One of the key components of MOSAIC is the modernization of air traffic control systems. [File Photo: Adobe Stock]. The Federal Aviation Administration’s Modernization of Special Airworthiness Certificates (MOSAIC) program is a comprehensive effort to modernize the national airspace system (NAS). Through MOSAIC, the FAA seeks to enhance the safety, security, and efficiency of the airspace while also reducing delays and improving the overall air travel experience for passengers.

2 DAYS AGO