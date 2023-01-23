J.Lo & Ben Affleck Joined By Jennifer Garner For Daughter Seraphina’s Musical Event In LA: Photos

Image Credit: C Drut/Broadimage/Shutterstock

The more the merrier! Ben Affleck, 50, and his wife, Jennifer Lopez, 53, were joined by the Gone Girl star’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, 50, on Sunday to attend his daughter, Seraphina Affleck‘s musical event in Los Angeles (see PHOTOS HERE). The Shotgun Wedding star dressed chic at the event in a pair of blue jeans, cropped coat, and a green turtle neck. J.Lo also accessorized her look with oversized sunglasses, heels, and an iconic Hermès Birkin bag. The J.Lo Beauty founder was also seen holding hands with her child, Emme, 10, while at the event.

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck were spotted with his ex, Jennifer Garner on Jan. 22. Pictured above is from a separate outing. (C Drut/Broadimage/Shutterstock)

While the “Let’s Get Loud” songstress kept it fashionable, Garner, for her part, opted for a more casual ensemble. The mom-of-three wore a beige turtleneck, a black puffer coat, and blue Capri jeans. Garner completed her outfit with a pair of green sneakers, an Apple Watch, and opted to tie her hair back in a loose ponytail. Alongside the 50-year-old were her kids: Violet Affleck, 17, and Samuel Garner Affleck, 10.

Ben was spotted at the event as well, as previously mentioned. The Hollywood hunk was pictured with his arm around Emme as the two walked side-by-side to Seraphina’s event. For the family outing, Ben rocked a black button up blouse, wool jacket, and black jeans. In addition, he paired the ensemble with a pair of stylish black leather boots. Ben and J.Lo’s outing alongside Garner comes just six months after the duo tied the knot in Las Vegas. Later, the honey-blonde beauty and Ben hosted a lavish ceremony at his Georgia estate in Aug. 2022.

J.Lo recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Jan. 19 to promote her latest film, Shotgun Wedding. For the interview, the mom-of-two rocked a figure-hugging white dress that featured cut-outs and lace embellishments. During her conversation with Jimmy Kimmel, J.Lo opened up about her recent nuptials with Ben. She event told the host that she had some “PTSD” from their wedding that never happened 20 years ago. “We were planning to get married in August in Savannah, Georgia, and the family was going to be there and everyone was going to be there,” she explained. “It was so stressful. I don’t know if you guys know this, but 20 years ago, we were supposed to get married and it kind of all fell apart back then. So this time I absolutely still had a little PTSD.”

Ben and his second wife now have a happy blended-family of five children including J.Lo and Marc Anthony‘s twin son, Max, 14. Their family also includes: Samuel, Violet, Seraphina, and Emme. Ben was previously married to his children’s mother from 2005 until their official divorce in 2018. Marc and J.Lo were also married from 2004 until they parted ways in 2014.