Jean Evans, 95, formerly of Potsdam
COLTON, New York (WWNY) - Jean Evans, 95, formerly of 5 Hillcrest Drive, Potsdam, passed away on January 17, 2023 at the home of her son, (188 Orebed Road, Colton, NY). Jean was born on January 4, 1928 in Tupper Lake, NY to the late Roland and Constance Matteson Dorothy. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Herschel Evans, and her sister Joy Kinz, Hilton, NY.
Jeffrey A. Lashomb, 61, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Jeffrey A. Lashomb, age 61, passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at his home. There will be no public calling hours, a Celebration of Life will be at the convenience of the family at a later date. Jeff was born on November 5, 1961...
Karen A. George, 67, of Potsdam
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Karen A. George age 67 passed away peacefully on Monday January 23, 2023 at Canton Potsdam Hospital. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Phillips Memorial Home 64 Andrews Street Massena, NY. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. Full Obituary to follow.
Richard V Manning, 78, of Parishville
PARISHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Richard V Manning, age 78, of Parishville, New York passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at the Canton Potsdam Hospital. A funeral mass will be held at St. Patrick’s Church in Colton, NY on Friday, February 3rd at 11 am with Rev. Joseph Giroux celebrant. Burial will take place in the spring at Chapel Hill Cemetery in Parishville, NY. Arrangements are with the Garner Funeral Service. There will be calling hours on Thursday, February 2nd at the Garner Funeral Service from 4-7 pm.
Elizabeth M. Thompson, “Lizzie”, 54, of Akwesasne
AKWESASNE (WWNY) - Elizabeth M. Thompson, “Lizzie” 54, of Park Street, St. Regis, passed away on January 19, 2023 at the Cornwall Community Hospital. Lizzie was born March 12, 1968 in Cornwall, Ontario, the daughter of the late Mose Neil and Philomena Mae (Cook) Thompson. She attended and graduated from General Vanier Secondary School. Lizzie previously worked at Oakes Corner Store in St. Regis and as a Personal Support Worker for the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe.
Mary Anne McPherson, 72, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Funeral Mass for Mary Anne McPherson, age 72, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Monday, January 23, 2023 at 1:30PM at St. Mary’s Cathedral with Rev. Jude Nnadibuagha officiating. Visitation will be held from 11:00AM until 1:00PM on Monday, January 23, 2023 at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Mrs. McPherson passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023, at the Samaritan Keep Home in Watertown, NY.
Raymond H. Fountain Sr., 91, of Pyrites
PYRITES, New York (WWNY) - Mr. Raymond H. Fountain Sr., 91, of Pyrites, died peacefully on Friday, January 20, 2023 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital. Raymond was born October 20, 1931 in West Pierrepont, a son of the late Basil and Elsie (Curtis) Fountain. On October 25, 1953, Raymond was united by marriage to Joyce S. Dafoe at the All Saints Episcopal Church in Pyrites, New York.
Ogdensburg lawmakers nix Rishe censure
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg city councillors rejected a resolution Monday night that would have censured one of their members. Mayor Mike Skelly had been calling for the censure of Councillor John Rishe for what Skelly called repetitive “demeaning and disrespectful” comments towards city staff, specifically interim city manager Andrea Smith.
UPDATE: Tupper Lake man charged with making a terroristic threat
TUPPER LAKE, New York (WWNY) - A Tupper Lake man is charged with making a terroristic threat after a standoff with police at a village Stewart’s Shop. David Payrot, 39, is charged with three felonies after Tupper Lake police say he pretended to have an explosive device in a backpack, while holding what appeared to be a detonator device.
Power Outages near Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Thousands of people lost power in St. Lawrence County Wednesday. A National Grid spokesperson said around 6:40 p.m. about 4,600 customers lost power after an equipment failure at a substation in Gouverneur. As of 10:30 p.m. there were 3,321 customers still without power. Power was...
Man in custody after brief lockdown at Canton Central School
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Canton Central School went into a lockdown Tuesday morning after a man allegedly tried to enter the school with a knife in his possession. According to Canton Central School District Superintendent Ronald Burke, a teacher noticed a man trying to enter the building. The teacher told a member of the school’s maintenance staff and said she believed the subject had a knife.
Canton Housing Authority residents complain about trash removal change
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Residents at the Canton Housing Authority are upset over a new policy when it comes to trash removal. They’re also frustrated over what they call a lack of maintenance inside their apartments. “They’re dealing with holes in the walls, they’re dealing with cracks, they’re...
Winter weather alerts all day
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Some places were getting mixed precipitation early this morning, but that should change quickly to snow as temperatures drop. Mixed precipitation was falling where temperatures were at or above freezing. Other places were in the 20s and will stay there. There’s a winter storm warning...
Fired police officer takes plea deal in hit-and-run crash
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A former Massena police officer accused of lying about a hit-and-run crash has taken a plea deal. Officials said 23-year-old Joshua Underwood pleaded guilty to unsafe backing, a traffic infraction, in Potsdam Town Court on Wednesday. He was ordered to pay a $107 fine and...
