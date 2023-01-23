Read full article on original website
moderncampground.com
Alaska Campground Owners Association Releases 2023 Alaska RV & Camping Guide
Efforts to promote camping in Alaska have stepped up in recent weeks with the publication of the 2023 Alaska RV & Camping Guide, which is being distributed at RV shows across North America. The guide has already been distributed at the Tampa SuperShow in Florida, the largest consumer RV show...
What it takes to build and maintain Alaska’s icy highways
This article was originally featured on High Country News. A few weeks ago, Mark Leary and his crew began to plow the snow off the frozen Kuskokwim River in southwest Alaska. Every year, once the river freezes and the snow is cleared from the ice, dozens of trucks, snowmobiles and other vehicles from more than 17 different villages whiz back and forth atop it. This is the Kuskokwim ice road, whose main stem can extend over 300 miles, connecting the bulk of the region’s population.
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, January 26, 2023
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:. Alaska gets hundreds of millions of federal dollars for the ailing...
alaskalandmine.com
Gene Peltola, husband of Rep. Mary Peltola, is trying to get a piece of Alaska’s emerging carbon market
Governor Mike Dunleavy (R – Alaska), who was re-elected in November, has made selling carbon credits as a means to raise new state revenue a main priority for his second term. Members of his administration have been briefing legislators and the press on a “Carbon Management Bill” he plans to soon introduce.
kcaw.org
Despite hunter concerns, sport limit for deer to remain at six for Southeast’s ‘ABC Islands’
The bag limit for the sport harvest of deer in Unit 4 in Southeast Alaska will remain at six, one of the most liberal in the state. During its Ketchikan meeting over the weekend (1-22-23), the Board of Game unanimously voted down a proposal that would have reduced the bag limit to 4 deer, saying it saw no biological necessity for lowering the harvest. Advocates of the change, however, urged that – given so much ecological uncertainty recently – erring on the side of caution was the more prudent course.
alaskapublic.org
Feds award $285M for Alaska ferries. But to get it, the state needs to put up money, too.
The U.S. Transportation Department announced this week that it is awarding $285 million to upgrade and modernize Alaska’s ferry system. The money comes mostly from programs Sen. Lisa Murkowski added to last year’s bipartisan infrastructure bill, but the award to Alaska is larger than even she expected. “I’m...
kinyradio.com
Alaska Law Enforcement seizes millions of doses of fentanyl in 2022
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Department of Public Safety’s Statewide Drug Enforcement Unit (SDEU) has released its annual drug report highlighting trends in illegal narcotics trafficking in Alaska. The annual report presented to the Alaska Legislature details reported street prices for illicit drugs, the impressive number of illicit...
Northwest, Alaska crabbers strike for better prices
The new year started off with a fizzle for West Coast and Alaska crab fisheries, with fleets in Oregon and Alaska striking for higher ex-vessel prices. In Oregon, the Dungeness Dec. 1 opening was delayed in hopes that meat fill in the crabs would increase, and that levels of domoic acid would decrease in some of the test areas. Equally driving delays was the fleet’s effort of nudging processors’ offers closer to $4.75 per pound, like they started with in 2022, rather than the $2.25 per pound they offered in the advent of the 2023 season.
kmxt.org
Alaska Fisheries Report 26 January 2023
This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: Oceana’s Jon Warrenchuk makes a case for a freezing the footprint of bottom trawling in the Gulf of Alaska, plus KMXT’s Kirsten Dobroth with a tanner crab stand down update.
kdll.org
Alaska Long Trail hopes to bring tourists, money and opportunity to Peninsula
A 500-mile trail connecting the Kenai Peninsula to Fairbanks is in the works, and organizers say it has the potential to create big economic impacts in the communities it runs through — including Girdwood, Moose Pass, and especially Seward, the end-point of the trail. The idea of a so-called...
