing on legislation that would require cities and counties to pay for electric...
Columbia Missourian
Trump impeachment leader Schiff joins California Senate race
LOS ANGELES — Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff, who rose to national prominence as the lead prosecutor in President Donald Trump’s first impeachment trial, said Thursday he is running for the Senate seat held by long-serving Democrat Dianne Feinstein. The 2024 race is quickly emerging as a marquee Senate...
Columbia Missourian
Rowden: Sports transgender topic will get Senate attention
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Senate is likely to vote this session on bills impacting transgender athletes, Senate Pro Tempore Caleb Rowden said Thursday. A Senate Education Committee removed language on transgender sports participation before approving the so-called Parents Bill of Rights earlier in the week.
Columbia Missourian
DeSantis is 'Trump without the craziness'
As the old adage puts it: Be careful what you wish for. Democrats have been watching Donald Trump’s unraveling influence with undisguised glee. Recent reports trumpet Trump’s troubles in attracting party bigwigs to a campaign rally in South Carolina, while evangelical leaders are distancing themselves from his bid for a second term.
Pence: ‘I take full responsibility’ for classified documents ending up at Indiana home
Former Vice President Mike Pence on Friday said he takes “full responsibility” for classified documents ending up at his home in Indiana and pledged to cooperate with any investigation into how it happened. “During the closing days of administration, when materials were boxed and assembled, some of which were shipped to our personal residence, mistakes […]
Columbia Missourian
Hawley, Schmitt should support child tax credit legislation
In response to Cindy Levin’s letter to the editor “It’s time for Congress to support child tax credit legislation,” published Jan. 17, I want to say that I agree. We must take action to ensure that Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream comes true. Congress can do that by expanding the child tax credit like they did back in 2021 and enacting a renter’s tax credit. Some industries are still struggling to fully staff their stores and if there was an expansion on the child tax credit, people would be able to afford child care. Also, hard-working Americans are struggling to keep a roof over their heads and a renter’s tax credit would help with that.
Columbia Missourian
Allow city, schools to handle issues without overreach from state politicians
As a board member of the Worley Street Roundtable, I would like to respectfully urge Gov. Mike Parson, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey and sundry politically motivated spectators to allow the city of Columbia to handle concerns about its diversity celebration. Divisive and exaggerated rhetoric and interference by state officials is not helpful to our community, our city or our schools.
Columbia Missourian
Open enrollment gets a third try in the Missouri legislature
The third iteration of Rep. Brad Pollitt’s open enrollment bill was discussed Wednesday in the House Elementary and Secondary Education Committee. Pollitt, R-Sedalia, fielded questions regarding the changes the bill has gone through over the years and how it would affect Missouri schools and students.
