ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Sex offender Ghislaine Maxwell moans about diet behind bars as its ‘95% beans and tofu’

By Eleanor Noyce
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N7Yx7_0kOp0DeI00

Jailed sex offender Ghislaine Maxwell has moaned about her diet behind bars, complaining it’s “95 per cent beans and tofu”.

Disgraced socialite Maxwell discussed life in prison in an episode of the Jeremy Kyle show on Monday, Ghislaine Behind Bars.

During the hour-long programme she made no attempt at an apology to her victims, and instead, at the start highlights the food she receives in prison in Tallahassee, Florida.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hpiw0_0kOp0DeI00

“The portion control is very odd, and because I’m on a no-meat diet, there’s supposed either hummus or cottage cheese or tofu,” she said. “But mostly, I’d say 95 percent [of the time], it’s tofu or beans”, she told Kyle.

“They wake you up at six and you can go to breakfast, which consists of cereals and a piece of fruit, generally. Then you have to make your bed, sort of military-style so there’s nothing sticking out. Otherwise, you can get into trouble.”

“At 7.30 you got to work, and for me that means I go to the law library to help people so they have detainers or have warrants or they’re trained to appeal their cases”, she added.

In the TalkTV interview she also discusses Jeffrey Epstein, who she claims was “murdered” when he died in 2019.

Maxwell was arrested in July 2020 and charged with enticement of minors and sex trafficking of underage girls. In December 2021, she was convicted on five out of six counts.

She was sentenced to 20 years in prison in June 2022, and fined $750,000 for aiding paedophile and billionaire financier Jeffrey Epstein to abuse teenage girls.

The hearing last year included statements from victims revealing the impact Epstein and Maxwell’s crimes had on their lives.

One was read out on behalf of Virginia Giuffre, the pictured in the infamous photograph with Prince Andrew at Maxwell’s London property.

“I want to be clear about one thing: without question, Jeffrey Epstein is a terrible paedophile”, Ms Giuffre wrote. “But I would never have met Jeffrey Epstein without you. For me, and for so many others, you opened the door to hell.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Nurse Lucy Letby ‘offered to take photos of baby soon after murdering her on fourth attempt’

“Smiling” nurse Lucy Letby offered to take photographs of a baby girl soon after she had murdered her at the fourth attempt, a court has heard.The Crown say the 33-year-old harmed the premature infant with injections of air into her feeding tube and bloodstream before she eventually died in the Countess of Chester Hospital’s neo-natal unit in the early hours of October 23 2015.Letby denies murdering seven babies and attempting to murder 10 others at the unit on various dates between June 2015 and June 2016.On Wednesday, jurors at Manchester Crown Court began to hear evidence about the nurse’s ninth...
RadarOnline

New Emails Found On Hunter Biden's Laptop Link Embattled First Son To Wife Of Arrested Ex-FBI Agent Charles McGonigal

A fresh cache of emails from Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop shows the embattled first son was once linked to the wife of ex-FBI agent Charles McGonigal, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a sudden development to come after McGonigal was arrested on Saturday over allegations he helped a Russian oligarch, data from Hunter’s laptop shows both President Joe Biden’s son and McGonigal’s wife received the same emails related to a lacrosse program both parents’ daughters participated in.According to the New York Post, both Hunter and Pamela McGonigal received at least 29 emails about the “Next Level Lacrosse program and other activities associated with...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Idaho murder victim’s mother says Bryan Kohberger lawyer had power of attorney over her as she slams ‘betrayal’

The mother of slain University of Idaho student Xana Kernodle has claimed that she gave her power of attorney to the public defender now representing her daughter’s alleged killer. Anne Taylor, the chief of the Kootenai public defender’s office, filed on 5 January to recuse herself from representing Xana Kernodle’s mother Cara Denise Northington in order to become the lead defence attorney for Bryan Kohberger. Mr Kohberger is accused of brutally stabbing Kernodle, her boyfriend Ethan Chapin and roommates Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen on 13 November in the college town of Moscow. He was arrested on 30 December...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Brazilian claiming to be Santos’ ex-boyfriend says congressman only ever cared about ‘fame and power’

