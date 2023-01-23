Read full article on original website
5 Unique Small Towns To Visit On Spain’s Gorgeous Costa Blanca
With its golden beaches, therapeutic pink salt lake, citrus orchards, and the origination of paella, Vega Baja del Segura on the Costa Blanca is quietly gaining popularity as a can’t-miss destination. Though not as popular as its northern White Shore resort towns or its Costa del Sol neighbor, Vega Baja offers a quieter Spanish coastal experience.
9 Fabulous Outdoor Adventures In And Near San Juan, Puerto Rico
Landing on the tropical island of Puerto Rico immediately brings on my island time and chill vibe. It is one of my favorite long weekend destinations. Puerto Rico has the feeling of an international destination even though it is a U.S. territory — no passport is needed. Adventurous travelers will love all the outdoor activities available in and around the capital of San Juan.
20 Amazing Experiences In Beautiful Copenhagen, Denmark
Though Copenhagen lacks the skyscrapers seen in other European cities, it is called the “City of Spires” for the church spires and palace towers that punctuate its skyline. Charming Danish fairytale scenes and grand palaces grace the cityscape. Royal Rococo buildings, majestic churches, and the historic city center complement the modern elements of Copenhagen.
8 Extraordinary Castles And Palaces To Tour When Visiting Italy
Stopping by a castle or palace on holiday in Italy is a great way to learn about the history of the region and the country, and it will often come hand in hand with some eye-popping views. Join me on a tour of some of Italy’s most spectacular castles, fortresses, and palaces, from the imposing mountaintop Rocca Calascio, the highest fortress in the Apennines, to the little-known Castello della Manta in the Piedmont region.
Rare Sunset Phenomenon Occurs At This Southern California Pier Twice A Year — How To See It
You know about Stonehenge, and maybe even so-called “Manhattanhenge,” but what about “Scrippshenge”?. Stonehenge in England was built between 4,500 and 5,000 years ago so its giant stones would, among other things, frame the sun on solstices. On those dates, the sun’s rays shine between the stones and illuminate the formation’s interior area.
Viking Debuts New World Cruise Itineraries For 2024/2025 — The Amazing Places You’ll Visit
Viking is announcing an amazing itinerary for its upcoming series of world cruises. See up to 37 countries with Viking’s three cruise options. The 2024/2025 World Cruises have four different lengths. The longest is called Viking World Voyage I and lasts 180 days. Onboard this cruise, you will stop at 85 ports spread across 37 countries with 13 ports hosting overnight stays. It sets sail from Fort Lauderdale on December 19, 2024, and returns to New York on June 17, 2025, onboard the Viking Sky, a 930-guest ship.
