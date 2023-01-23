FAYETTEVILLE — Gosnell Class of 2024 athlete Camron Williams is one who could see his recruiting explode in upcoming months. Williams, 6-1, 185, has been called “the best player I’ve ever coached” by Gosnell coach Lewis Earnest. As a junior, Williams did a little of everything for the Pirates. He completed 3 of 7 passes for 39 yards and one touchdown. He rushed 13 times for 130 yards. He also caught 55 passes for 1,041 yards and eight touchdowns. On defense, Williams had 66 tackles, 42 solo, five for loss, eight interceptions, 10 pass breakups and two forced fumbles. On Friday, Williams talked about how he feels his junior season went.

GOSNELL, AR ・ 7 HOURS AGO