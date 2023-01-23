Read full article on original website
ocsportszone.com
OC high school basketball final scores and highlights for Thursday, Jan. 26
Tustin 61, Valencia 33: The Tillers (17-8, 4-3) were led by Josh Birket who had 16 points and 10 rebounds; Johnny Sagarino, who had 16 points’ and Johnny Villagrana who scored 10 points and had eight rebounds. Crean Lutheran 72, Pacifica 46: The league leading Saints (18-6, 7-0) were...
ocsportszone.com
Two OC girls water polo teams earn No. 1 CIF rankings and others included in top 10
Foothill (Division 1) and JSerra (Division 3) are ranked No. 1 in their divisions in the CIF girls water polo polls released this week. Division 1 consists largely of Orange County teams. Orange Lutheran is second, Los Alamitos third and Laguna Beach and Newport Harbor tied for fourth. Dana Hills...
ocsportszone.com
Segerstrom, Santa Ana, Tesoro and JSerra and San Juan Hills capture victories
Segerstrom 53, Ocean View 50: The Jaguars remained in first place in the Golden West League with a win Wednesday night. Isaiah Velasquez scored 19 points and had six 3-pointers in the first half and Chris Negrete scored 11 points to lead Segerstrom (11-11, 5-1). Santa Ana 64, Costa Mesa...
ocsportszone.com
PHOTOS: Calvary Chapel gets past Anaheim in competitive non-league game
Calvary Chapel’s Micaela Hanning scores over Gisele Martinez of Anaheim. (Photos courtesy Bill Russell). Calvary Chapel High School’s girls basketball team defeated Anaheim 59-51 in a non-league game Thursday night at Calvary Chapel featuring a battle of two highly-ranked squads. Calvary Chapel (19-6) is ranked No. 5 in...
ocsportszone.com
Crean Lutheran closes in on another Empire League title with victory over Tustin
Freshman Kaiden Bailey led Crean Lutheran with 29 points. (Photos: Tim Burt, OC Sports Zone). Crean Lutheran High School’s boys basketball team inched closer to a third consecutive Empire League title Tuesday night, defeating Tustin 72-40 with a solid all-around effort at Tustin. Crean Lutheran (16-6, 6-0) got a...
Report: Nation's No. 1 football recruit to visit USC this weekend
Coming off of a week where he was very complimentary of the Trojans' football program, Chandler (Ariz.) quarterback Dylan Raiola will visit USC this weekend
247Sports
USC signees Zachariach Branch, Malachi Nelson locks in five-star status; Makai Lemon loses fifth star
USC's 2023 class locked in two five-star signees in the final Top247 rankings on Thursday in wide receiver Zachariah Branch and quarterback Malachi Nelson. The big surprise was the loss of a fifth star for wide receiver Makai Lemon. Lemon secured a fifth star in the middle of December, earning...
USC football: Which 2024 5-star prospects do the Trojans have a legitimate chance to land?
Lincoln Riley and USC signed three 5-star prospects in the 2023 class
USC football: Nation's No. 1 recruit discusses state of Trojans' program, USC interest
Lincoln Riley has coached three Heisman Trophy winning quarterbacks and that fact is helping him out on the recruiting trail
fox10phoenix.com
Kobe Bryant helicopter tragedy: Honoring the 9 victims 3 years later
CALABASAS, Calif. - January 26, 2020, was a day that broke hearts beyond the world of sports. Three years after a helicopter crash took the lives of nine California residents, including Kobe and Gianna "Gigi" Bryant, their legacies continue to live on. Here's what we know about the nine victims:
Coast News
Suspended Mission Hills principal won’t return, school names replacement
SAN MARCOS — The former principal of Mission Hills High School will remain on leave until June 30, at which time his employment will end, San Marcos Unified School District officials announced this week. Cliff Mitchell, who became principal in 2020, was placed on leave after administrators became aware...
NBC Los Angeles
Orange County Pursuit Comes to End After Officers Ram Car Twice
A driver leading a chase from Long Beach to Orange County, at one point cruising a scenic Pacific Coast Highway, was ultimately stopped in Santa Ana. The chase started in the Long Beach area. By 4:45 p.m., the driver was traveling south on Pacific Coast Highway in Seal Beach heading...
Luscious Dumplings Coming to Anaheim
Luscious Dumplings is already a major hit in Monrovia
foxla.com
Yelp ranks this LA restaurant 1st in its 'Top 100 Places to Eat' list
LOS ANGELES - California is no stranger to delicious foods from all different cultures. That's probably why it comes to no surprise that the Golden State dominated Yelp's 10th annual Top 100 Places to Eat list. "From food trucks and sandwich shops to fine dining establishments, the Top 100 list...
foxla.com
3 winning lottery scratchers purchased in Southern California
SAN PEDRO, Calif. - A big congratulations to three people in Southern California who are new millionaires after purchasing some lucky scratchers, according to California Lottery officials. The biggest winner was Louis Farillas, who won the top $10 million prize in the 10 Million Dollar Scratchers game. Farillas chose the...
kclu.org
Swarm of earthquakes rocks much of Southern California, including Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties
Maybe they woke you up! A swarm of small earthquakes rocked much of Southern California early Wednesday morning. A magnitude 4.2 quake occurred at 2:01 a.m. It was centered in the Pacific Ocean 10 miles south of Malibu. It was followed by a magnitude 3.5 quake at 2:03 a.m. and a 2.8 at 2:22 a.m.
Irvine police pursuit ends in San Diego County
A cross-county police pursuit that started in Irvine ended Thursday afternoon near Solana Beach.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Best pizza shops in the US? California has 5 — and one spot ranks No. 1, Yelp says
Pizza lovers in California can try some of the top pizza shops in the country, including the spot that ranked No. 1 on a new list. Yelp released its top 100 pizza spots in the U.S. rankings on Monday, Jan. 23, and it featured five places in five California cities: Pasadena, Laguna Niguel, Covina, San Diego and Los Angeles.
NBC Los Angeles
Flooding From High Tide Forces PCH Closure in Huntington Beach
Ocean water from a high tide reached lanes of the Pacific Coast Highway Tuesday morning, forcing the closure of a stretch of the highway in Huntington Beach. Huntington Beach spokeswoman Jennifer Carey said both northbound and southbound lanes were closed at Warner Avenue and Seapoint Street due to a high tide surge. Carey added that there is no entrance to Bolsa Chica State Beach.
localemagazine.com
6 New Restaurants Opening in Orange County This Year (and We Can Hardly Wait!)
From Sugarfish to Rye Goods, the OC Dining Scene Keeps Getting Better and Better. If you thought Orange County couldn’t get any more Orange County, it just did. And trust us, that’s a good thing! Some of SoCal’s favorite restaurants are making their way to OC and we couldn’t be more ready to welcome them in. From fire-seared sushi to lux bruschetta boards and organic pastries, OC’s restaurant scene is leveling up almost faster than we can keep up. There’s someplace new for every occasion: date night, takeout and casual outings with friends. Visit these new restaurants ASAP and discover what the buzz is all about.
