Miami Heat Twitter Growing More Impatient With Pat Riley Each Day As Trade Deadline Nears

Heat fans want Riley to make a deal before it's too late

The Miami Heat fan base clamored for Pat Riley to make a move last summer during NBA free agency.

Nothing happened.

Now, the fans are making the same pleas as the trade deadline approaches. And nothing has happened.

The fans are growing more impatient each day as Feb. 9 gets closer. Things only got worse when the Los Angeles Lakers sent guard Kendrick Nunn to the Washington Wizards in exchange for forward Rui Hachimura, a move many feel will enhance the Lakers' chances of making the playoffs.

"Pat Riley sleeping man," wrote on Twitter user once the Wizards-Lakers trade was finalized.

The Heat are lacking in the power forward department. They have used Caleb Martin all season but he is more comfortable at small forward. The Heat could have benefitted from Hachimura, a 2019 lottery pick who is averaging 13 points and coming off a 30-point game against the Orlando Magic. Martin is averaging 10 points and his season-high is 24 against the Wizards Nov. 23.

The Heat also could go after veteran forward Serge Ibaka, who has the Milwaukee Bucks have agreed to trade before the deadline. His experience would be a welcomed addition to the roster.

Regardless, the clock is ticking for the Riley and the Heat. At 26-22, they may lack the firepower to keep up with the likes of the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets.

View the original article to see embedded media.

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Floater becomes part of Tyler Herro's offensive game. CLICK HERE

Miami Heat, Jimmy Butler adjusting to double-teams. CLICK HERE

Kyle Lowry still part of the offensive game plan. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

If you wanna bet on any games at @PrizePicks or PrizePicks.com , use our link and code. They will match your first bet for up to $100. Here's the code: PR-R1YOFY6

Shandel Richardson covers the Miami Heat for Inside The Heat.



TWITTER : @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com