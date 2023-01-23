ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

jewishaz.com

Ahwatukee welcomes new shluchim

Before they even met and married, Rabbi Levi Minsky and his wife, Chaya, shared one all-encompassing life ambition: They both wanted to run their own Chabad center one day. Chaya Minsky grew up in Chandler’s Chabad center — her father is Rabbi Mendy Deitsch, leader of Chabad of the East Valley. Levi Minsky, on the other hand, grew up in New York, where Chabad is headquartered.
CHANDLER, AZ
jewishaz.com

Operation Snowbird 2.0 collects hundreds of coats for refugees heading north

For a second year, the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Phoenix (JCRC) put out a call to collect winter coats for newly arrived refugees in Arizona. And just as they did last year, Jewish communities in the state and across the country stepped up to answer that call by delivering hundreds of coats and winter gear.
PHOENIX, AZ
jewishaz.com

When it comes to unity, are local Jews talking about the same thing?

Dozens of hands shot up last Tuesday night the moment Rabbi Dr. Shmuly Yanklowitz opened the floor to audience questions. In person and on Zoom, roughly 100 people attended Valley Beit Midrash’s (VBM) panel “Can the Phoenix/Scottsdale Community be United?”. With so many raised hands, Yanklowitz resorted to...
PHOENIX, AZ

