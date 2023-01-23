Read full article on original website
Linda Rojo
3d ago
so, just another coward in the Trump administration,. that didn't speak out .prior to j6. or anytime. but,plenty of them have written books afterwards.
Reply(1)
54
Trump4prisonow
3d ago
just another gop/new nazi party member looking to make money with a book deal. he went along with the nazi attack on the protests in layette park but did nothing when the nazi's attached the capitol.
Reply(15)
34
Scott Watkins
3d ago
You were yet another unqualified "acting" Cabinet member of the Trump Cabal. Nothing more.
Reply(7)
40
