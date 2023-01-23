Giants Sign 12 Players to Reserve/Futures Contracts

The offseason begins now for general manager Joe Schoen, and he’s already making moves in preparation for next season.

The New York Giants had a remarkable season, going 9-7-1 in the regular season and winning their first playoff game since 2012. Unfortunately, their season ended at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional Round. It was a tough loss, but now it’s time for the Giants to retool and make this roster better to compete again next season.

The Giants signed 12 players to Reserve/Futures contracts ahead of the 2023 league year. A Reserve/Futures contract is claiming the right to a player to shape up the 90-man roster heading into OTAs and training camp. These deals are usually around the minimum salary commensurate with the player's experience and are not guaranteed.

That said, here’s every player the Giants signed to a Reserve/Futures deal.

DT Vernon Butler

School: Louisiana Tech

Age: 28

Height: 6’4

Weight: 330

Butler was a 2016 first-round draft pick by the Carolina Panthers. After four seasons with the Panthers, he signed with the Bills and played there from 2020-2021. Butler was signed by the Raiders in early 2022 but was cut during training camp. He was signed by the Giants in November, appearing in just one game and totaling four tackles.

RB Jashaun Corbin

School: Florida State

Age: 22

Height: 6’0

Weight: 203

Corbin spent time with Texas A&M and Florida State during college. He totaled 1,771 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns in four seasons while averaging 5.5 yards per carry. Corbin went undrafted in 2022 and eventually signed as a UDFA with the Giants following the draft. Corbin never played a regular-season snap in his rookie year but was kept on the practice squad after being a preseason standout.

OT Korey Cunningham

School: Cincinnati

Age: 27

Height: 6’6

Weight: 305

Cunningham was a seventh-round pick by the Cardinals back in 2018. He was traded after just one season to the Patriots, where he spent two seasons. Cunningham signed with the Giants in 2021 and has been with the team since. He was on the practice squad for most of the season, appearing in only one game in Week 12 against the Cowboys.

DB Zyon Gilbert

School: Florida Atlantic

Age: 23

Height: 6’1

Weight: 182

Gilbert was signed as a UDFA by the Giants last April. He appeared in three games during his rookie season: Weeks 13,14, and 17. He could total 14 tackles, one tackle for a loss, one quarterback hit, and one sack. Expect Gilbert to compete for a depth role at cornerback during training camp.

OT Devery Hamilton

School: Duke

Age: 24

Height: 6’6

Weight: 311

Hamilton was primarily a practice squad tackle during the 2022 season. However, he did appear in nine games, from Weeks 1-8 and then once more in Week 12. Look for Hamilton to be in the mix again for one of the backup tackle spots.

OL Solomon Kindley

School: Georgia

Age: 25

Height: 6’4

Weight: 335

Kindley was a fourth-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2020. He started 13 games during his rookie season and appeared in 16 the next. Kindley was released during training camp in 2022, then was signed to the Giants practice squad in October, where he remained all season.

WR Jaydon Mickens

School: Washington

Age: 28

Height: 5’11

Weight: 170

Mickens has bounced around the league since entering in 2016. He was originally signed by the Raiders as a UDFA, then spent time with the Jaguars and Buccaneers. Mickens has 15 catches for 145 yards and two touchdowns in his career. He’s primarily viewed as a return specialist, totaling 581 punt return yards and one touchdown. The Giants signed Mickens to the practice squad in December, and he could compete for a returner role in 2023.

TE Dre Miller

School: Maine

Age: 24

Height: 6’3

Weight: 224

Miller was signed as a UDFA last year by the Giants. Despite coming from a small school, Miller made quite the impression among coaches and looked to at least be in line for some regular season snaps. Unfortunately, he broke his forearm late in training camp and was forced into an injury settlement in September. He was brought back in October and could be a sleeper player to watch once camp rolls around.

TE Chris Myarick

School: Temple

Age: 27

Height: 6’5

Weight: 255

Myarick has spent time with the Dolphins, Giants, and Bengals. He was plucked from the Giants practice squad in 2021 by Cincinnati and eventually ended back up in East Rutherford for 2022. He has ten career catches for 82 yards and two touchdowns. One of those touchdowns came in Week 1 of 2022, eventually leading to Saquon Barkley’s two-point conversion. Myarick seems well-liked by the coaching staff and will compete for a backup tight end spot.

WR Kalil Pimpleton

School: Central Michigan

Age: 24

Height: 5’9

Weight: 172

Pimpleton was a star on ‘Hard Knocks’ last season when he spent training camp with the Lions. He was eventually released and signed with the Giants practice squad just before the start of the regular season. Pimpleton never appeared in a regular season game but can make a case for being the primary return man in 2023.

WR Makai Polk

School: Mississippi State

Age: 21

Height: 6’3

Weight: 200

Polk signed with the Ravens as a UDFA in 2022 and eventually landed on the Giants practice squad in September. He had a stellar year in his final year at Mississippi State, totaling 1,046 yards and nine touchdowns. Polk has yet to appear in a regular season game but could potentially turn heads in training camp with his big frame.

DB Trenton Thompson

School: San Diego State

Age: 25

Height: 6’1

Weight: 196

Thompson was another UDFA that signed with the Giants during training camp. He spent most of the season on the practice squad and appeared in just one game, only for special teams. Thompson can play both safety and cornerback, which the coaches will keep a close eye on.

