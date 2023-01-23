Read full article on original website
BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in Halliburton Company (HAL)
Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 81.71MM shares of Halliburton Company (HAL). This represents 9.0% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 67.46MM shares and 7.50% of the company, an increase in shares of...
BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD)
Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 17,084,445 shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD). This represents 9.7% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 25,061,389 shares and 12.60% of the company, a decrease in shares...
Nutrien (NTR) Is Considered a Good Investment by Brokers: Is That True?
Investors often turn to recommendations made by Wall Street analysts before making a Buy, Sell, or Hold decision about a stock. While media reports about rating changes by these brokerage-firm employed (or sell-side) analysts often affect a stock's price, do they really matter?. Before we discuss the reliability of brokerage...
Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Asure Software (ASUR) This Year?
Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Asure Software Inc (ASUR) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.
2 Large Cap Stocks To Watch In The Stock Market Today
To begin, large-cap stocks are shares of companies with a market capitalization of over $10 billion. These are typically well-established companies that have been around for a while and have a proven track record of success. They are generally seen as less risky investments than small-cap stocks, as they have a larger and more diversified customer base and revenue stream. Many of these companies are household names, such as Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT).
Consumer Sector Update for 01/27/2023: CL, ARCE, ALV, XLP, XLY
Consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell Friday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.1% lower and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was up 0.2% recently. Colgate-Palmolive (CL) was declining 3.8% after it reported Q4 non-GAAP earnings of $0.77 per diluted share, down from $0.79 a...
Thursday's ETF Movers: CQQQ, GDXJ
In trading on Thursday, the Invesco China Technology ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Weibo, up about 12.8% and shares of Pinduoduo, up about 6% on the day. And underperforming other ETFs today is the...
The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights S&P Global, MarketAxess, Penske Automotive, Citizens Community Bancorp and Franklin Electric
Chicago, IL – January 27, 2023 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: S&P Global SPGI, MarketAxess MKTX, Penske Automotive Group PAG, Citizens Community Bancorp CZWI and Franklin Electric Co. FELE.
Why Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now
Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus. While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest...
Is Jabil (JBL) a Suitable Stock for Value Investors?
Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?. One way...
Here's What Could Help Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (ATXS) Maintain Its Recent Price Strength
Most of us have heard the dictum "the trend is your friend." And this is undeniably the key to success when it comes to short-term investing or trading. But it isn't easy to ensure the sustainability of a trend and profit from it. The trend often reverses before exiting the...
Should You Buy Woodward (WWD) Ahead of Earnings?
Investors are always looking for stocks that are poised to beat at earnings season and Woodward, Inc. WWD, may be one such company. The firm has earnings coming up pretty soon, and events are shaping up quite nicely for their report. That is because Woodward is seeing favorable earnings estimate...
3 Unique Equity Income ETFs to Consider in 2023
Following its worst annual showing since inception in 1976, the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond Index is higher by 3.34% to start 2023. That’s an encouraging sign, but stocks are markedly higher, indicating investors may want to evaluate equity income ideas. At a time when volatility is still possible if...
Technology Sector Update for 01/27/2023: INTC, GRRR, BZFD, XLK, SOXX
Technology stocks were leaning lower premarket Friday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was down 0.7% and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) was recently slipping past 1%. Intel (INTC) was shedding over 9% in value after it posted Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.10 per diluted share, down from $1.15...
Why Kroger (KR) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. The research service features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access...
Will TC Energy (TRP) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
Looking for a stock that has been consistently beating earnings estimates and might be well positioned to keep the streak alive in its next quarterly report? TC Energy (TRP), which belongs to the Zacks Alternative Energy - Other industry, could be a great candidate to consider. When looking at the...
Cullen/Frost (CFR) Stock Down 2.8% Despite Q4 Earnings Beat
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. CFR reported fourth-quarter 2022 earnings per share of $2.91, up from $1.54 reported in the prior-year quarter. The bottom line also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.75. A rise in net interest income (NII) on higher loan balance and rising rates were major tailwinds during the...
Regeneron (REGN) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
Regeneron (REGN) is expected to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on lower revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
Zacks.com featured highlights include Navios Maritime Partners, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Aegon, Cowen and Sanofi
Chicago, IL – January 26, 2023 – Stocks in this week’s article are Navios Maritime Partners L.P. NMM, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. HPE, Aegon N.V. AEG, Cowen Inc. COWN and Sanofi SNY. 5 Value Stocks with Exciting EV-to-EBITDA Ratios to Own Now. Price-to-earnings (P/E), given its inherent...
Validea Daily Guru Fundamental Report for ARE - 1/27/2023
Below is Validea's daily guru fundamental report for ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC (ARE). Of the twelve guru strategies we follow, ARE rates highest using our Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt.
