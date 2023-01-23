Read full article on original website
IGN
Veggie Casserole
Veggie Casserole is a four-star Entrée in Disney Dreamlight Valley. This Veggie Casserole guide details the exact ingredients needed to cook the recipe and how to find all the required ingredients. How to Make the Veggie Casserole Recipe. To cook the Veggie Casserole recipe, you will need the following...
Food & Wine
Grillades and Cheesy Grits
A New Orlean’s classic, grillades rely on succulent beef top round that’s cooked low and slow for hours until it becomes melt-in-your-mouth tender. Served with savory, cheesy grits and a luscious gravy using the fond from the beef, chef Michael Gulotta’s grillades and grits is comfort food at its finest. Grillades can be made up to three days in advance and stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator; warm over low heat before serving. Beef top round is available at most grocery stores and or can be cut upon request at your local butcher.
Farm and Dairy
Mashed Potatoes with Parsnips and Caramelized Onions
Great with baked chicken or lamb and fresh vegetables. Melt 2 tablespoons of butter in a heavy large skillet over medium-high heat. Add onions and cook until golden, stirring often, about 15 minutes. Mix in rosemary. Bring large pot of salted water to boil. Add parsnips and potatoes, boil until...
The Daily South
Grapefruit-Cream Cheese Hand Pies
These grapefruit hand pies strike a nice balance of sweet and bitter. The cream cheese adds a great tang that complements the grapefruit preserves, while turbinado sugar adds crunch on top. A simple powdered sugar glaze that uses grapefruit juice adds a zing of fresh citrus flavor to each bite. Although if you can’t find grapefruit preserves, orange marmalade would make a great substitution.
Chicken enchiladas: Simple dinner ideas
Ever been in the mood for good Mexican food but you just don't feel like going out. This recipe for chicken enchiladas is so easy and delicious that you will think you did carry out at your favorite Mexican restaurant. With only one hour of prep and cooking time, you will be enjoying this meal with your family in no time. So, let's get cooking...
Shrimp Scampi 🦐
Delicious and Easy Shrimp ScampiPhoto byR.Gerner/Canva. I love seafood, any type, clams, shrimp, scallops, lobster, any type of fish, it's all divine to me. If it was up to me I would eat seafood at every meal, however my family ... not so much a fan. So I make an effort to order seafood whenever were out. One dish that everyone will eat is Shrimp Scampi. Scampi is a dish that my mom use to make, I can remember her "sharing" her wine with the shrimp in this dish when deglazing the pan. The smell from the wine hitting the hot pan with lemon juice was like heaven to me. I too share my wine with this dish, however a bit begrudgingly at times lol.
Diner-Style Meatloaf Recipe
When it comes to All-American dishes, nothing beats a Classic Meatloaf recipe. And I’m sure you’ll agree after one bite that this is the best meatloaf recipe you’ve ever tried! Growing up in New Jersey, I learned the joy of diners, and meatloaf was always a sure bet when I ate at my favorite diner.
Maryland Hot Crab Dip
My creamy, cheesy, hot crab dip is the perfect starter for your next get-together or game-day celebration. You’ll love the sweet lump crabmeat blended with cream cheese, sour cream, cheddar cheese, and the perfect combination of seasonings.
The Daily South
Pomegranate Ranch Water
My Mama's best entertaining tip? Set up a beverage station where folks can make their own drinks, so you don't have to play bartender all night. Ranch water is a simple mix of tequila, sparkling water, and lime juice and is always a crowd-please. My pretty pomegranate version is a fruity, tangy twist on the classic. Serve this at your tailgate alongside another one of my favorite recipes, Corn-and-Smoked Sausage Nachos, or for a backyard barbecue with sticky-sweet Oven-Baked Baby Back Ribs.
EatingWell
Ina Garten's Italian Wedding Soup Is One of Her Favorite Cold-Weather Recipes
Sometimes, when the January chill is really setting in, there's only one way to stay warm and cozy: a big bowl of soup. Everyone has a different go-to bowl—whether it's a slow-cooker veggie chili or a 15-minute cup of noodles, there aren't many soups we'd turn down. If you're...
Masa for Tamales
This easy to make masa for tamales recipe is the start to yummy homemade tamales! Ready in minutes and only a few ingredients needed to make a light and soft dough. This Masa for Tamales recipe is a keeper! We have used this recipe for generations and generations in my family, and it has never done us wrong. It’s a basic and very easy recipe that’s perfect for making delicious tamales.
Philly cheesesteak bread: Perfect party food or snack
Many years ago, when I worked at our local mall, I would frequent the food court on a daily basis. It was there that I first fell in love with Philly Cheesesteak sandwiches. Because they are so easy to make, I learned to cook them at home and started saving myself a lot of money. Now that I am older, I entertain often and love cooking for others. So, when I found a recipe for Philly Cheesesteak bread, I knew it would be one where I share my love of the sandwich with others. This is a great appetizer for parties or a delicious snack for game days or movie nights.
Bruschetta
Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Fresh Bruschetta.
Cinnamon Rolls
Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Cinnamon Rolls.
Epicurious
Sheet-Pan Lemon Poppy Seed Layer Cake
There’s something so playful about the pairing of lemon and poppy seeds. The lemon brings a bright, zingy flavor, and the poppy seeds bring that delicate, crunchy pop—you know they’re having a great time together, singing karaoke and pouring each other tall glasses of Champagne. The addition of a perky lemon cream cheese frosting only enhances this party, so I suggest you make this sheet-pan lemon poppy seed cake and join the fun.
Baked Chicken Leg Quarters
My chicken leg quarters recipe is one of the tastiest chicken recipes you'll ever make. It's also one of the easiest! We all love juicy, tender, and flavorful dark meat with that crispy skin. My chicken quarter recipe is perfect for an easy weeknight dinner your whole family will enjoy!
Recipe: Banana Cream Pie Is Sunshine in a Pie Dish
The post Recipe: Banana Cream Pie Is Sunshine in a Pie Dish appeared first on Seniors Guide.
Champurrado
Champurrado is made with just a handful of ingredients and incredibly easy to make. The result is something rich and SO yummy. Serve on chilly nights with a few tamales. Champurrado is a delicious Mexican hot chocolate drink thickened by masa harina Do not substitute masa harina for regular corn flour. Masa harina is a type of corn flour and has a distinct taste.
Chocolate Chip Oatmeal - Quick Bread 🍞
This bread is amazing with a hot cup of java in the morning, when no-one is up, the house is quiet and peaceful, it's my favorite time of the day. I love making breads, especially quick breads. They aren't as intimidating as breads that require kneading and rising. Don't get me wrong, I try to make those types of breads but I haven't quite mastered the skill or the patience. So until I do, quick breads are where it's at for me! This chocolate chip oatmeal bread is just the right amount of sweet, has a tender crumb thanks to the buttermilk and is moist and delicious. You could always substitute peanut butter or cinnamon chips in place of the chocolate chips. They all taste amazing.... don't ask me how I know...
