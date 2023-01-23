ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lakers News: LA Officially Announces Trade For Rui Hachimura

By Alex Kirschenbaum
AllLakers
AllLakers
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JXdE5_0kOoaivD00

Say hello to the newest Laker!

The previously-announced Los Angeles Lakers trade that will send out Kendrick Nunn's expiring deal and three future second-round draft picks to the Washington Wizards in exchange for young power forward Rui Hachimura is now official, per a new Lakers press release !

“We are excited to welcome Rui and his family to the Los Angeles Lakers,” team vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka is quoted as saying in the statement. “Adding both size and depth to the wing position has been a goal, and the chance to accomplish that by acquiring a player with Rui’s two-way skills and upside was an opportunity that doesn’t present itself often. We want to thank Kendrick Nunn and his family for his time as a Laker, and we wish him nothing but the best in the future.”

LA signed Nunn to a two-year, $10.3 million contract using its mid-level exception in the summer of 2021 in what has retroactively become an absolutely disastrous agreement. Nunn missed the entire 2021-22 season with a lingering bone bruise injury in his knee, and since returning has not looked like the same player he was during his first two seasons in the league, when he was a part-time starter with the Miami Heat.

The 27-year-old Nunn posted averages of 6.7 points on .406/.325/.810 shooting splits across 39 games for LA (two starts), plus 1.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists. He's been a fringe rotation player at best, and was probably destined to ride pine once all of LA's guards returned from injuries. There was a positional logjam at the guard spot, and Nunn has no more upside. Adding Hachimura, who fulfills a position of need for the Lakers and will become a great catch-and-shoot three-point shooting destination for stars LeBron James and Russell Westbrook, is a virtual (low-value) home run for Los Angeles.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Opposing NBA player reacts to Joel Embiid All-Star news

The starters for this season’s NBA All-Star Game were revealed on Thursday, and many could not believe that Joel Embiid was not part of the group. The Philadelphia 76ers big man was edged out in the East, where the starters will be Giannis Antetokounmpo (captain), Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum. Embiid... The post Opposing NBA player reacts to Joel Embiid All-Star news appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

ACC coach shares how difficult it is to recruit Bronny James

‘ Bronny James’ recruitment has been a subject receiving attention over the last week, and one coach shared just how difficult the process is. Bronny is the oldest son of LeBron James, and the Sierra Canyon School (Chatsworth, Calif.) senior is set to attend college in the fall. He has not yet decided on which... The post ACC coach shares how difficult it is to recruit Bronny James appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OREGON STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Kyrie Irving makes statement about future with Nets

Kyrie Irving is in the final season of his contract with the Brooklyn Nets, and there is a real lack of clarity about his future. Irving, through his agent, has apparently made clear what his preference would be. Irving’s agent Shetellia Irving said the guard wants a contract extension with the Nets, but so far... The post Kyrie Irving makes statement about future with Nets appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BROOKLYN, NY
NESN

AFC Exec Believes Rams Will Consider Trading This Star Player

Life has come at the Los Angeles Rams fast since their Super Bowl LVI win last February. Los Angeles, largely due to a slew of key injuries, finished 5-12 in the 2022 campaign, marking one of the worst seasons from a defending champion in league history. To make matters worse for the Rams, they don’t have their first-round pick in this year’s NFL draft and their salary cap situation is suboptimal.
LOS ANGELES, CA
AllLakers

AllLakers

Los Angeles, CA
12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

AllLakers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Los Angeles Lakers

 https://www.si.com/nba/lakers

Comments / 0

Community Policy