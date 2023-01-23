Longhorns Hire Austin LBJ Coach Jahmal Fenner Sr As Director of High School Relations

The Longhorns have found a replacement for Chris Gilbert, in Austin LBJ's Jahmal Fenner Sr.

AUSTIN - The Texas Longhorns named Austin LBJ head football coach Jahmal Fenner Jr. as the program's director of high school relations on Monday, the school announced.

Fenner resigned from his position at LBJ on Monday.

"We’re really excited that Jahmal is joining our staff,” Steve Sarkisian said. “He’s a guy who brings a lot to the table, is well known and respected throughout the Texas High School Coaches Association, has deep roots in Austin, and is so well connected in our community, as well as across the state. What he did in taking LBJ Football to historic heights through the most challenging of times was impressive, but seeing and hearing about the impact he had on his players and how he did it as a mentor, teacher and coach was something that really stood out. He’s a relationship guy, which is really important to us. And he’s done great things as a player, himself, and has taken that passion to coaching. I know he’ll be a great asset for us, everyone in the THSCA, and high schools everywhere as our Director of High School Relations. Jahmal’s definitely a guy we wanted to get on board, and he's going to be such an awesome addition to our staff. We’re extremely grateful to have him with us.”

In five seasons with LBJ, Fenner won a state title in 2021 and accumulated a 49-13 overall record

Fenner will replace former DFW area coach Chris Gilbert , who left the program this offseason to accept the assistant head coach and tight ends coach job with the North Texas Mean Green.

"Growing up here, always seeing the Longhorns, and understanding how prestigious of a university and football program Texas is, it was truly a special honor and privilege when Coach Sarkisian offered me this opportunity. It was something I just couldn't pass up," Fenner said. "I've been on the high school side for a while where I was able to encourage, facilitate and help a lot of kids reach their goals and dreams of getting to the collegiate level. I'm so grateful for that time and all I was able to do in leading a high school program. That prepared me for a position like this. Now, I'm looking forward to having the chance to do it from the other side, learning and helping with the process on the next level. And I get to do it with a great staff of coaches, while working with all the outstanding high school coaches in Texas and across the country as a resource in helping them and their kids."

The role that Fenner will now fill, was originally created by Mack Brown in 2008 when he hired former Longhorn quarterback legend, Major Applewhite.

Bob Shipley occupied the role before Gilbert.

