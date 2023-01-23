Read full article on original website
hogville.net
Camron Williams one to watch at Gosnell in Class of 2024
FAYETTEVILLE — Gosnell Class of 2024 athlete Camron Williams is one who could see his recruiting explode in upcoming months. Williams, 6-1, 185, has been called “the best player I’ve ever coached” by Gosnell coach Lewis Earnest. As a junior, Williams did a little of everything for the Pirates. He completed 3 of 7 passes for 39 yards and one touchdown. He rushed 13 times for 130 yards. He also caught 55 passes for 1,041 yards and eight touchdowns. On defense, Williams had 66 tackles, 42 solo, five for loss, eight interceptions, 10 pass breakups and two forced fumbles. On Friday, Williams talked about how he feels his junior season went.
hogville.net
Turnovers doom Arkansas in 3rd straight loss
It seems fitting that the women’s college basketball game between Arkansas and visiting Alabama ended on a turnover. Because that is one of the things that Razorback head coach Mike Neighbors will remember the most from his team’s 69-66 loss Thursday night at Bud Walton Arena. Right after...
hogville.net
WATCH: Makhi Mitchell and Gus Argenal look ahead to Baylor
FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – After weeks of SEC match-ups, the Razorbacks will be hitting the road for Wako, Texas to take on Baylor. Thursday, we got to speak with Makhi Mitchell and Gus Argenal to preview the game. For the full interviews, head to the videos above.
hogville.net
5 reasons Arkansas can be better in 2023
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is coming off a 7-6 season and had several returning would-be starters head to the transfer portal and three key players who had eligibility remaining enter the 2023 NFL Draft, but they can be a better football team in 2023. Please read the remainder of this...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorbacks Picked to Finish 3rd in SEC
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The back-to-back defending Southeastern Conference champion Arkansas Razorbacks have been picked to finish third in the league this season by conference’s coaches. It’s the second straight year the Hogs have been predicted to finish third in the SEC. Head Coach Courtney Deifel and the...
hogville.net
WATCH: Eric Musselman, Anthony Black and Davonte Davis recap 60-40 win over LSU
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – Arkansas had its best defensive performance of the year – and one of its best overall – in a 60-40 victory over LSU Tuesday night at Bud Walton Arena. The Razorbacks were led by Davonte Davis (16 points on 7-of-8 shooting and seven...
hogville.net
Arkansas punishes LSU, 60-40, on Tuesday at BWA as Hoop Hogs have won back-to-back SEC games by double-digit margins
It may be a bit premature to suggest Arkansas has launched into its annual full-mode SEC turnaround, but the Razorbacks now have back-to-back double-digit-margin SEC wins as part of their first two-game winning streak in over a month thanks to an end-to-end, dominant 60-40 victory over LSU on Tuesday at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville.
Future Razorback Lawrence having banner hoops season
Arkansa women's basketball signee Jenna Lawrence looking for a fourth straight state championship game appearance
hogville.net
Razorback women’s signee Taliah Scott nets McDonald’s All-American honor
Arkansas women’s basketball five-star signee Taliah Scott has named to McDonald’s All-American team and will be playing for the East squad in the 46th annual game on March 28 at the Toyota Center in Houston. A 5-9 senior point guard from Orange Park (Fla.) St. Johns Country Day,...
hogville.net
Arkansas Trio Named to USA Softball Player of the Year Watch List
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – A program-record three Razorbacks were named to USA Softball’s Top 50 Watch List for its 2023 Collegiate Player of the Year Award, USA Softball announced Wednesday. Chenise Delce, Kristina Foreman and Hannah Gammill were all voted to the list for the first time in their careers.
7 Northwest Arkansas Apartments That Are Under $700 a Month
Fayetteville, AR. - The Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers Metropolitan area is one of the fastest-growing regions in the country with a population that's quickly approaching 600,000 residents.
Photo Gallery: Snowstorm rolls through Northwest Arkansas, River Valley
A snowstorm made its way into Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley on Jan. 24.
Center faces probation after repeated complaints
SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Northwest Arkansas residential treatment facility faces probation for continued licensing complaints. Perimeter Healthcare operates three of these facilities in Arkansas including one in Forrest City and one in the Ozarks. The Forrest City location was issued a letter of reprimand in May 2022 by the Arkansas Child Welfare Agency Review […]
KHBS
Snowfall totals for NWA & River Valley from Tuesday's storm
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Official reports are in from our National Weather Service Stations. Drake Field in Fayetteville ended at a total of 8" and Fort Smith Regional Airport finalized at 4". Here's the list of reported totals by county:. Benton:. Bentonville- 4" Larue- 4" Rogers- 5" Miller- 6" Highfill-...
The second richest person in Arkansas
Walmart has a total number of 10,566 stores in the world. This outstanding success made the Walton family the wealthiest family in the world. Today, I will talk about the second richest person in the family who lives in Bentonville, Arkansas.
Gov. Sanders activates Arkansas National Guard winter support team
Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders has activated the Arkansas National Guard winter weather support team to aid with potential severe snow on Jan. 24.
fourstateshomepage.com
Arkansas man missing since 1987; family finally files police report
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The family of a man missing for almost 36 years finally reported the disappearance of Enoch Pennington. “It’s not the norm for a family not to report a missing relative for a long time – but it does happen,“ said Benton County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Hunter Petray.
KHBS
Congressman Steve Womack's son, James, arrested on a dozen charges
TONTITOWN, Ark. — James Phillip Womack, 35, son of U.S. Rep. Steve Womack of Arkansas, was arrested in Tontitown overnight, according to jail records. Womack faces a dozen charges, including reckless driving, going the wrong way on a one-way street, possession of a controlled substance, criminal mischief and fleeing.
Missing Fort Smith man found safe
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police activated a Silver Alert for a missing elderly man last seen the evening of Dec. 29. The man was reported missing by friends who were concerned for his well-being. On Sat. Jan. 1, FSPD reported him found and safe. Follow 5NEWS...
Benton County man reported missing 36 years after disappearance
The Benton County Sheriff's Office says it received a recent report of a man who family members say has been missing since around 1987.
