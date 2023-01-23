A fire Thursday morning caused damage to a barn just west of Big Creek Golf and Country Club. No injuries were reported from the blaze at 3558 Highway 62 West. According to a report from the Mountain Home Fire Department, the alarm came in just after 8. Ten personnel were on the scene for nearly an hour with an engine company, two tankers and three support vehicles, and six other firefighters were on standby.

MOUNTAIN HOME, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO