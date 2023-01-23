Read full article on original website
Police: man wanted on meth charges caught trying to destroy cocaine evidence
A southern Indiana man was arrested on numerous felony charges after being tracked down by troopers on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine.
wbiw.com
Two were arrested after police learned about marijuana being sold to juveniles
BEDFORD – On Thursday, Jan. 26, Lawrence County Sheriff’s Sergeant Lonnie Johnson responded to a local school where a young juvenile was in possession of a “vape”. Sgt. Johnson tested the substance in the vape and discovered that it was THC. He launched an investigation, with the assistance of Indiana State Police Trooper Chance Humphrey, on how and why such young juveniles were coming into possession of the illegal drug.
wdrb.com
Arrest of southern Indiana bakery employee for theft leads to 2 drug arrests
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A bakery employee faces multiple charges after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from their employer. According to court documents, Brittany Colglazier was arrested last week. The owner of H&R Bakery in Salem, Indiana, reported to police that about $12,000 was stolen. The next day, the owner...
953wiki.com
Dupont man arrested for child solicitation
In December of 2022, Madison Police Detective Shawn Scudder began an investigation into Chance J.T. Hacker, age 24 of Dupont Indiana. Chance allegedly began messaging a 14 year old female online and asked for sex acts from the child. On 1/27/2023, Chance agreed to meet with the 14 year old female. Chance arrived at the arranged meeting location, but was met instead by Detective Shawn Scudder, Detective Ricky Harris and Assistant Chief Jeremy Perkins of MPD. Chance was taken into custody without incident.
wbiw.com
Warrant service leads to a man facing additional felony drug charges
JEFFERSONVILLE – A Southern Indiana man was arrested on numerous felony charges after troopers tracked him down on a separate warrant out of Harrison County. On Thursday, January 26th, Master Trooper Mark LaMaster, Master Trooper Nathan Abbott, and Trooper Brett Walters began an investigation after receiving information on the possible whereabouts of 29-year-old Jerome Wesley Miller of Jeffersonville. Miller had a felony warrant for possession of methamphetamine out of Harrison County, Indiana.
wbiw.com
Brownstown man facing over 100 felony counts after stealing from a local convenience store
SEYMOUR – A Brownstown man is facing 101 Level 6 felony counts of theft and fraud after Seymour Police discovered he stole over $28,000 in merchandise and money from Speedway in Seymour. On Dec. 6, 2022, Seymour Police officers responded to a report of an employee stealing items and...
WTHI
Martin County sheriff makes social media post searching for suspect
MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local sheriff took to social media in his search for a wanted man. Martin County Sheriff Josh Greene posted on the sheriff's office's Facebook page that he is searching for Zane Sanders. Greene says Sanders hurt one of his deputies, but details around the...
korncountry.com
‘All Safe’ after bomb, gun threats at Jennings County schools
NORTH VERNON, Ind. – The North Vernon Police Department (NVPD) is conducting an investigation after a bomb threat led to the evacuation of Jennings County High School on Thursday. A separate threat of a gun on campus at Jennings County Middle School was made after the evacuation and investigators ultimately determined the schools were safe after extensive searches of both.
WLKY.com
Man arrested after SWAT situation at Jeffersonville apartment complex
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Police have arrested a man involved in a SWAT situation in Jeffersonville Thursday evening. Officials said that police received a call around 1 p.m. on Thursday about reports of domestic battery at the Claysburg Tower off Wall Street. WLKY was on the scene, and neighbors have...
wbiw.com
Seymour Police arrest two in connection with numerous thefts from local retailers
SEYMOUR – Seymour Police arrest two people after a theft in Seymour who are also wanted for numerous thefts from Home Depot stores in Noblesville and Carmel. On Friday police arrested 36-year-old Donilla Dismukes, of Lafayette, and 50-year-old Scotty Gatlin, of Chicago, IL. in connection with the theft of $1,000 of merchandise at the Walmart Supercenter in Seymour on Oct. 6, 2022.
Wave 3
Officials identify 3 killed in Jennings County house fire
JENNINGS CO., Ind. (WAVE) - The three people who were killed in a house fire Tuesday morning in Jennings County have been identified. Christopher Hermann, Angela Lyons and her son, Jimmy Lyons, died due to smoke inhalation according to the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office. Calls came in around 5:30...
WLKY.com
Police investigating bomb, gun threat at Jennings County middle and high schools
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Indiana police are investigating a bomb threat at Jennings County High School and a gun threat at the middle school. North Vernon Police Department said that around 12:20 p.m. on Thursday, they were notified of a bomb threat at the high school. A student said they...
Columbus man arrested on domestic battery charge after female suffers ‘significant’ burns
The sheriff's department noted that she suffered "significant visible burns" on her forearm and abdominal area.
eaglecountryonline.com
Overturned Tanker Causes Shut Down of U.S. 421 in Ripley County
The accident took place early Friday morning. Photo by the Ripley County Sheriff's Office. (Ripley County, Ind.) – A tanker crash shut down U.S. 421 for several hours early this morning. Ripley County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash on U.S. 421 near the northern county line around 5:41...
WLKY.com
Investigators say faulty stove likely to blame in southern Indiana fire that killed 3
JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind. — It was neighbors who first spotted the flames early Tuesday morning and called 911. North Vernon Fire chief Michael Cole was among the first on the scene, telling WLKY, "There was a small shred of hope, a small glimmer. When we first arrived, family was attempting to make phone calls."
Wave 3
‘Grandmaster Jay’ sentenced to prison for pointing rifle at officers during protests
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man who was federally convicted for pointing a weapon at law enforcement officers during protests over Breonna Taylor’s death has been sentenced in Kentucky for additional charges. John Fitzgerald Johnson, also known as “Grandmaster Jay,” entered a guilty plea for five counts of wanton...
wdrb.com
Sellersburg man arrested after shooting that left a woman hospitalized Monday night
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Sellersburg man is in custody after a shooting that left a woman hospitalized Monday evening. The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Jan. 23 on West St. Joe Road, near Highway 60, according to a news release from Col. Mark Grube, a spokesperson for the Clark County Sheriff's Office. That's where police found the victim with a gunshot wound to the arm. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
wslmradio.com
Over 3/4 Pound of Meth Seized East of Salem
A Seymour couple was arrested east of Salem Monday with over 3/4 pound of Meth in their vehicle. The driver of the vehicle identified as Charles Root, age 43 of Seymour, IN. The passenger was identified as Shannon Root, age 40 of Seymour, IN. The subjects were arrested and remanded...
Wave 3
3 people killed in house fire in Jennings County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three people were killed in a house fire Tuesday morning in northern Columbia Township. The Jennings County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called into a home on North County Road in North Vernon. When officials arrived at the scene around 5:30 a.m., the house was...
wbiw.com
Police Log: January 26, 2023
4:17 p.m. Jared Dixon, 43, Bloomington, wanted on a warrant for petition to revoke. 4:50 a.m. Lockout reported in the 500 block of Southwood Drive. 8:04 a.m. Report of a juvenile problem in the 300 block of Shawnee Lane. 9:35 a.m. Burglary reported in the 2000 block of I Street.
