The Miami Dolphins have spent the last decade-plus competing with the Jets for the worst in the division. The Bills took over the AFC East but not anymore. This year, the Miami Dolphins proved that the Buffalo Bills are not the juggernaut of the AFC East that so many have made them out to be. The Bills won the AFC East this year and they won it last year and the year before that but the gap is no longer closing, it’s closed.

2 DAYS AGO