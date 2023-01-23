Read full article on original website
Top 3 former Atlanta Braves not in the Hall of Fame
With the 2023 Hall of Fame announcement completed. Three notable former Atlanta Braves were represented on the Ballot in Andruw Jones, Gary Sheffield, and Billy Wagner. What better time to look at former Braves with the best careers that are not enshrined in the Hall of Fame. Fortunately, Fred McGriff...
Battery Power 2023 Preseason Top 25 Braves Prospects: 6-10
Welcome back to Battery Power’s top 25 Atlanta Braves preseason prospect list, as we now enter the home stretch of this series. We’ve already put together four articles of prospects which you can catch up with below and we’re now entering the top 10 of the system.
After an offseason of work, Vaughn Grissom looking to show Braves he is ready
The biggest storyline of the spring for the Atlanta Braves will be how the team replaces Dansby Swanson as the team’s starting shortstop. Those aren’t small shoes to fill, as Swanson had become a fixture in the team’s lineup and had a huge year before hitting free agency and signing a hefty contract with the Cubs. Swanson was a constant among many changes as the team transitioned from a rebuild into a World Series Champion, and now he himself is the cause of some big lineup turnover.
Braves News: Preseason prospect list, Hall of Fame, more
As our top notch prospect team continues to roll out their preseason top 25 list for the Braves’ prospects, the prospect from today’s release (15-11) that has me excited is Ignacio Alvarez. A lot of media scouts barely knew he existed pre-draft, but the Braves took him in the fifth round and he has the look of potentially being one of those guys that the Braves have been so good at identifying recently. He reportedly looks great defensively, good enough to potentially stay at short, but definitely to play a great third base if need be. Additionally, he showed some strong ability to make contact and draw walks in his short minor-league stint post-draft, to go with the pop he showed in college. The 19 year old has my attention leading into this season.
Former MVP denied entry into Hall of Fame in final year on ballot
Former second baseman Jeff Kent has been up for Hall of Fame consideration for a decade, with this year marking his last crack at induction via the Baseball Writers Association of America. Kent received 46.5% of the vote during this cycle, well shy of the 75% needed for induction. He falls off the ballot and will no longer be considered by the BBWAA.
Bonus Bust: Big bucks do little in international free agency
January 2023 has been relatively quiet for the Atlanta Braves, punctuated by a few big days. In the middle of the month, the international free agency (IFA) signing period re-opened; a few days before that, MLB reinstated former Braves executive John Coppolella, who was ousted for improprieties in this market, and then banned from baseball for refusing to cooperate with the MLB investigation. The combination of these two events made me think about the actual value of international free agents, particularly the highly-rated ones that get the biggest bonuses, the most hype, and the biggest headlines. Back in 2019, Kiley McDaniel wrote a nice piece for Fangraphs about the value of IFA money on the whole. (McDaniel briefly worked in the Coppolella Front Office in between stints at Fangraphs, and is now with ESPN.)
This Day in Braves History: January 25
1943 - The Boston Braves acquire future Hall of Fame pitcher Lefty Gomez from the New York Yankees. However, the Braves release Gomez before he ever throws a pitch for the club. He will later sign with Washington where he will appear in one game before ending his major league career.
Braves News: Dana Brown to Astros, Vaughn Grissom analysis, and more
The Houston Astros have officially announced that they have hired Dana Brown as their new General Manager. 55-year-old Brown has spent the last four seasons as the Vice President of Scouting for the Atlanta Braves. Being involved in the Braves’ last four drafts, Brown is partially credited with bringing Michael...
Braves News: 2023 Braves ZiPS Projections, Scott Rolen to Hall of Fame, more
FanGraph’s Dan Szymborski has unveiled his 2023 ZiPS for the Atlanta Braves, which projects another successful season. The Braves’ left field situation remains sticky as Eddie Rosario seems to be the man for the job. Regardless, the remainder of the outfield is top tier. Alex Anthopoulos has locked...