A Brazilian individual claiming to be Rep George Santos’ ex-boyfriend appeared on CNN and said that Mr Santos only ever cared about “fame and power” and that he expects him to continue to reject calls for his resignation. Pedro Vilarva has previously said that he entered into a romantic relationship with Mr Santos in 2014 when he was just 18 years old and the future Congressman was 26 — and that their relationship was full of dishonesty on Mr Santos’ part.The Republican, elected to the US House in November and sworn in earlier this month, is facing an avalanche...
The Independent

Alex Murdaugh tells story of farmhand claiming to kill Black Panthers in police interview on night of murders

Alex Murdaugh recounted a wild story about a farmhand claiming to “kill radical Black Panthers” when he was interviewed by law enforcement on the night of the double murder of his wife and son.During the second day of testimony at the legal scion’s murder trial on Friday, jurors were shown footage of Mr Murdaugh’s first police interview after he claimed to have found the victims shot dead on the family estate in Islandton, South Carolina. In the footage, Mr Murdaugh is asked by an officer if there is anyone he suspects could be responsible for gunning down his wife...
ISLANDTON, SC
The Independent

Transgender rapist will not serve sentence at all-female prison – Sturgeon

A transgender woman convicted of rape will not serve her sentence in Scotland’s only all-female prison, Nicola Sturgeon has said.The Scottish First Minister spoke as the row continued over where Isla Bryson, who was convicted earlier this week of raping two women when she was a man, should be imprisoned.Speaking at First Minister’s Questions at Holyrood on Thursday, Ms Sturgeon confirmed a risk assessment is being carried out by the Scottish Prison Service, as she stressed Bryson would not be accommodated at Cornton Vale women’s prison near Stirling.Ms Sturgeon said: “It would not be appropriate for me, in respect of any...
The Independent

Dealer who bought 100,000 paracetamol he thought were diazepam given away by blue lips

A drug dealer who bought more than 100,000 diazepam tablets which turned out to be paracetamol dyed blue has been jailed.Robert Thomas, 41, was reported to police after being spotted taking drugs in the street in Aberystwyth.A member of the public phoned Dyfed-Powys Police to say they had seen two people taking blue pills on Corporation Street on the evening of 15 July 2020. Both were discovered with a blue substance around their mouths.Officers attended and saw Thomas, an active drug dealer, coming out of his address on the street, with blue powder around his lips.He was stopped and...
The Independent

Teenager who made far-right hate videos is jailed for 11 and a half years

A British teenager whose far-right extremist videos influenced the gunman in an American mass shooting has been sentenced to 11 and a half years’ detention.Daniel Harris, 19, from Derbyshire, posted videos which were shared by Payton Gendron, who has admitted a supermarket shooting in Buffalo, New York, and linked to Anderson Lee Aldrich, the only suspect in a shooting at a gay bar in Colorado, Manchester Crown Court heard.Sentencing Harris on Friday, Judge Patrick Field KC said: “What they did was truly appalling but what they did was no more than you intended to encourage others to do when publishing...
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Andrew Tate moans his prison cell has ‘cockroaches, lice and bed bugs’

Andrew Tate has moaned about the conditions of his prison cell, including “cockroaches, lice and bed bugs”.The former kickboxer and influencer, who was arrested last month on suspicion of human trafficking, rape and forming an organised crime group to exploit women, is also complaining that his cell also "has no light”.The influencer has spoken about his prison conditions after a court ruled he could stay in Romanian jail for another month.The 36-year-old sent a message to followers of his website, titled "My first email from imprisonment”.Tate – along with his younger brother Tristan and two Romanian women – was...
The Independent

Prosecutors paint grisly portrait of Alex Murdaugh killing wife and son as key Snapchat video revealed

Prosecutors have described how disgraced South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh allegedly murdered his defenceless wife and son at the family’s hunting lodge in 2021.Mr Murdaugh is accused of brutally killing his wife Margaret, known as Maggie, and his youngest son, 22-year-old son Paul, outside kennels on the estate on 7 June 2021.Prosecutors told the opening of his trial on Wednesday that Mr Murdaugh had first shot his son with a shotgun, and then killed his wife with an AR-style rifle. “The evidence will show that neither Paul nor Maggie had any defensive wounds as if they did not see...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
The Independent

Student nurse ‘found with pressure cooker bomb outside hospital’ accused of plotting terror attack

