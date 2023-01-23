Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Helicopter circling Phoenix scans for radioactivity ahead of Super Bowl
Authorities confirmed that a child’s remains were found about 15 miles from where 4-year-old Athena Brownfield was reported missing. The child's caregiver, Ivon Adams, was arrested at a home in Glendale on first-degree murder and child neglect. Some lawmakers in support of proposal lowering age limit to run for...
Las Vegas’ 1st Cannabis-Friendly Hotel To Open Spring ’23
Over the years, various states have legalized recreational marijuana use. With that, cannabis tourism has become a “thing,” with lodging and entertainment entities advertising being “420-friendly” (read: they won’t stop or discourage guests from possessing or consuming marijuana). Some entities go even further, with complete...
ABC 15 News
Changes in Glendale since the Valley last hosted the Super Bowl
GLENDALE, AZ — It has been eight years since Glendale hosted the Super Bowl at what was then the University of Phoenix Stadium. Besides the stadium’s name, Deputy City Manager Brent Stoddard says a lot has changed in the West Valley. First, Glendale Avenue was rebuilt and repaved...
Phoenix, Mesa mayors praised by President Joe Biden in D.C. address
President Joe Biden praised the mayors of Phoenix and Mesa in an address Friday to city leaders from across the country. More than 200 mayors gathered in Washington, D.C., for a meeting of the U.S. Conference of Mayors, a non-partisan group that meets to discuss issues facing municipal governments. At the end of the...
Shinedown reveals 2023 tour dates with Three Days Grace and From Ashes To New
Rockers Shinedown will be taking The Revolutions Live Tour back through the U.S. this Spring, and they’re bringing along special guests Three Days Grace and From Ashes To New as opening support.
Madonna brings ‘The Celebration Tour’ to State Farm Arena Sept. 5
Madonna will bring her career-spanning “The Celebration Tour” to Atlanta’s State Farm Arena on Sept. 5. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets starting today, Jan 17, at 2 p.m. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com. Legacy members of Madonna’s Official Fan Club will have a pre-sale opportunity for the shows that go on sale also beginning […] The post Madonna brings ‘The Celebration Tour’ to State Farm Arena Sept. 5 appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
We like it like that! Cardi B kicks of Super Bowl week in Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Eeoww! Rapper and songwriter Cardi B will be in Scottsdale in February to help kick off Super Bowl week in the Valley. Her fans, known as the Bardi Gang will get to enjoy the singer's performance as part of a lineup of events to be held during W Scottsdale’s "Super Week" ahead of the big game Sunday, Feb. 12.
Judge halts Super Bowl 'Clean Zone' restrictions in Phoenix
PHOENIX — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. A judge has temporarily halted a policy implemented by the City of Phoenix that sets signage restrictions in the downtown area during the weeks leading up to the Super Bowl. The city had passed an ordinance that...
Arizona County Supervisor Says They Are Getting Overwhelmed By Migrants and Gotaways
As Texas gets the majority of news on the border crisis, there is one county in Arizona that is getting overwhelmed with migrants and illegal aliens. Yuma Country Supervisor Jonathan Lines voiced his concern as his area can’t handle the surge.
foodgressing.com
Super Bowl LVII in Phoenix 2023 Arizona: Festivities, Watch Parties
Super Bowl LVII will be hosted at State Farm Stadium in Glendale Arizona – the home stadium of the Arizona Cardinals — on Feb. 12, 2023. This marks the fourth Super Bowl played in Greater Phoenix since 1996 — the year Super Bowl XXX took place at Sun Devil Stadium — and the third to take place at this venue, it follows Super Bowl XLII in 2008 and Super Bowl XLIX in 2015.
Lawmakers pushing for hall of fame dedicated to mariachi music
"Mariachi is us as a New Mexican people, and this is a great place to have it located," said Senator Padilla.
Judge won’t force Scottsdale to supply Rio Verde Foothills with water
PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona judge says she won’t compel Scottsdale to resume an arrangement that allowed residents of a neighboring community to get their water from a city standpipe, saying the flap isn’t the court’s concern. Maricopa County Judge Joan Sinclair wrote in an order...
unearththevoyage.com
Las Vegas to Antelope Canyon Tours + Road Trip Routes 2023
Looking for the best Las Vegas to Antelope Canyon tours? Or what about the best stops on a Las Vegas to Antelope Canyon road trip? If so, you’ve come to the right place!. Just outside the bright lights of Las Vegas lies Antelope Canyon, a stunning slot canyon in Arizona that is a dream bucket-list destination. You can travel from Las Vegas to Antelope Canyon easily, either as part of a Las Vegas to Antelope Canyon tour or on an epic road trip.
Rihanna has arrived in Phoenix for her Super Bowl halftime performance — on a mural, anyway
Phoenix is getting ready for Rihanna's big comeback performance. With less than three weeks to go before her Feb. 12 concert at State Farm Stadium — aka the Super Bowl halftime show — Arizonans are anticipating her arrival by creating artwork honoring the musical icon. ...
Phoenix Rising games to air on new Arizona's Family station
Phoenix Rising announced a three-year television agreement with Arizona’s Family Wednesday. The agreement means every Rising game during the 2023 season will be broadcast on Arizona’s Family Sports and Entertainment. The new network, which will be channel 44 over the air and channel 116 on Cox Cable, is set to launch March 1...
