Giants’ Saquon Barkley, Dexter Lawrence Named to PFWA’s All-NFC Team

Two of the Giants’ biggest stars during the 2022 season were recognized for their stellar performances by the Pro Football Writers of America.

The Giants made the playoffs for the first time since 2016 and ended up winning their first postseason game since their Super Bowl 46 victory. There were many players and coaches that contributed to the team’s success in the first year of the new regime.

However, it’s two picks by the previous regime that were named to PFWA’s All-NFC Team. Star running back Saquon Barkley and defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence were honored after both had career years in 2022.

Saquon Barkley was the second overall pick in the 2018 draft and had a remarkable rookie season, eventually winning him the award for the offensive rookie of the year. 2019 was solid as well despite missing three games, but it would be the next two seasons that had many doubting Barkley’s ability.

He tore his ACL in Week 2 of the 2020 season, then dealt with an ankle sprain in 2021. Barkley did not look like himself, just one year removed from his ACL tear. However, he turned heads in 2022.

Barkley rushed 295 times for 1,312 yards and ten touchdowns while averaging 4.4 yards per carry. He also recorded 57 catches for 338 yards. In the playoffs, he rushed 18 times for 114 yards and two touchdowns. His two touchdowns in the Wild Card round vs. Minnesota helped lift the Giants to their first playoff win in over a decade. Barkley’s 2022 campaign certainly reminded fans and his peers of what they saw back in 2018.

Dexter Lawrence had the best year of his career. After defensive line coach Andre Patterson suggested that Lawrence move to a traditional nose tackle, the Clemson product shined in his new role. Lawrence had 68 tackles, 28 quarterback hits, 7.5 sacks, and seven tackles for a loss.

He also totaled 36 pressures, a career-high, and only missed one tackle the entire season. He had 12 tackles, one tackle for loss, and four quarterback hits during the playoffs. Lawrence’s emergence as a pass rusher and a disruptor in the run game put him on a national stage among some of the league’s best defensive tackles, such as Aaron Donald and Chris Jones.

Barkley and Lawrence were critical to the Giants’ success in 2022. Both made the Pro Bowl and have helped change the culture of what the Giants are trying to build moving forward. Having both of these guys on the team for years to come will only be beneficial.

