ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey Park, CA

‘Decision to act’: PSPD praises hero who disarmed Monterey Park shooter

By Jake Ingrassia
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=326Vfx_0kOotUGK00

A dance hall worker is being hailed a hero after disarming the suspected gunman in a massacre in Monterey Park that killed 11 people.

Brandon Tsay, 26, said he came face to face with the 72-year-old shooter. The confrontation saved lives, police say.

"When I got the courage I lunged at him with both my hands, grabbed the weapon and we had a struggle," Tsay told Good Morning America. "We struggled into the lobby, trying to get the gun away from each other."

Surveillance photos obtained by ABC News show Tsay wrestling a semi-automatic assault pistol away from the suspect in the lobby of a second dance hall in neighboring Alhambra.

Tsay, who was unaware the man had just opened fire at another dance studio, disarmed the gunman before he could injure anyone else.

Palm Springs Police Lt. Gustavo Araiza said Tsay's actions were nothing short of heroic.

"I think the community is fortunate that he made that decision to act," Araiza said.

In active shooter situations, Araiza said people should either run, hide or fight – but engaging a potential threat may not be for everyone.

"Depends on the person whether or not they feel that they have the means or ability to do that. It takes up a special ability to meet violence with violence.

Police say if you aren't prepared to fight, the best thing to do is get to safety by either running or hiding.

That can buy critical time for first responders – or fellow citizens – to intervene.

The post ‘Decision to act’: PSPD praises hero who disarmed Monterey Park shooter appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Los Angeles Magazine

Gunman in Monterey Park Massacre Was Hunting For His Wife: Sources

The mass shooting in Monterey Park on Saturday that left at least 10 dead and as many as a dozen others wounded was likely an act of domestic violence committed by a 72-year-old man who was “looking for his wife,” at two separate dance halls where Lunar New Year festivities were underway, a law enforcement […] The post Gunman in Monterey Park Massacre Was Hunting For His Wife: Sources appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
MONTEREY PARK, CA
The Independent

Monterey Park shooting suspect may have been motivated by jealousy, city leader says

Police are still investigating the mass shooting in Monterey Park, California, that left 10 dead and at least another 10 wounded, but one city leader provided a possible explanation for what set off the attack.Chester Chong, a prominent member of the Monterey Park community who serves on the Chinese Chamber of Commerce told ABC 7 that the suspect — who is still at large — may have become violent after having a fight with an intimate partner.The shooting occurred at a dance studio and ballroom in the largely Asian-American community in the overnight hours of Sunday morning during the...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
buzzfeednews.com

A Black Man Flagged Down Police After A Traffic Collision. Four Hours Later, He Died In LAPD Custody.

A cousin of prominent Black Lives Matter cofounder Patrisse Cullors died hours after Los Angeles police repeatedly tased him in the middle of the street last Tuesday. Keenan Anderson, a 31-year-old high school teacher and father, was detained by multiple police officers. “They’re trying to George Floyd me,” he called out in body camera footage released on Wednesday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Tyre Nichols' brutal beating by police shown on video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities released video footage Friday showing Tyre Nichols being beaten by five Memphis police officers who held the Black motorist down and repeatedly struck him with their fists, boots and batons as he screamed for his mother. The video is filled with violent moments showing the officers, who are also Black, chasing and pummeling Nichols and leaving him on the pavement propped against a squad car as they fist-bump and celebrate their actions. The footage emerged one day after the officers were charged with murder in Nichols’ death. The chilling images of another Black man dying at the hands of police renewed tough questions about how fatal encounters with law enforcement continue even after repeated calls for change. Protesters gathered for mostly peaceful demonstrations in multiple cities, including Memphis, where several dozen demonstrators blocked the Interstate 55 bridge that carries traffic over the Mississippi River toward Arkansas. Semitrucks were backed up for a distance. In Washington, dozens of protestors gathered in Lafayette Park, across the street from the White House and near Black Lives Matter Plaza.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Independent

David Hogg, George Takei, Gabby Giffords and Simu Liu lead reaction to Monterey Park mass shooting

High-profile survivors of mass shootings and gun reform advocates have reacted with horror and outrage after a gunman murdered 10 people at a Los Angeles dance hall on the eve of Lunar New Year. Huu Can Tran, 72, was identified by authorities as the gunman who killed 11 and wounded nine others at the Lai Lai Ballroom & Studio in Alhambra, Monterey Park, a majority Asian-American area of Los Angeles, on Saturday. Heroic staff were killed charging at Tran, while another disarmed him at a second dance studio, preventing an even higher death toll. The suspect shot himself...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
26K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy