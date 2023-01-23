Read full article on original website
KYTV
Mountain Grove School District superintendent’s snow day announcement goes viral
MOUNTAIN GROVE, Mo. (KY3) - It’s the sweet sound of no school for students in the Mountain Grove School District. Whenever superintendent Jim Dickey posts one of his snow day jingles, it means no school the next day. He says people are waiting for it when snow is in the forecast.
whiterivernow.com
County demolishes old school structure to make room for Senior Citizens Program building
A building that at one time was part of the Batesville School District campus was demolished and burned today. The building, located on Elm Street behind the Batesville School District Administration Offices on Water Street, was owned by the county and was demolished to make room for the new Independence County Senior Citizens Program building, which will be constructed on the property.
KYTV
North Arkansas Electric Cooperative shares update on power restoration following snowstorm
SALEM, Ark. (Edited News Release/KY3) - It could be days before crews restore electricity in parts of northern Arkansas following this week’s snowstorm. North Arkansas Electric Cooperative personnel and contractors have restored service to more than 4,000 members since morning. Roughly 8,900 members remain without service. Mountain Home District...
KTLO
NAEC outage count falls to nearly 8,000
More area residents have had their power restored overnight, but crews continue their efforts to get more members and customers back online. North Arkansas Electric Cooperative CEO Mel Coleman spoke with KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot’s Sammy Raycraft this morning for the latest update. Listen:. As of 6:45,...
KTLO
Power outages continue throughout Twin Lakes Area
Widespread power outages continue throughout the Twin Lakes Area following Tuesday night’s snowfall, and for North Arkansas Electric Cooperative, that number was at just under 29,000 at 4:40 Wednesday afternoon. Here’s a statement from the cooperative:. “North Arkansas Electric Cooperative personnel and contractors are working to restore electricity...
ksgf.com
Power Outages Still A Problem Wednesday Night
(KTTS News) — Several thousand people remained without power Wednesday night. Utility crews made good progress restoring power during the day after heavy snow stopped falling. By 9 p.m. Wednesday, about 4,100 customers in Howell County were still in the dark. About 1,100 customers in Texas County were without...
Kait 8
Highway 63 temporarily shut down
FULTON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Around 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24 a major highway in Region 8 had to be closed due to the weather. According to a social media post from the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department, Highway 63 from Hardy to Mammoth Spring is shut down. Many vehicles...
Kait 8
Electric cooperative working to keep lights on ahead of winter storm
SALEM, Ark. (KAIT) - The next 24 hours will be busy for the North Arkansas Electric Cooperative (NAEC) as the winter storms move in. Power crews throughout Northeast Arkansas are preparing for winter weather that could cause power outages. NAEC provides power to portions of Baxter, Fulton, Izard, Lawrence, Marion,...
“Several jacked-knifed 18-wheelers” Highway 63 from Hardy to Mammoth Spring shut down
FULTON COUNTY, Ark. – The Fulton County Sheriff’s Department warns the public to avoid Highway 63 from Hardy to Mammoth Spring due to stuck vehicles. According to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook page, several jack-knifed 18-wheelers have Highway 63 blocked. The post says several more are stuck at Taylor Cemetery Rd. and in Mammoth. […]
ksgf.com
Power Outages Still A Problem For Some Thursday
(KTTS News) — Power outages are still a problem for people around West Plains, where a foot of snow fell Wednesday. As of 10 a.m. Thursday, about 3,500 customers in Howell County are still waiting for lights and heat to come back on. Only a handful of outages are...
KTLO
Fire damages barn west of golf course
A fire Thursday morning caused damage to a barn just west of Big Creek Golf and Country Club. No injuries were reported from the blaze at 3558 Highway 62 West. According to a report from the Mountain Home Fire Department, the alarm came in just after 8. Ten personnel were on the scene for nearly an hour with an engine company, two tankers and three support vehicles, and six other firefighters were on standby.
KYTV
Snowstorm knocks down power lines across the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Utility crews are working to restore power to thousands of customers across the Ozarks. The hardest-hit counties in Missouri are Carter, Howell, Oregon Reynolds and Shannon. There are also outages from Lebanon stretching southwest to Stone County. Springfield’s City Utilities has also reported outages. Major...
KTLO
Local snow totals triple previous daily record
Heavy snowfall over the last 24 hours has caused a previous snow total record to be broken. A snow total of nine inches has been recorded at KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot studios, the official reporting station in Mountain Home for the National Weather Service. The previous record set in 1978 was a snow total of three inches.
KTLO
Man pleads guilty to passing funny money
A Lakeview man accused of attempting to pass or actually passing counterfeit $100 bills appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Thirty-nine-year-old Matthew Autry pled guilty to charges of forgery and was put on probation for six years. According to the probable cause affidavit, Autry tried to use the fake...
KYTV
Crash involving semis closes U.S. 63 in Fulton County, Ark.
FULTON COUNTY, Ark. (KY3/KAIT) - The Arkansas State Police closed part of U.S. 63 in Fulton County following a crash involving semis on Tuesday. Troopers responded to the crash around 9 p.m. Tuesday. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office says U.S. 63 from Hardy to Mammoth Spring was shut down because of the crash. Law enforcement says several vehicles, including 18-wheelers, blocked the highway.
whiterivernow.com
Snow, wintry mix forecast set for Tuesday night
A large portion of western and northern Arkansas is expected to be impacted by a strong storm system Tuesday as it moves across the region from the southwest, bringing widespread snowfall and other wintry precipitation. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Winter Storm Warning in effect from noon...
Kait 8
Police: Suspect racked up $16k in fraudulent charges
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Batesville man is being held without bond in the Greene County Detention Center after police said he stole tens of thousands of dollars from two victims. On Wednesday, Jan. 25, Greene County District Court Judge Daniel Stidham found probable cause to charge 36-year-old Patrick Hebert...
KTLO
Parole is approved for MH man with long criminal history
Parole for a Mountain Home man who has had 21 criminal cases opened on him since 2007 has been approved. The last time 36-year-old William (Billy) Lewis was in Baxter County Circuit Court was in December 2021 when he went on trial on a single case, but ended the trial when he agreed to plead guilty to charges in all 11 criminal cases then open on him.
Kait 8
Two arrested in connection with sheriff’s office employee’s murder
FULTON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Fulton County Sheriff Jacob Smith said Tuesday that two men had been arrested in connection with the murder of Kristy Taylor. Taylor was found shot to death outside her home on Fawnwood Road in Salem on July 9, 2022. Following a months-long investigation, Smith said...
KTLO
Potentially violent domestic situation brings charges
A man reported to be paranoid over alleged “cheating” on the part of his partner and threatening the woman and her juvenile son appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. 23-year-old Jonathan Cole Smith, Jr., entered a not guilty plea to the charges against him. Mountain Home attorney...
