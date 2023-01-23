ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linda Rojo
3d ago

so, just another coward in the Trump administration,. that didn't speak out .prior to j6. or anytime. but,plenty of them have written books afterwards.

Trump4prisonow
3d ago

just another gop/new nazi party member looking to make money with a book deal. he went along with the nazi attack on the protests in layette park but did nothing when the nazi's attached the capitol.

Scott Watkins
3d ago

You were yet another unqualified "acting" Cabinet member of the Trump Cabal. Nothing more.

Trump drank non-stop Diet Cokes to avoid filming video announcing he'd leave the White House

A glass of Diet coke on the Resolute Desk as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 (Getty Images) On the day after his supporters ransacked the United States Capitol building, former President Donald Trump released a video announcing that he would be leaving the White House and that then-President-elect Joe Biden would be taking over.
Donald Trump: – I hope he rots in hell

The former head of the FBI, Charles McGonigal, was charged and arrested over the weekend Violation of sanctions against Russia By providing services to sanctioned Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska. Former President Donald Trump appears to be very happy with his arrest. McGonigal headed the FBI’s counterintelligence division in New York...
Newly revealed visitor logs show who was visiting Trump ahead of Jan 6 riot

Donald Trump was continuing to rally his allies and fight tooth and nail to cling on to the presidency during his final weeks in the White House, and nowhere is that more evident than in the visitor logs obtained by the January 6 committee.The acquisition of the logs was itself an accomplishment for the panel, which fought a legal battle against the former president to obtain them from the National Archives. Mr Trump opted in early 2017 to make the records private, reversing an Obama-era policy.The logs were published in the committee’s final trove of documents last month; their...
Mike Pompeo says Nikki Haley plotted with Ivanka, Jared to become vice president

​Nikki Haley schemed with Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump to become then-President Donald Trump’s No. 2 — even while she was serving as the 45th president’s ambassador to the United Nations, ex-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo relates in his forthcoming book. ​​ Pompeo writes in “Never Give an Inch,” an excerpt of which was obtained by the Guardian, that Haley “played” John Kelly — then the White House chief of staff — by showing up to a supposed one-on-one Oval Office meeting with Trump with the president’s daughter and son-in-law in tow. “As best Kelly could tel​l, ​they were presenting a possible...
John Bolton knocks Pompeo’s ‘character’ after ex-Trump secretary dubs him ‘scumbag loser’

Former national security adviser John Bolton has responded after his former colleague, Mike Pompeo, called him a “scumbag loser” and said that he wanted to see the former White House aide thrown in federal prison.The clash began with descriptions of Mr Bolton in Mr Pompeo’s upcoming memoir, Never Give an Inch: Fighting for the America I Love, which is publishing next week. Excerpts of the writings were published on Thursday in The Guardian.In them, Mr Pompeo is unsparing in his criticism of his former colleagues with the notable exception of Donald Trump himself. In Mr Bolton’s case, the former...
Trump news - live: Kellyanne Conway warns Trump not to repeat 2020 mistakes as rape case deposition released

Donald Trump has had a busy Saturday venting on Truth Social grievances relating to his treatment since a large trove of classified material was recovered from Mar-a-Lago, his Palm Beach home, in the summer.The former president’s ire on the matter has been reignited following the discovery of a small number of classified documents from President Joe Biden’s time as vice president at his home and an office he once used.Mr Trump is especially vexed by his perception of the differences in the respective special counsels that Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed to investigate the separate matters.Robert Hur, whom...
Trump's lawyer corrects him after error during deposition

CNN's Kara Scannell reports on a deposition of former President Donald Trump for E. Jean Carroll's lawsuit. Carroll accused Trump of sexually assaulting her and is now suing him for battery and defamation. Trump denies sexually assaulting Carroll.
Jared Kushner warned Trump against going down rabbit hole of bogus election claims, book reveals

Jared Kushner warned Donald Trump against listening to the outside lawyers he’d gathered around himself during his attempt to overturn the 2020 election, telling his father-in-law that his legal team was sending him on “a funky ride”.In his new book on the first two years of Joe Biden’s presidency, The Fight of his Life, author Chris Whipple writes that Mr Kushner “chose to make himself scarce” in the days leading up to the January 6 attack on the Capitol because he “knew there was nothing there” when it came to Mr Trump’s claims to be the victim of a...
