The Pittsburgh Steelers have had the same leader since 2007 when Mike Tomlin was hired as the head coach of the proud franchise. He has been in charge of a model of consistency that has not seen a losing season throughout his entire tenure. He most recently signed a three-year extension back in 2021 and is under contract through 2024. This off-season would be an ideal time for him to sign another extension, but after a scarcity of playoff wins the last decade or so, it's not a foregone conclusion that he will be here for much longer.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 8 HOURS AGO