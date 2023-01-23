ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orchard Park, NY

Bills sign 13 players to Reserve/Future contracts

By Zach Jones
WGR550
 4 days ago

Orchard Park, N.Y. (WGR 550) - Following the end of the Buffalo Bills' 2022 season on Sunday in the AFC Divisional Round, the team announced on Monday the signing of 13 players to Reserve/Future contracts.

Among the notable names signed by the Bills on Monday include veteran quarterback Matt Barkley, defensive tackle Brandin Bryant, defensive end Kingsley Jonathan and offensive lineman Greg Mancz.

All 13 players will be part of a larger roster size now that the season is over. They all have a likely chance of being part of the 90-man roster when the team gathers once more at training camp in late July.

WGR550

