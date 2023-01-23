ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Majority of voters say Zahawi should resign over tax row, in poll by firm he co-founded

By Eleanor Noyce
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Tu8ep_0kOp0A0700

More than half of Britons say Nadhim Zahawi should resign from his role as Tory chairman, according to a poll by a firm he helped found.

YouGov found 51% of people surveyed believe he should step down, compared to just 12% who think he should stay in his role.

Mr Zahawi helped launch YouGov in 2000. Started in his garden shed, it now employs more than 400 people across three continents. His own website boasts that YouGov became famous for the “accuracy of its political polling”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ocUQ9_0kOp0A0700

The former chancellor floated the company on the London Stock Exchange in 2005, later standing down in January 2010 to run for election as MP for Stratford-upon-Avon.

The Independent first revealed last July Mr Zahawi was being investigated by HMRC over the sale of shares in YouGov .

This week it was revealed Mr Zahawi had paid a penalty to settle the tax dispute. Between July and September 2022, the Tory party chairman was ordered to pay close to £5m in total, including a 30% penalty fee whilst he was Chancellor.

Mr Zahawi said his error was “careless and not deliberate” and maintains he “acted properly throughout”, resisting cross-party calls for him to stand down.

Labour Chair, Anneliese Dodds , argued Mr Zahawi should publish his tax returns documenting his take-home in 2018 in an attempt to clear up the row. That was the year that a stake in YouGov was sold by a trust registered in Gibraltar linked to Mr Zahawi.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34mqUM_0kOp0A0700

Rishi Sunak has said he was unaware of the tax probe and has since ordered new ethics adviser Sir Laurie Magnus CBE to examine Zahawi’s tax affairs as “clearly... there are questions that need answering.”

However, Jeremy Quin, Conservative MP for Horsham, revealed in the Commons on Monday the Prime Minister would have had “full disclosure” regarding the interests of Mr Zahawi when he appointed him chairman of the Conservative Party.

Sir Laurie Magnus plans to publish an updated list of ministerial interests prior to his report in May, with Mr Zahawi “welcoming” the Prime Minister’s referral for investigation.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

HMRC admits mistakes in answering Zahawi questions as row continues

HM Revenue and Customs has come under scrutiny for providing misleading information last year after it said that no Government minister was under investigation, as the row over Nadhim Zahawi’s tax affairs continues.It follows a difficult week for Downing Street as calls continue for the Conservative Party chairman to stand aside while under investigation for settling a multimillion-pound tax dispute while chancellor.Mr Zahawi has authorised HMRC to discuss his settlement – estimated to be worth £4.8 million and include a penalty – with the ethics investigation ordered by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.Pressure on ministers grew after HMRC boss Jim Harra...
The Independent

Tory party ‘disconnected’ from membership since Sunak election – Berry

A faction of Conservative members feel they were “denied a vote”, according to a former party chairman, after Rishi Sunak was crowned Tory leader during a quick leadership contest in the autumn.Sir Jake Berry said Mr Sunak, who automatically became Prime Minister after being elected Tory leader in October, should have held an “endorsement vote” to show he had the support of the membership.Instead, there is a “perception” that Tory MPs are “disconnected from our membership”, he said.Mr Sunak was elected unopposed after passing the threshold of 100 MP nominations, meaning the autumn contest to replace Liz Truss as prime...
The Independent

Taxing questions for ministers as pressure over Zahawi row grows

Rishi Sunak is under growing pressure to sack Nadhim Zahawi as the row over the former chancellor’s tax affairs threatens to pull in other members of the cabinet. The chancellor Jeremy Hunt was forced to say he had never paid a penalty to the taxman following reports Mr Zahawi was fined around £1million. Asked the same question a number of other cabinet ministers declined to comment as Conservative unrest about the party chairman spread. On Mr Zahawi, Philip Hammond, who was chancellor under Theresa May, said he “would not have felt able” to take the job if “I...
The Independent

Opposition to Northern Ireland Protocol vindicated – DUP leader

The DUP’s strategy in opposing the Northern Ireland Protocol has been vindicated, party leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said.Speaking to party members and supporters in Brookeborough, Co Fermanagh, Sir Jeffrey said that people in London, Dublin and Brussels now recognise that the “sacrifice of consensus politics on the altar of the protocol was a mistake”.The DUP is blocking the functioning of powersharing at Stormont and has made clear it will not allow devolution to return unless major changes to the protocol are delivered.Talks remain ongoing between the UK and the EU over the protocol, part of the post-Brexit deal which keeps Northern Ireland aligned with some EU...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Top geneticist warns UK is embarking on experiment that could ‘cause great harm’

A top geneticist has warned the UK Government’s plans for looser regulation around precision-bred animals and plants is a “massive experiment” that could “cause great harm” to the planet.Renowned broadcaster and fertility expert Lord Winston told Parliament he was “very concerned” that the use of this technology could have unintended consequences as the Bill passed its report stage in the House of Lords.He said: “Every single piece of technology that humans have ever produced has a downside that we don’t expect and that we don’t recognise and predict at the time.“And I would argue that this is one of...
The Independent

George Santos – live: ‘Ex-partner’ says Santos only cared about fame and power, as FEC filings raise questions

A Brazilian individual claiming to be Rep George Santos’ ex-boyfriend appeared on CNN on Thurdsay and said that Mr Santos only ever cared about “fame and power” and that he expects him to continue to reject calls for his resignation.And on Tuesday, an amended financial disclosure form with the FEC drew questions from reporters and electoral law experts who noticed some pretty glaring issues. For starters, there’s two loans — for $500,000 and $125,000 — that are no longer identified as coming from Mr Santos’s personal funds, as they had been previously.And then there’s the oddly high number of...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
330K+
Post
532M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy