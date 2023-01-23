ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowboys Are 'Dumb,' Says Jimmy Johnson on Odd Finish at 49ers

By Harrison Reno
On the playoff game's final play at the 49ers, the Cowboys decided to pull out a creatively "dumb" play design, as ex-Dallas coach Jimmy Johnson called it.

The Dallas Cowboys were knocked out of the playoffs similarly to the way they were a year ago.

However, this time it wasn't a Dak Prescott scramble that ticked off the game's final seconds. No, it was much more bizarre in Sunday's 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

On the game's final play, the Cowboys decided to pull out a creatively "dumb" play design , as ex-Dallas coach Jimmy Johnson called it, lining up all five linemen out wide, with running back Ezekiel Elliott left to play center, while Malik Davis stood alongside Prescott in the backfield.

The result? Elliott was buried, Prescott was hurried, but he completed a pass to KaVontae Turpin ... who also got buried ... as the clock ran out.

The "America's Team'' jokes, of course, have come rushing in.

The 49ers' Deebo Samuel took to Instagram after the win, posting a picture with a quote of Micah Parsons stating that it was the matchup he wanted, with the Niner adding a caption of "Don't poke the bear." ... causing Micah to yap back ... leaving us to wonder how the Cowboys think the losers get bragging rights .

Meanwhile, defensive end Nick Bosa got involved in his own post, saying in the caption, "America's Team' strikes again."

Bosa's post did not draw any response from the Cowboys, nor should it. Dallas has yet to return to the NFC Championship since 1995. No need for the spats on social media; rather, they should use it as fuel for next season.

And no, nobody should argue with former Dallas coach Johnson, either. Because if he calls it "dumb,'' it's probably dumb.

