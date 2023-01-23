The Stein Luminary will present the one-hour documentary, “A River Out of Time,” at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in the Stein Luminary Museum located in the Center for the Visual Arts as part of the Digital Media in Arts and Sciences Series. The film follows a team of scientists, artists and educators who rafted the Colorado River in 2019 to commemorate the 150th anniversary of John Wesley Powell’s Colorado River Exploration Expedition. This event is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.

