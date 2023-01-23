Read full article on original website
atozsports.com
Patrick Mahomes doesn’t hold back while discussing Bengals’ defense
There’s been a lot of “bulletin board” material flying back and forth this week between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals, but none of that is coming from KC quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes, much like Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, leaves the trash-talking to his teammates.
Yardbarker
The Cowboys are Dumb?
There’s a new theory going around: The Cowboys are dumb. They shocked everyone in Sunday’s 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Jimmy Johnson, ex-Dallas coach, called it a “creatively dumb play design. ” All five linemen were lined out wide while Ezekiel Elliott left to play center. Malik Davis stood next to Prescott in the backfield.
Yardbarker
Warren Sapp says the Bears are trading Justin Fields
We're still months away from the 2023 NFL Draft but the rumor mill is churning faster than ever. What will the Chicago Bears do with the number one pick? Will they select Jalen Carter or Will Anderson? Could they trade down and acquire more picks? Well, according to NFL Hall of Famer Warren Sapp, the Bears are trading Justin Fields.
Yardbarker
Mel Kiper reveals Georgia QB Stetson Bennett's draft projection
ESPN's Mel Kiper unveiled his NFL Mock Draft 1.0 on Wednesday and made rounds on various morning shows to promote it. On "First Take," he was asked about his thoughts on Georgia QB Stetson Bennett IV and his draft stock. "Nobody can really give you any answer on Stetson Bennett...
Buffalo Bills Reportedly Making Significant Staff Change
This weekend, and for the second season in a row, the Buffalo Bills will be watching the AFC title game from the couch. Buffalo was defeated 27-10 by Cincinnati in the divisional round on Sunday, officially setting the stage for a Bengals-Chiefs AFC Championship rematch from a year ago. Now, ...
Yardbarker
Former NFL coach Bill Parcells shares thoughts on Cowboys
According to legendary NFL head coach Bill Parcells, the Dallas Cowboys biggest problem isn't at quarterback. Parcells evaluated the 14 teams that qualified for the playoffs for The 33rd Team, and his comments on the Cowboys are among his most interesting. In his assessment, he revealed his belief that the Cowboys "don't have the top, top-quality quarterback in Dak Prescott, but I do think he's good enough to win with."
Yardbarker
Raiders sign former teammate of Tom Brady amid links to QB
The Las Vegas Raiders may be thinking a couple of steps ahead with the roster move that they made this week. ESPN’s Field Yates reported on Wednesday that the Raiders have signed wide receiver Tyler Johnson to a reserve/futures deal. Johnson’s contract will thus kick in on the first day of the new league year (March 15).
Lawyers for Steve Wilks release scathing statement in response to Panthers' hiring of Frank Reich
On Thursday, the Carolina Panthers hired Frank Reich as head coach, deciding not to keep Steve Wilks, who had held the position on an interim basis. While the Panthers may have been preparing to move forward, they may not be able to just yet. Hours after the announcement of Reich's hiring, Wilks' attorneys, Douglas H. Wigdor and John Elefterakis, released a statement voicing shock over the Panthers' decision while threatening action against the team in the future.
Steve Wilks releases classy statement after not being chosen as Panthers HC
While Wilks was among the finalists for the gig, the Panthers announced Thursday afternoon that they had chosen Frank Reich to be the new leader. Reich was the first quarterback in Carolina history during their inaugural 1995 season and still has connections to the organization, most notably one of his daughters who recently started working in the organization's marketing department.
Yardbarker
Pittsburgh Steelers Could Unlock Connor Heyward's Potential By Signing This Key Free Agent
The Pittsburgh Steelers signed Derek Watt three seasons ago after he became a free agent. Watt is extremely popular in the locker room, is an excellent special teams player and is the brother of the best football player on the roster, TJ Watt. He has started seven games in three years for the Steelers and carried the ball ten times for the black and gold.
Yardbarker
Brian Urlacher's son, Kennedy, receives notable scholarship offer
Brian Urlacher’s son is receiving some serious college interest. Urlacher’s son Kennedy is a safety at Chandler High School in Arizona and just completed his junior season in the fall. He has received around a dozen scholarship offers, including ones from some very notable schools. In the last...
Look: Bengals Are Now Dealing With Concerning Injury
On Thursday, the Bengals added tight end Hayden Hurst to their injury report. He's dealing with a calf injury. Hurst played a pivotal role in last Sunday's win over the Bills, hauling in five passes for 59 yards and a touchdown. The Bengals listed Hurst as a limited participant ...
Miami Dolphins no longer chasing the Bills in AFC East, gap is closed
The Miami Dolphins have spent the last decade-plus competing with the Jets for the worst in the division. The Bills took over the AFC East but not anymore. This year, the Miami Dolphins proved that the Buffalo Bills are not the juggernaut of the AFC East that so many have made them out to be. The Bills won the AFC East this year and they won it last year and the year before that but the gap is no longer closing, it’s closed.
Yardbarker
Things could get Purdy ugly for Niners
We're one day closer to the conference championship games in the NFL, and Sunday can't come soon enough. If you missed it yesterday, we highlighted our two favorite props in Thursday's Bark Bets, so go scroll back in your inbox to see who we're backing there. Spoiler, it's DeVonta Smith and Ja'Marr Chase.
Yardbarker
Broncos down to two finalists for head coach job?
There are five NFL teams looking to fill head coach vacancies, and nobody has made a hire yet. But one NFL reporter believes the Denver Broncos could be close to making a decision. Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio said late Tuesday night that the Broncos could make a decision on...
atozsports.com
Bills GM clarifies the one thing he refuses to do while leading the franchise
Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane isn’t looking to mirror a rival’s strategy when it comes to roster building. The Bills’ season ended prematurely with Sunday’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional Round. While Cincinnati has certainly built a perennial power, Beane isn’t willing to endure the struggles that contribute to drafting elite talents high in the first round.
Panthers have narrowed coaching search down to two candidates
According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Carolina Panthers are reportedly close to naming a new head coach. The Panthers have narrowed the search to two candidates per Rapoport, including interim head coach Steve Wilks and former Indianapolis Colts headman Frank Reich, who both had second interviews with the team on Wednesday.
Yardbarker
Eagles primed to exploit a major weakness in the 49ers defense
If there was one major takeaway from the Eagles’ playoff matchup against the New York Giants, it was the success of Philadelphia’s 4-headed rushing attack. Miles Sanders and Kenny Gainwell led what looked to be an unstoppable ground game all the way to victory, silencing rumors that the Eagles offense might start the playoffs looking disjointed. While the performance of Jalen Hurts may very well tip the scales, the road to another Super Bowl appearance will be paved by the ground attack.
Yardbarker
Buffalo Bills fire defensive coach
The Buffalo Bills made a change to the coaching staff. According to a new report, the Buffalo Bills fired an assistant defensive coach Thursday morning. The Bills appear to be making slight changes to the coaching staff following a disappointing postseason. The defense received much criticism following the Bills’ loss at home in the divisional round to the Cincinnati Bengals.
One free agent fit for every NFL team in 2023
The NFL offseason is almost here. As more teams are eliminated from postseason contention each week, franchise’s begin to turn their focus toward transaction season. The next few months will bring plenty of changes across the league, from coaching staff changes to free agent signings and draft picks. The...
