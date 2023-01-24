"The Real Friends Of WeHo" Just Premiered — Making "Drag Race" Episodes Shorter — And Twitter Is Not Having It
In case you didn't know, last Friday, MTV premiered its latest new reality series, The Real Friends of WeHo . The series describes itself as an "unfiltered and honest look at a select group of friends living, loving, and pursuing their passions in the West Hollywood community."
However, even before its premiere, the series was already being heavily criticized because one of the cast members is Todrick Hall — who has a lot of controversies surrounding him.
But The Real Friends of WeHo was also facing huge backlash before its premiere because it was revealed that they would be cutting down the runtime of episodes of Season 15 of RuPaul's Drag Race from 90 minutes to 60 in order to make room for the new show. And they would be airing the Drag Race companion series, Untucked , directly after The Real Friends of WeHo — essentially forcing Drag Race fans to have to watch the new series in order to watch Untucked .
Needless to say, fans were NOT happy about that. So they decided to poke a little fun (okay, they full-on dunked on the show) on Twitter. So, I decided to do a roundup of funny tweets that truly captures how much the show is hated:
