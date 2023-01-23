The Department of Geosciences presents “Timing and quantification of terrestrial climate variability in the late Early Cretaceous” with Marina Suarez from the University of Kansas at 3 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in the Ruch Engineering Building, Room 103. A cookie and coffee social hour before the seminar will be held at 2 p.m. in the Environmental Research Building main lobby.

BOISE, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO