Dorothy E. Beauchamp, 105, of Winfield, passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center in West Burlington. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 27, 2023, from 11:00 a.m – 1:00 p.m. at the Snyder and Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services of Winfield. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Beauchamp Cemetery. Following the committal services, a time of food and fellowship will be held at the First Presbyterian Church in Winfield. Memorials may be directed to the First Presbyterian Church of Winfield, Autism Association or American Diabetes Association in memory of Dorothy. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com.

WINFIELD, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO