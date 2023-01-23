ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ETOnline.com

Winter Fashion at Amazon Is Now Up to 70% Off: Shop The 20 Best Deals on Levi's, UGG, adidas and More

Amazon's Winter Fashion Sale is officially in full swing, with up to 80% off best-selling items from your favorite brands. Between footwear from UGG and adidas to denim from Levi's and Calvin Klein, plus deep discounts on Amazon Essentials and more, there's no better time to save on winter fashion essentials. Thousands of items are on sale right now, and we've made shopping easier for you by hunting down the 20 best deals to shop during the Amazon Winter Fashion Sale.
WWD

Amazon’s Shop by Shopbop Store Is Having a Secret Sale on Designer Denim Jeans Today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. There’s nothing like slipping into tried-and-true women’s jeans and knowing they will fit well. However, while we may be married to our old faithfuls, there’s also nothing like buying a new style of denim jeans to rejuvenate our daily uniform. That’s why when we learned about Amazon’s Shop by Shopbop store having a secret sale on top designer denim jeans, we had to share the news.More from WWDRed Carpet Looks at 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power'...
In Style

These New Mini Shearling Boots Are Half the Price of Competitors, and They’re Selling Like Hotcakes

It’s no secret that Ugg’s mini boots have been taking over the feet of celebrities, fashion influencers, and millions of people around the world over the last few years. Due to a huge rise in popularity when the brand launched its platform minis, they’ve been hard to find, and many others have started coming out with their own versions. While similar options tend to pale in comparison to the original boots in terms of quality, my favorite price-transparent brand, Quince, recently dropped its own version of the legendary boots with the fur, and I’ve quickly become a fan.
People

More Than 100 The North Face Coats, Vests, and Fleeces Are Majorly Marked Down Right Now

Celebs like Hailey Bieber, Jennifer Garner, and Ariana Grande all wear the brand Walk outside and try not to spot someone wearing a coat from The North Face. We dare you.  The North Face jackets are just as popular as Ugg boots in the winter — and also like the fuzzy footwear, they're worn by a slew of celebs. Models like Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, and Emily Ratajkowski have all worn The North Face coats on New York City streets or the Rocky Mountain slopes for years. In November,...
GQMagazine

23 Sick Menswear Deals to Fire Up Every Winter Outfit

Each week, GQ utilizes the latest in deal-identifying technology—i.e. a couple of our staffers spend most of the day shopping online—to uncover all the wildest markdowns on wardrobe-boosting buys from the best men's clothing sales on the internet. In this week's episode, an offbeat pair of suede shoes, a showstopping overcoat, a flannel as good as vintage, and 20 other great deals you can't miss. Plus, don't forget to check out some of our favorite sitewide sales below.
Recycled Crafts

Sew Your Own Reusable Shopping Bags

It seems like we collect plastic bags everywhere we go! Reusable shopping bags can help reduce the number of plastic bags you bring into your home. Life Sew Savory has a tutorial showing how you can sew your own reusable shopping bags. They’re easy to sew and so useful to have on hand. Use them for groceries or anywhere else you shop!