A man who was allegedly found with a pressure cooker bomb outside a Leeds hospital has appeared in court accused of plotting a terror attack.Mohammad Farooq, a student nurse at St James’s Hospital, is accused of taking the homemade device and a blank-firing pistol to his place of work on 20 January.The 27-year-old was arrested outside the hospital’s maternity ward amid a major security operation.Mr Farooq appeared in court on Friday charged with preparing an act of terrorism, possessing an imitation firearm and possession of an explosive substance with intent to endanger life or cause serious injury to property.The court heard that he had an interest in jihadism and had conducted “hostile reconnaissance” of the Menwith Hill RAF base in North Yorkshire.Mr Farooq appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court via video link and was not asked to enter a plea to the charges.There was no application for bail and Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring remanded him in custody ahead of a hearing at London’s Old Bailey next Friday. Additional reporting by PA
The Independent

Idaho murders – news: Victim’s mom slams ‘betrayal’ after attorney dropped her to represent Bryan Kohberger

The grieving mother of slain student Xana Kernodle has spoken out over the sense of “betrayal” she feels from her attorney after the public defender dropped her in order to represent her daughter’s alleged killer.“I am heartbroken,” Cara Northington told NewsNation on Wednesday.“I trusted her. She pretended that she was wanting to help me. And to find out that she’s representing him – I can’t even convey how betrayed I feel.”Public defender Anne Taylor had been representing Ms Northington on drugs charges. Court documents, filed on 5 January, then revealed that Ms Taylor had dropped her as a client...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Florida woman accused of scamming Holocaust survivor out of $2.8m in dating site fraud

A woman in Florida has been arrested and charged with defrauding an elderly Holocaust survivor, allegedly stealing more than $2.8m from the man.The Department of Justice announced the arrest of Peaches Stergo, 36, for allegedly stealing millions from the 87-year-old man over the course of four years.Ms Stergo was taken into custody on Wednesday, and has been charged with one count of wire fraud, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years.US Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement this week that Ms Stergo "maliciously" emptied out the Holocaust survivors’ savings account in order to "become a millionaire through fraud."Ms...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

CCTV footage shows Paul Pelosi attack suspect breaking into house

Newly released CCTV footage shows the moment an intruder broke into Paul Pelosi's home before attacking him with a hammer. The man, identified as David DePape, 42, can be seen walking up to the back door before looking inside the house and breaking glass to enter. Mr Pelosi, 82, was beaten with a hammer during the break-in at the San Francisco house he shares with his wife, Nancy Pelosi. DePape has pleaded not guilty to six charges including attempted murderClick here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Paul Pelosi attack shown in newly released police bodycam footageJeremy Hunt rules out tax cuts as he says Brexit will grow economyMan fatally crushed by hydraulic urinal prompting cordon in London’s West End
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Independent

Dizzee Rascal loses appeal against conviction for assaulting ex-fiancee

Grime star Dizzee Rascal has lost his appeal against his conviction for assaulting his ex-fiancee.The grime artist, 38, whose real name is Dylan Mills, was found guilty at a trial in April last year of assaulting Cassandra Jones by pressing his forehead against hers and pushing her to the floor during a “chaotic” row at her south London home in June 2021.The musician, who is known for chart-topping singles Bonkers and Dance Wiv Me, sat quietly in the dock at Inner London Crown Court as his appeal against conviction and sentence was rejected.District judge Vanessa Baraitser, who was sitting with...
The Independent

YouTube video prompts shock after appearing to be the site’s oldest ever – but turns out to be fake

YouTube’s oldest video appeared to have been briefly overtaken this week – before it became clear that the site had been struck by a bug.The site’s first uploaded video – named ‘Me at the Zoo’, and uploaded in 2005 – has long been famous on YouTube.But over the last day it appeared that might have been wrong. Another video showed on the site that appeared to have been uploaded before that: on April 6, 2005, before the official first video appeared on April 23.That prompted shock as people came to believe that the famous first video on the site had been wrong all...
The Independent

Dizzee Rascal’s ex-fiancee ‘attacked him with mobile phone’, court told

Grime star Dizzee Rascal has told a court that he did not assault his ex-fiancee and that she attacked him with a mobile phone.The musician, 38, whose real name is Dylan Mills, was giving evidence at Inner London Crown Court during an appeal against his conviction for assaulting Cassandra Jones on June 8 2021.He denied being angry when he arrived at her south London home, barging inside, hitting his head against the fridge, pushing his head against hers and moving her around or dragging her across the floor.Mills, who had two children with Ms Jones before they split in February...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
330K+
Post
532M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy