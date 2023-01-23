ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownstown, IN

wbiw.com

Two were arrested after police learned about marijuana being sold to juveniles

BEDFORD – On Thursday, Jan. 26, Lawrence County Sheriff’s Sergeant Lonnie Johnson responded to a local school where a young juvenile was in possession of a “vape”. Sgt. Johnson tested the substance in the vape and discovered that it was THC. He launched an investigation, with the assistance of Indiana State Police Trooper Chance Humphrey, on how and why such young juveniles were coming into possession of the illegal drug.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
wdrb.com

Arrest of southern Indiana bakery employee for theft leads to 2 drug arrests

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A bakery employee faces multiple charges after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from their employer. According to court documents, Brittany Colglazier was arrested last week. The owner of H&R Bakery in Salem, Indiana, reported to police that about $12,000 was stolen. The next day, the owner...
SALEM, IN
953wiki.com

Dupont man arrested for child solicitation

In December of 2022, Madison Police Detective Shawn Scudder began an investigation into Chance J.T. Hacker, age 24 of Dupont Indiana. Chance allegedly began messaging a 14 year old female online and asked for sex acts from the child. On 1/27/2023, Chance agreed to meet with the 14 year old female. Chance arrived at the arranged meeting location, but was met instead by Detective Shawn Scudder, Detective Ricky Harris and Assistant Chief Jeremy Perkins of MPD. Chance was taken into custody without incident.
DUPONT, IN
wbiw.com

Warrant service leads to a man facing additional felony drug charges

JEFFERSONVILLE – A Southern Indiana man was arrested on numerous felony charges after troopers tracked him down on a separate warrant out of Harrison County. On Thursday, January 26th, Master Trooper Mark LaMaster, Master Trooper Nathan Abbott, and Trooper Brett Walters began an investigation after receiving information on the possible whereabouts of 29-year-old Jerome Wesley Miller of Jeffersonville. Miller had a felony warrant for possession of methamphetamine out of Harrison County, Indiana.
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
korncountry.com

‘All Safe’ after bomb, gun threats at Jennings County schools

NORTH VERNON, Ind. – The North Vernon Police Department (NVPD) is conducting an investigation after a bomb threat led to the evacuation of Jennings County High School on Thursday. A separate threat of a gun on campus at Jennings County Middle School was made after the evacuation and investigators ultimately determined the schools were safe after extensive searches of both.
JENNINGS COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Seymour Police arrest two in connection with numerous thefts from local retailers

SEYMOUR – Seymour Police arrest two people after a theft in Seymour who are also wanted for numerous thefts from Home Depot stores in Noblesville and Carmel. On Friday police arrested 36-year-old Donilla Dismukes, of Lafayette, and 50-year-old Scotty Gatlin, of Chicago, IL. in connection with the theft of $1,000 of merchandise at the Walmart Supercenter in Seymour on Oct. 6, 2022.
SEYMOUR, IN
Wave 3

Officials identify 3 killed in Jennings County house fire

JENNINGS CO., Ind. (WAVE) - The three people who were killed in a house fire Tuesday morning in Jennings County have been identified. Christopher Hermann, Angela Lyons and her son, Jimmy Lyons, died due to smoke inhalation according to the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office. Calls came in around 5:30...
JENNINGS COUNTY, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Overturned Tanker Causes Shut Down of U.S. 421 in Ripley County

The accident took place early Friday morning. Photo by the Ripley County Sheriff's Office. (Ripley County, Ind.) – A tanker crash shut down U.S. 421 for several hours early this morning. Ripley County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash on U.S. 421 near the northern county line around 5:41...
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN
wdrb.com

Sellersburg man arrested after shooting that left a woman hospitalized Monday night

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Sellersburg man is in custody after a shooting that left a woman hospitalized Monday evening. The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Jan. 23 on West St. Joe Road, near Highway 60, according to a news release from Col. Mark Grube, a spokesperson for the Clark County Sheriff's Office. That's where police found the victim with a gunshot wound to the arm. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
SELLERSBURG, IN
wslmradio.com

Over 3/4 Pound of Meth Seized East of Salem

A Seymour couple was arrested east of Salem Monday with over 3/4 pound of Meth in their vehicle. The driver of the vehicle identified as Charles Root, age 43 of Seymour, IN. The passenger was identified as Shannon Root, age 40 of Seymour, IN. The subjects were arrested and remanded...
SEYMOUR, IN
Wave 3

3 people killed in house fire in Jennings County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three people were killed in a house fire Tuesday morning in northern Columbia Township. The Jennings County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called into a home on North County Road in North Vernon. When officials arrived at the scene around 5:30 a.m., the house was...
JENNINGS COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Police Log: January 26, 2023

4:17 p.m. Jared Dixon, 43, Bloomington, wanted on a warrant for petition to revoke. 4:50 a.m. Lockout reported in the 500 block of Southwood Drive. 8:04 a.m. Report of a juvenile problem in the 300 block of Shawnee Lane. 9:35 a.m. Burglary reported in the 2000 block of I Street.
BEDFORD, IN