FOX 28 Spokane
Bogus commitment order prompts internal Alaska investigation
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska’s statewide law enforcement agency is investigating after two troopers escorted one of Alaska’s top school principals to a hospital for a mental health assessment based upon a bogus court order. A person called 911 claiming they had an order signed by a judge to commit Mary Fulp, who is a principal in Palmer, Alaska. Troopers didn’t commit her but did escort her to the hospital. Days later, it was learned that the commitment order was not issued by any state court. Alaska State Troopers are now investigating their policies and procedures to make sure a similar incident doesn’t happen again. Fulp says she’s consulting legal counsel.
kinyradio.com
DOT&PF Statewide Aviation Employee Rebecca Douglas wins national award from Aviation Pros
Rebeccca Douglas, recipient of a spot on Aviation Pros list of 2022 Airport Business Top 40 Under 40, with DOT&PF Deputy Commissioner Binder (left) and Commissioner Anderson (right). (Photo courtesy of DOT&PF) Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - Rebecca Douglas, a 12-year employee of DOT&PF won a spot on the 2022 Airport...
kmxt.org
Midday Report January 25, 2023
On today’s Midday Report with host Terry Haines:Southeast Alaska is looking ahead to the next drought. Governor Dunleavy outlines his agenda in the State of the State address. And Anchorage mayor Bronson keeps quiet.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Winners drawn in the 4th Annual PFD Education Raffle
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The 4th Annual Permanent Fund Dividend Education Raffle took place today, Wednesday, Jan. 25, with a first place prize of just over $56,000. This year, 8,740 people participated in the raffle. The total amount to be split between four people is $105,687.16. The remaining balance will...
digitalconnectmag.com
Alaska Adds Virtual Currency To Its Regulatory Regime
Virtual currency is a type of digital money that is not controlled by any government. This money is not made or managed by a central bank. People use Bitcoin, Litecoin, and XRP, all virtual currencies. Special software, apps, and network infrastructure store and trade digital currencies. Most virtual currencies used...
fox29.com
Alaska town sees sun for the first time in 65 days
UTQUIAGVIK, Alaska - After 65 days without sun, Utqiaġvik, Alaska, finally saw a glimpse on Monday. For the first time this year, the Alaskan community about 320 miles north of the Arctic circle finally welcomed sunrise at 1:03 p.m. They didn't get much of a glimpse, though, as the sun set at 2:15 p.m.
A proposed giant gold mine generates debate among Alaska Natives
In the rolling uplands of Southwest Alaska’s Kuskokwim River basin is a massive deposit of gold that poses some profound questions about the future of the region’s Yup’ik people and Indigenous people elsewhere in the state. The Donlin Gold mine, which is on the cusp of being constructed after two decades of exploration and planning […] The post A proposed giant gold mine generates debate among Alaska Natives appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
tananachiefs.org
Janessa Newman – New Outreach Coordinator
As the the rising concern over the decline of salmon populations in Alaska’s river systems becomes a priority for Tanana Chiefs Conference (TCC), the Tribal Resource Stewardship Program (TRSP) recently hired an Outreach Coordinator. Janessa Newman, from Rampart, brings a lifetime of experience working her family’s fish camp, and witnessing the decline of Yukon River salmon over the years.
knba.org
New class to learn Alaska Native languages opens
The Bristol Bay Native Corporation is offering free Dena'ina and Yugtun, or Yup'ik, online language classes through early February. Sugt'stun/Alutiiq classes ended earlier this month. The Zoom classes are 30 minutes, once a week and are open to anyone. These classes cover some of the basics, like introductions. People can...
Ahead of education-funding bill, supporters of Alaska public schools pitch their case
In a series of hearings at the Capitol, teachers, administrators and concerned parents are making the case for a major increase in Alaska’s per-student funding and for other legislation that they say will help the state’s public schools. The hearings come as the Senate Education Committee prepares to introduce legislation on the topic. The bills […] The post Ahead of education-funding bill, supporters of Alaska public schools pitch their case appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
