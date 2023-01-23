ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tom Brady: "If I knew what I was going to f---ing do I would’ve already f---ing done it"

By Logan Robinson
BucsGameday
BucsGameday
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Eh2j1_0kOob3ya00

The Buccaneers' free agent quarterback doesn't know what the future holds.

Ever since the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost their Wild Card game to the Dallas Cowboys two weeks ago, the burning question around Tampa and the NFL world has been surrounding Tom Brady and what he'll do next .

Will he stick with Todd Bowles and the Bucs? Will he test out a new beginning with another team? Or will he simply call it a career and retire?

READ MORE: Former Teammate Will Join Tom Brady If He Returns to New England

One thing is for certain, Brady has not made up his mind one bit. In his most recent podcast episode on Let's Go! with Jim Gray, the future Hall of Famer seemed to now get pretty annoyed with the continuous questions regarding what his future holds.

Brady's answer certainly sounds like it comes with some irritation but you can't act like it's something that everyone is wondering. For certain, it highly impacts a lot with what the Buccaneers' organization will be able to do moving forward in free agency and also certain players deciding what will be best for them sticking with the Bucs or finding better situations and contracts elsewhere.

READ MORE: Rob Gronkowski Gives Opinion on What's Next for Tom Brady

Kids are coming first right now for Brady after a long rollercoaster ride of a season and you can't blame him for finally getting some away time with the family.

After the loss to Dallas a couple of weeks ago, it seems as if the theme coming from Brady's camp is that we'll not know for certain what his game plan will be for 2023 anytime soon. Everything is up in the air for the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback.

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2023 offseason.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

Comments / 12

Brenda Doty
3d ago

Well Tom, I guess you should have Retired while you were ahead and put your wife before FOOTBALL. Your Heart isn't in it since the Divorce...

Reply(2)
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BET

Damar Hamlin Responds To Rumors That He Secretly Died From The COVID Vaccine

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin nearly died earlier this month aftering a tackle that resulted in cardiac arrest. Thankfully, he is now recovering, but almost like clockwork, conspiracy theorists are spreading rumors that the 24-year-old is dead from the vaccine and that there is a body-double posing as him. On...
OnlyHomers

Buffalo Bills Fire Coach

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
People

Tom Brady Carries Louis Vuitton Bag from Campaign Starring Gisele Bündchen Ahead of Season-Ending Loss

Brady carried the designer bag into the stadium before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night Tom Brady has a new accessory that certainly has people buzzing. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, whose team was knocked out of the NFL playoffs Monday night, headed into his home stadium in Florida before the game carrying the LVxYK Keepall 55 ($3,650) from the fashion house's newest collaboration with artist Yayoi Kusama.  The campaign for the line, which dropped at the beginning of this month, features a...
TAMPA, FL
HollywoodLife

Gisele Bundchen Goes For A Run With Joaquim Valente Before Tom Brady’s Final Game Of Season

Gisele Bundchen is focusing on herself. The stunning supermodel, 42, was spotted running with her and her kids’ jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente, last week just days before her ex-husband, Tom Brady‘s, NFL season would come to an end after losing to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, Jan. 16. Gisele and Joaquim, 34, appeared to run on a trail surrounded by the rain forest in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica in a snapshot seen here. Gisele worked up a sweat and showed off her toned tummy in an army green sports bra and matching running shorts.
HollywoodLife

Tom Brady Reveals 6’1″ Son Jack, 15, Borrows His Clothes: It’s A ‘Young Man’s Right Of Passage’

Tom Brady has a mini-me that isn’t so “mini” anymore. During the Jan. 2 episode of the SiriusXM podcast “Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray,” Tom, 45, said that his 15-year-old son, Jack Brady, is already 6’1″ (while Tom is listed at 6’4″) and dressing like his old man. “He’s starting to wear my shoes,” Tom told his cohosts. “[Jack] went into my closet the other night because he was going out with his cousins, and he was like, ‘Dad, can I see what’s in your closet to wear?’ And I was like, ‘oh, s—, he’s going to start wearing my clothes.’ And I did that with my dad, too, so maybe that’s a little bit of a young man’s right of passage, going to dad’s closet and start using his stuff.”
The Spun

Look: Rob Gronkowski Predicts Tom Brady's More-Likely Team

Tom Brady faces a couple of massive decisions this offseason. He first needs to figure out whether he's going to play again. If he decides to, he'll then have to figure out what team he will play for. The legendary quarterback is set to be a free agent in March since his contract with the Tampa Bay ...
TAMPA, FL
Washington Examiner

SEE IT: SNL takes on George Santos's string of lies

Saturday Night Live repeatedly took embattled Rep. George Santos (R-NY) to task for his string of lies in its first episode of 2023, devoting its cold open and a Weekend Update segment to the truth-challenged lawmaker. The cold open featured Bowen Yang's Santos moonlighting as a sideline reporter for Fox...
FLORIDA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Sean Payton trending toward surprising decision?

Sean Payton has spoken with multiple teams about head coach jobs, and he does not appear to be in a rush to make a decision. Perhaps that is because he is not quite ready for a career change. Payton interviewed with the Carolina Panthers on Monday, according to Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com. He has a... The post Sean Payton trending toward surprising decision? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Look: Dak Prescott Is Reportedly Dating A Notable Athlete

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and his longtime girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, reportedly broke up earlier this season.  The NFL quarterback has reportedly already moved on, though. According to Page Six, Prescott is dating a notable collegiate athlete, who swims at LSU. "Dallas Cowboys ...
LOUISIANA STATE
NBC Sports

Tom Brady and the Detroit Lions could be an interesting combination

During Tuesday’s PFT Live, Chris Simms and I were spitballing on potential destinations for quarterback Tom Brady, if (as it appears) he intends to keep playing. His testiness, which many regard as contrived, over simply being asked on his own pre-taped podcast for a “timetable” on his decision seems to be (in my opinion) an attempt to cover up any tampering that will happen before he officially becomes a free agent in March — if any tampering isn’t happening already.
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady 'Dilemma' Video

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers failed to meet expectations during the 2022 season, finishing the year with a losing record. Following the season, the Buccaneers moved on from offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich. But that won't be the only change for the team heading into the 2023 season. Free agent ...
TAMPA, FL
BucsGameday

BucsGameday

Tampa, FL
10K+
Followers
1K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

BucsGameday brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

 https://www.si.com/nfl/buccaneers

Comments / 0

Community Policy