Before they even met and married, Rabbi Levi Minsky and his wife, Chaya, shared one all-encompassing life ambition: They both wanted to run their own Chabad center one day. Chaya Minsky grew up in Chandler’s Chabad center — her father is Rabbi Mendy Deitsch, leader of Chabad of the East Valley. Levi Minsky, on the other hand, grew up in New York, where Chabad is headquartered.

CHANDLER, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO