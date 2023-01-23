Read full article on original website
Thirteen faculty join seventh cohort of the ASSERT Faculty Development program
ASSERT (Aligning Stakeholders and Structures to Enable Research Transformation) serves to germinate, cultivate, and celebrate transformative research ideas and questions. This project is led by professors Donna Llewellyn, Marie-Anne de Graaff, Kevin Feris and assistant director Megan Gambs. Their work operates by improving academic structures, addressing the cultural issues at...
Executive search updates
Boise State is pleased to provide updates and announce the launch of the following searches. Interim Vice President for Finance and Administration, Chief Financial Officer. The university has named Jo Ellen Dinucci as interim vice president for finance and administration and chief financial officer. Dinucci joined Boise State in 1998...
Geoscience seminar Feb. 6: Climate variability in the late Early Cretaceous
The Department of Geosciences presents “Timing and quantification of terrestrial climate variability in the late Early Cretaceous” with Marina Suarez from the University of Kansas at 3 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in the Ruch Engineering Building, Room 103. A cookie and coffee social hour before the seminar will be held at 2 p.m. in the Environmental Research Building main lobby.
Borgias to present on Indigenous rights in rural-urban water conflicts Jan. 30
The Department of Geosciences presents “Indigenous Rights and Coalitions for Water Justice in Rural-Urban Water Conflicts” with Sophia Borgias, an assistant professor in the School of Public Service, at 3 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, in the Ruch Engineering Building, Room 301. A cookie and coffee social hour before the seminar will be held at 2 p.m. in the Environmental Research Building main lobby.
