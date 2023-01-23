Read full article on original website
boisestate.edu
A River Out of Time film screening and interactive exhibit opening Feb.23
The Stein Luminary will present the one-hour documentary, “A River Out of Time,” at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in the Stein Luminary Museum located in the Center for the Visual Arts as part of the Digital Media in Arts and Sciences Series. The film follows a team of scientists, artists and educators who rafted the Colorado River in 2019 to commemorate the 150th anniversary of John Wesley Powell’s Colorado River Exploration Expedition. This event is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.
boisestate.edu
Institute for Advancing American Values announces new grant opportunity; submit by March 10
The Institute for Advancing American Values invites Boise State faculty to submit research proposals, ranging from public-facing scholarship to peer-reviewed research, focused on the values of freedom, opportunity, democracy, free expression and/or other enduring political, economic and social values. The Institute encourages conversation between multiple viewpoints to spur engagement, understanding and human connection.
boisestate.edu
Doyon selected for palliative care credentialing committee
The Hospice and Palliative Credentialing Center recently selected School of Nursing Assistant Professor Kate Doyon as a member of its Examination Development Committee. The center recognized Doyon for her “commitment and dedication to [the Hospice and Palliative Credentialing Center] and our mission of promoting a certification process that advances quality in the provision of care to patients and families facing life limiting illnesses,” according to a commendation letter.
boisestate.edu
Thirteen faculty join seventh cohort of the ASSERT Faculty Development program
ASSERT (Aligning Stakeholders and Structures to Enable Research Transformation) serves to germinate, cultivate, and celebrate transformative research ideas and questions. This project is led by professors Donna Llewellyn, Marie-Anne de Graaff, Kevin Feris and assistant director Megan Gambs. Their work operates by improving academic structures, addressing the cultural issues at...
boisestate.edu
Geoscience seminar Feb. 6: Climate variability in the late Early Cretaceous
The Department of Geosciences presents “Timing and quantification of terrestrial climate variability in the late Early Cretaceous” with Marina Suarez from the University of Kansas at 3 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in the Ruch Engineering Building, Room 103. A cookie and coffee social hour before the seminar will be held at 2 p.m. in the Environmental Research Building main lobby.
boisestate.edu
Borgias to present on Indigenous rights in rural-urban water conflicts Jan. 30
The Department of Geosciences presents “Indigenous Rights and Coalitions for Water Justice in Rural-Urban Water Conflicts” with Sophia Borgias, an assistant professor in the School of Public Service, at 3 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, in the Ruch Engineering Building, Room 301. A cookie and coffee social hour before the seminar will be held at 2 p.m. in the Environmental Research Building main lobby.
boisestate.edu
Executive search updates
Boise State is pleased to provide updates and announce the launch of the following searches. Interim Vice President for Finance and Administration, Chief Financial Officer. The university has named Jo Ellen Dinucci as interim vice president for finance and administration and chief financial officer. Dinucci joined Boise State in 1998...
