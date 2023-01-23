Read full article on original website
Cheryl Lynn Borders
Cheryl Lynn Borders, 69, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Monday, January 23, 2023 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, surrounded by her children. The funeral service for Cheryl will be 10:30 AM on Friday, January 27 at the First United Methodist Church, 309 N. Main St., Mt. Pleasant. The Rev. David H. Bracht-Wagner, Senior Pastor, will officiate. Burial will be in the Forest Home Cemetery. Friends may call from 12 Noon-8PM on Thursday at the Kimzey Funeral Home, 213 North Main Street, Mount Pleasant. The family will be present to receive friends from 5-7 PM on Thursday.
Peggy Hays
Peggy Hays, 70, of Yarmouth, was ushered into her eternal inheritance on Monday, January 23, 2023. She now stands in the radiance of His glory. Visitation for Peggy will be held on Thursday, January 26, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at the Sharon Reformed Presbyterian Church. Memorial Services will be 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at the church. Burial will be in the Sharon Reformed Presbyterian Cemetery. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com. Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services of Morning Sun are caring for Peggy’s arrangements and her family.
Dorothy Beauchamp
Dorothy E. Beauchamp, 105, of Winfield, passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center in West Burlington. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 27, 2023, from 11:00 a.m – 1:00 p.m. at the Snyder and Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services of Winfield. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Beauchamp Cemetery. Following the committal services, a time of food and fellowship will be held at the First Presbyterian Church in Winfield. Memorials may be directed to the First Presbyterian Church of Winfield, Autism Association or American Diabetes Association in memory of Dorothy. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com.
Sports, January 24th
Mt. Pleasant faced off against Mid-Prairie in a doubleheader last night with the Panthers splitting the night. The girls’ team started off in control as the Panthers were up by as many as 12 in the first half; however, the Golden Hawks would outscore the Panthers 42 to 26 in the second half as Mid-Prairie ran away with the game 61-51. Andrea Lopreato led the charge scoring 29 points in the contest followed by Tristian Shull knocking in 9 points.
Girls’ High School Basketball Rankings: Johnston Falls, Winfield-Mt. Union Moves Up the Rankings
Girls’ Basketball- The Iowa Girls’ High School Athletic Union released their ninth basketball rankings of the season today. This week’s rankings has another local team join the top 15 and a number one team was dethroned. For Class 1A, the top 5 teams remained the same with...
Show Choir Competition Season Begins
Mount Pleasant High School Show Choir, InMotion, will head for Davenport North for the Big Dance Invitational on Saturday, January 28. InMotion will perform at 12:15 pm. MP will be among 11 show choirs performing Saturday. The names of three of the judges may sound familiar….Bob and Jill Anderson and Allen Chapman. Mr. Chapman directed show choir at Holy Trinity Catholic School. Bob Anderson was a vocal director at MPCHS and instrumental in establishing the modern area of show choir at Mount Pleasant. Check this website for results.
Kurt Drager
Kurt Andrew Drager passed away peacefully at home on January 23, 2023 in Farmington, Iowa at the age of 71. Originally from Lakewood, Colorado, a 1969 graduate of Lakewood, Colorado High School, Kurt was from a proud family of Colorado pioneers. An avid rugby player for over 40 years, He played the position of a Prop for the Los Angeles Rugby Club before returning to Colorado to play for the Denver Barbarians and Colorado Senior Old Boys (“CSOBs”). He once said, “I always knew I’d grow up to be a SOB”. Kurt was also heavily involved for many years with the Annual Rocky Mountain Rugby Challenge, America’s Premier High School Youth Rugby Tournaments, High School Rugby Teams from many States came to Colorado to participate in these Tournaments.
Daily Jail Count
In the interest of keeping Henry County residents informed, the Henry County Sheriff’s office has requested KILJ post the daily jail count. During the jail referendum campaign it was publicized that the jail would be able to house additional inmates from surrounding counties and this would generate revenue for Henry County.
