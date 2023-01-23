ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

ocsportszone.com

PHOTOS: Calvary Chapel gets past Anaheim in competitive non-league game

Calvary Chapel’s Micaela Hanning scores over Gisele Martinez of Anaheim. (Photos courtesy Bill Russell). Calvary Chapel High School’s girls basketball team defeated Anaheim 59-51 in a non-league game Thursday night at Calvary Chapel featuring a battle of two highly-ranked squads. Calvary Chapel (19-6) is ranked No. 5 in...
ANAHEIM, CA
ocsportszone.com

Crean Lutheran closes in on another Empire League title with victory over Tustin

Freshman Kaiden Bailey led Crean Lutheran with 29 points. (Photos: Tim Burt, OC Sports Zone). Crean Lutheran High School’s boys basketball team inched closer to a third consecutive Empire League title Tuesday night, defeating Tustin 72-40 with a solid all-around effort at Tustin. Crean Lutheran (16-6, 6-0) got a...
TUSTIN, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Orange County Pursuit Comes to End After Officers Ram Car Twice

A driver leading a chase from Long Beach to Orange County, at one point cruising a scenic Pacific Coast Highway, was ultimately stopped in Santa Ana. The chase started in the Long Beach area. By 4:45 p.m., the driver was traveling south on Pacific Coast Highway in Seal Beach heading...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

3 winning lottery scratchers purchased in Southern California

SAN PEDRO, Calif. - A big congratulations to three people in Southern California who are new millionaires after purchasing some lucky scratchers, according to California Lottery officials. The biggest winner was Louis Farillas, who won the top $10 million prize in the 10 Million Dollar Scratchers game. Farillas chose the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Flooding From High Tide Forces PCH Closure in Huntington Beach

Ocean water from a high tide reached lanes of the Pacific Coast Highway Tuesday morning, forcing the closure of a stretch of the highway in Huntington Beach. Huntington Beach spokeswoman Jennifer Carey said both northbound and southbound lanes were closed at Warner Avenue and Seapoint Street due to a high tide surge. Carey added that there is no entrance to Bolsa Chica State Beach.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
localemagazine.com

6 New Restaurants Opening in Orange County This Year (and We Can Hardly Wait!)

From Sugarfish to Rye Goods, the OC Dining Scene Keeps Getting Better and Better. If you thought Orange County couldn’t get any more Orange County, it just did. And trust us, that’s a good thing! Some of SoCal’s favorite restaurants are making their way to OC and we couldn’t be more ready to welcome them in. From fire-seared sushi to lux bruschetta boards and organic pastries, OC’s restaurant scene is leveling up almost faster than we can keep up. There’s someplace new for every occasion: date night, takeout and casual outings with friends. Visit these new restaurants ASAP and discover what the buzz is all about.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

