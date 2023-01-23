ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman says her Bloomfield home was broken into twice in 2 days

By Shelley Bortz
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 4 days ago

Woman says her Bloomfield home was broken into twice in one weekend 02:11

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police are investigating after a local woman says her home was broken into twice in two days.

It happened in Bloomfield over the weekend.

The thought of someone in her home going through her personal things -- not once but possibly twice -- is just too much for this single mom to fathom. She believes she may be the target of a stalker.

Brittney Zacharias showed KDKA-TV exactly how a burglar got into her Bloomfield home Friday while she was at work.

"That's the air conditioner, and like I said, it was screwed in in the window," she explained.

All was normal when Zacharias left for work that afternoon. She locked the doors and placed a kitchen chair underneath the back doorknob for added security just as she does every day.

When she returned home shortly after 9:30, the first thing she noticed was the chair tossed across the floor and her purse dumped out on the kitchen table.

"My first thought was, 'somebody is in this house, get out of this house. Is somebody still in here? Am I gonna be able to see my kid again? Get out right now,'" she said.

She says her bedroom was ransacked, several pairs of expensive shoes were missing and her perfume bottles were sprayed throughout the room then laid out neatly on her bed. Too afraid to be alone in the house, Zacharias spends the weekend at her dad's.

On Sunday, she popped back in to check on her house.

"We come up the house, there's a gray book bag on my steps. We called the cops again, they searched the house again. The book bag had items in it from my house inside that were there Friday," she said.

Zacharias says her neighbor has a surveillance picture of a man seen nearby Sunday morning wearing her boyfriend's coat that she says was hanging up in the basement of her home Friday after she was robbed.

So she believes someone broke into her house again sometime between Friday night and Sunday morning, only this time using a missing key from her purse.

Police here say they're reviewing all surveillance video as part of the active investigation.

CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

