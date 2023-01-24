"The Real Friends Of WeHo" Just Premiered — Making "Drag Race" Episodes Shorter — And Twitter Is Not Having It

In case you didn't know, last Friday, MTV premiered its latest new reality series, The Real Friends of WeHo . The series describes itself as an "unfiltered and honest look at a select group of friends living, loving, and pursuing their passions in the West Hollywood community."

However, even before its premiere, the series was already being heavily criticized because one of the cast members is Todrick Hall — who has a lot of controversies surrounding him.

But The Real Friends of WeHo was also facing huge backlash before its premiere because it was revealed that they would be cutting down the runtime of episodes of Season 15 of RuPaul's Drag Race from 90 minutes to 60 in order to make room for the new show. And they would be airing the Drag Race companion series, Untucked , directly after The Real Friends of WeHo — essentially forcing Drag Race fans to have to watch the new series in order to watch Untucked .

Needless to say, fans were NOT happy about that. So they decided to poke a little fun (okay, they full-on dunked on the show) on Twitter. So, I decided to do a roundup of funny tweets that truly captures how much the show is hated:

never seen the alphabets come together more than they have against the real friends of weho @alex_abads 05:07 PM - 21 Jan 2023

The entire LGBTQ+ community coming together to bash the Real Friends of Weho is sending me 😭😭 I have not seen so much solidarity since Beyoncé and Gaga released Telephone @K2Fanatic 10:22 PM - 21 Jan 2023

i just hope the real friends of weho realize that if we wanted to watch rich gays be annoying we could just go to literally any hotel swimming pool @mitchoo_oo 10:15 PM - 21 Jan 2023

Drag Race fans as soon as The Real Friends of Weho comes on #DragRace @itsnicogee 02:03 AM - 21 Jan 2023

If I ever come on here and say I'm watching the Real Friends of WeHo please know I've been kidnapped and I'm trying to let you know how to find me. @darlinginmyway 01:42 AM - 14 Jan 2023

MTV is holding Untucked hostage to make people watch The Real Friends of WeHo and that’s corporate homophobia. @justinkirkland4 02:04 AM - 21 Jan 2023

I started the WeHo show and I am reminded of something Jessica Lange once said to me after stepping out of an elevator at a rather ~trendy~ place, "Who...are all these people? What do they do? Do they just...come here? And sit? Is that what they do?" @blgtylr 12:09 AM - 22 Jan 2023

Everyone turning off MTV before The Real Friends of WeHo starts #DragRace @ZachGilyard 02:01 AM - 21 Jan 2023

the only real friends of weho that we will be watching #RealFriendsOfWeHo @agstinyelaphant 12:53 PM - 18 Jan 2023

Put her on the real friends of weho and I’ll watch @Will_Kellogg 01:37 PM - 23 Jan 2023

I’m glad to see that we as a community have whole heartedly rejected The Real Friends of Weho. Love that @EvahDestruction 06:01 AM - 22 Jan 2023

Me after Drag Race waiting for Real Friends of WeHo to be over to watch Untucked @dozygay 11:49 PM - 20 Jan 2023

sugar going home and the weho show premiering….this is the worst day of my life #DragRace @blckwidowbrgade 02:01 AM - 21 Jan 2023

Me, only getting half the story because I refuse to endure that WeHo gay show to get to untucked #DragRace @BeBraesFull 02:01 AM - 21 Jan 2023

I knew I shouldn’t have gone on social media, but I did, and someone SPOILED last nights episode of Real Friends of WeHo. Actually it was rotten to begin with. @dariennelake 01:41 AM - 22 Jan 2023

fuck the real friends of weho, give us a 2nd season of vegas revue @mascarayde 01:51 PM - 15 Jan 2023

This WeHo show forcing me to watch 2 Snatch Games and a runway in 40 minutes. The way I’m voting for Ron Desantis. @MajorPhilebrity 01:00 AM - 21 Jan 2023

Gays being nice & kind online to drag race contestants at 7 then cyberbullying the real friends of weho at 8 @thereidfeed 10:52 PM - 20 Jan 2023

23.