Read full article on original website
Related
U.S. Abrams Tank Compared to Russia's Wagner-Driven T-90
The U.S. announced Wednesday that it would be sending 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine one day after Germany said it would send its Leopard 2 tanks.
U.S. military shows off most powerful helicopter ever developed
It's been dubbed as "the most powerful helicopter in the Department of Defense." The post U.S. military shows off most powerful helicopter ever developed appeared first on Talker.
US special operators borrowed a unique part of Army Green Beret training to prepare Ukrainians to fight Russia
"The Q course puts unique pressure on teams and individuals," a retired US Army Green Beret told Insider.
AT-4 is really effective against the Russian armour
The advent of armored vehicles, especially the tank, changed warfare forever. However, like the trials and tribulations of predator versus prey in the animal kingdom, methods were developed to crack open even the most robust of these vehicles. During WW2, for example, the famous Panzerfaust, a shaped-charge rocket-propelled grenade, was...
US Army's high-power microwave weapon can take down swarms of drones
Technology company Epirus acquired on Monday a $66.1 million contract from the U.S. Army’s Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office (RCCTO) in support of the Indirect Fire Protection Capability-High-Power Microwave Program, according to a press release by the company. The program will see the development of a new microwave...
navalnews.com
Navy chiefs stress need to accelerate technology delivery to speed up operator decision making
Technologies, procurement strategies, and operational approaches that accelerate operator decision-making and enhance the effect of technology are critical factors shaping current operations and capability investment, naval chiefs explained at a major new naval conference in Paris, France. Particularly, this issue is a critical lesson learned from the Ukraine conflict, they...
defensenews.com
Northrop Grumman makes play to add power, space on DDGs for weapons
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Navy’s next-generation destroyer is slated to provide more space and power for new weapons that today’s Arleigh Burke destroyers cannot accommodate — but the DDG(X) program continues to be delayed. With those new weapons needed now, Northrop Grumman is pitching a way...
The US Has the Largest Air Force in the World
Air power has become a major part of the public discussion with regard to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The Russians have not been able to gain air superiority, which was one reason Ukraine’s much smaller air force was able to keep planes in the air. Ukraine’s air force has remained a threat to Russia’s […]
Defense One
When May a Robot Kill? New DOD Policy Tries to Clarify
Did you think the Pentagon had a hard rule against using lethal autonomous weapons? It doesn’t. But it does have hoops to jump through before such a weapon might be deployed—and, as of Wednesday, a revised policy intended to clear up confusion. The biggest change in the Defense...
navalnews.com
US Navy, French Navy and Royal Navy See Eye to Eye on Interoperability
Organized by Ifri and the French Navy, the theme of the conference was “the return of naval combat”: The world has entered a new strategic cycle, characterized by the assertion of new powers eager to revise the international order, the predominance of unilateralism, and the increased risk of confrontation between States. In such a context, naval combat appears as a plausible hypothesis that can arise in the context of a high-intensity conflict.
Defense One
The Pentagon’s Innovation Shop Wants More Influence in 2023
The U.S. military can’t deal effectively with China’s moves in the Pacific unless it improves its ties with tech firms, the head of the Pentagon’s innovation arm said. “Any type of adversarial activity in the INDOPACOM [area of responsibility] is probably going to occur on a timeline where we won't be able to generate solutions organically and the department,” said Mike Madsen, the acting director of the Defense Innovation Unit. “We need to have that in-place relationship with the commercial ecosystem to get those solutions as quickly as possible.”
Defense One
Marines To Train For Future Battlefield With Immersive Technologies
Training the next generation of Marines will require live and virtual environments to prepare them for a more complex battlefield, senior service officials said as the Marine Corps rolled out the newest piece of its Force Design 2030 effort. The Force Design 2030 plan was presented by Commandant Gen. David...
Comments / 0