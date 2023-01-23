As our top notch prospect team continues to roll out their preseason top 25 list for the Braves’ prospects, the prospect from today’s release (15-11) that has me excited is Ignacio Alvarez. A lot of media scouts barely knew he existed pre-draft, but the Braves took him in the fifth round and he has the look of potentially being one of those guys that the Braves have been so good at identifying recently. He reportedly looks great defensively, good enough to potentially stay at short, but definitely to play a great third base if need be. Additionally, he showed some strong ability to make contact and draw walks in his short minor-league stint post-draft, to go with the pop he showed in college. The 19 year old has my attention leading into this season.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO