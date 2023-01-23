ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
AZFamily

Helicopter circling Phoenix scans for radioactivity ahead of Super Bowl

Authorities confirmed that a child’s remains were found about 15 miles from where 4-year-old Athena Brownfield was reported missing. The child's caregiver, Ivon Adams, was arrested at a home in Glendale on first-degree murder and child neglect. Some lawmakers in support of proposal lowering age limit to run for...
PHOENIX, AZ
BoardingArea

Las Vegas’ 1st Cannabis-Friendly Hotel To Open Spring ’23

Over the years, various states have legalized recreational marijuana use. With that, cannabis tourism has become a “thing,” with lodging and entertainment entities advertising being “420-friendly” (read: they won’t stop or discourage guests from possessing or consuming marijuana). Some entities go even further, with complete...
LAS VEGAS, NV
ABC 15 News

Changes in Glendale since the Valley last hosted the Super Bowl

GLENDALE, AZ — It has been eight years since Glendale hosted the Super Bowl at what was then the University of Phoenix Stadium. Besides the stadium’s name, Deputy City Manager Brent Stoddard says a lot has changed in the West Valley. First, Glendale Avenue was rebuilt and repaved...
GLENDALE, AZ
Rough Draft Atlanta

Madonna brings ‘The Celebration Tour’ to State Farm Arena Sept. 5

Madonna will bring her career-spanning “The Celebration Tour” to Atlanta’s State Farm Arena on Sept. 5. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets starting today, Jan 17, at 2 p.m. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com. Legacy members of Madonna’s Official Fan Club will have a pre-sale opportunity for the shows that go on sale also beginning […] The post Madonna brings ‘The Celebration Tour’ to State Farm Arena Sept. 5 appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
12 News

We like it like that! Cardi B kicks of Super Bowl week in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Eeoww! Rapper and songwriter Cardi B will be in Scottsdale in February to help kick off Super Bowl week in the Valley. Her fans, known as the Bardi Gang will get to enjoy the singer's performance as part of a lineup of events to be held during W Scottsdale’s "Super Week" ahead of the big game Sunday, Feb. 12.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
12 News

Judge halts Super Bowl 'Clean Zone' restrictions in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. A judge has temporarily halted a policy implemented by the City of Phoenix that sets signage restrictions in the downtown area during the weeks leading up to the Super Bowl. The city had passed an ordinance that...
PHOENIX, AZ
foodgressing.com

Super Bowl LVII in Phoenix 2023 Arizona: Festivities, Watch Parties

Super Bowl LVII will be hosted at State Farm Stadium in Glendale Arizona – the home stadium of the Arizona Cardinals — on Feb. 12, 2023. This marks the fourth Super Bowl played in Greater Phoenix since 1996 — the year Super Bowl XXX took place at Sun Devil Stadium — and the third to take place at this venue, it follows Super Bowl XLII in 2008 and Super Bowl XLIX in 2015.
GLENDALE, AZ
unearththevoyage.com

Las Vegas to Antelope Canyon Tours + Road Trip Routes 2023

Looking for the best Las Vegas to Antelope Canyon tours? Or what about the best stops on a Las Vegas to Antelope Canyon road trip? If so, you’ve come to the right place!. Just outside the bright lights of Las Vegas lies Antelope Canyon, a stunning slot canyon in Arizona that is a dream bucket-list destination. You can travel from Las Vegas to Antelope Canyon easily, either as part of a Las Vegas to Antelope Canyon tour or on an epic road trip.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy