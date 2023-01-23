Read full article on original website
Columbia Missourian
In response to Cindy Levin’s letter to the editor “It’s time for Congress to support child tax credit legislation,” published Jan. 17, I want to say that I agree. We must take action to ensure that Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream comes true. Congress can do that by expanding the child tax credit like they did back in 2021 and enacting a renter’s tax credit. Some industries are still struggling to fully staff their stores and if there was an expansion on the child tax credit, people would be able to afford child care. Also, hard-working Americans are struggling to keep a roof over their heads and a renter’s tax credit would help with that.
Columbia Missourian
Columbia Missourian
Columbia Missourian
Columbia Missourian
