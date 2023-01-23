Read full article on original website
NASA Officials Detail High-Efficiency Experimental Jet Development
Two members of the team behind NASA’s partnership with Boeing to develop more efficient transport aircraft visited FreightWaves TV today to discuss some of the details of the transonic truss-braced wing, or TTBW, aircraft the agency and company are planning to build. The unusual design, which has caused a...
JetNet Acquires ADS-B Exchange
ADS-B Exchange aggregates approximately 750,000 messages per second worldwide via receivers hosted by aviation enthusiasts around the world. [Screenshot]. JetNet, one of the leading providers of business aviation data, has acquired ADS-B Exchange, one of the world’s largest networks of ADS-B/Mode S/MLAT feeders and providers of real-time and historical flight data.
Covington Engines Keeps Status as P&WC Overhaul Facility
Covington services and supports some 59 models of Pratt & Whitney Canada’s legendary PT6A turbine engine, worldwide. [Credit: Covington Aircraft Engines]. Covington Aircraft Engines, based in Okmulgee, Oklahoma, has announced that it has been granted a certification renewal by Pratt & Whitney Canada (P&WC) as a Designated Overhaul Facility (DOF). This designation gives Covington the authorization to perform maintenance, parts support, and warranty work on the P&WC PT6A turbine engine.
AI Aims to Enhance Aviation Safety, Reduce Delays
One of the key components of MOSAIC is the modernization of air traffic control systems. [File Photo: Adobe Stock]. The Federal Aviation Administration’s Modernization of Special Airworthiness Certificates (MOSAIC) program is a comprehensive effort to modernize the national airspace system (NAS). Through MOSAIC, the FAA seeks to enhance the safety, security, and efficiency of the airspace while also reducing delays and improving the overall air travel experience for passengers.
Verijet Adds 3 Cirrus SF50 G2+ Vision Jets to Fleet
Private air taxi Verijet has taken delivery of three Cirrus SF50 G2+ Vision Jets, the company announced. Verijet recently took delivery of two of the aircraft in Knoxville, Tennessee, while the third “was delivered on a frigid day in late December at the Cirrus Aircraft facility in Duluth, Minnesota,” the company said.
Does an Endorsement Cross State Lines?
A flight instructor certificate is a federal certificate—just like a private pilot certificate—therefore, it is good in any state. [Credit: Daryl LaBello/Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University]. Question: I am a U.S.-based pilot, and I recently completed an accelerated program to achieve my private pilot certificate. I was endorsed for the...
High Times in the Electric Zoo
The Beta Technologies Alia-250 eVTOL aircraft seats six and has a single pusher prop on the tail. [Courtesy: Beta Technologies]. We’re in a period of innovation that resembles the one from 1908 to 1915, when countless ideas—many harebrained—were tried, a few of which evolved into the airplanes of today.
Boeing Posts Losses for Fourth Quarter, Year
Boeing has experienced difficulty producing its 737 MAX quickly enough to keep up with demand. [Credit: Shutterstock]. Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) reported a fourth-quarter loss but said it planned to build and deliver more aircraft this year, and continue to increase production and deliveries in the following years through 2025 and 2026.
Gulfstream G700 Sets Speed Records During 20 Country Tour
Gulfstream announced Thursday that the G700 achieved 25 speed records on a recently-completed world tour. [Courtesy: Gulfstream]. In the aviation world, the name Gulfstream is synonymous with fast business travel. The Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. is making sure that continues, as the company announced today that the Gulfstream G700 achieved 25 speed records on a recently-completed world tour.
