ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinemablend

FBI's Jeremy Sisto Explains Why Jubal's Big Episode With His 'Old Demons' Feels Like A Season Finale

By Laura Hurley
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iQipV_0kOoSPjw00

FBI is returning to CBS after a brief break from new episodes, and the next case will raise the stakes for Jubal in particular. Between the threat of a bioweapon attack in New York City and a scare in his personal life, the character will face pressure on all sides, which is bad news for the “old demons” that he’s been battling for years. Actor Jeremy Sisto spoke with CinemaBlend about the January 24 episode, called “Breakdown,” and why it feels like a season finale.

Jubal has had a rough couple of seasons, including (but definitely not limited to) the shooting and then death of Rina, his son’s health problems, and his personal life being tied up in a deadly case when the delayed Season 4 finale finally aired as part of Season 5. Viewers have seen him power through even the worst kinds of pressure, and the episode description for “Breakdown” hints that some of his past demons will resurface.

Jeremy Sisto opened up about how Jubal is handling the combination of work stress and family stress this time around, saying:

Things were pretty solid, and what happens in his son's journey of health in this episode is the possibility of something bad occurring... It's just the possibility, but for whatever reason, perhaps because he's been thrown off by it, perhaps because he woke up feeling vulnerable, for whatever reason, some old demons become active in his brain and he starts to become pretty paranoid about what the future holds… He tries to continue doing the best job he can… but it's very high stakes. It's a chemical bomb, and the possibility of human damage is very high. It's a scary moment for him for a lot of different reasons.

The pressure for the agents on FBI is high enough on a regular basis, but it sounds like the stakes will be particularly high on a particularly bad day for Jubal. The character has managed to compartmentalize in the past, even when actively mourning and/or terrified about the danger that his son is in . Will the timing just be awful for him in “Breakdown,” or is there more to what brings those “old demons” of his back to the surface?

Only time will tell, but his struggles with everything from alcohol to grief have meant that his path as an FBI agent hasn’t been easy. The relationship with Rina seemed to be good for him, despite perhaps moving faster than would be advisable for him as a recovering alcoholic , as Sisto himself pointed out during Season 4. So, between everything he has had to power through over the years, how good is he at hiding his various demons? The actor weighed in:

He's very good. It's been a while since he's done this, but he made a career for at least some time. We've talked about it in the past, and it seems like that period was not super brief, and nobody suspected. He was able to do it. So he's obviously fairly good at being functional… but it's a difficult battle.

Jubal was functional when he was trying to cover up his problems in the past, but he’s a different man by this point. Will he handle his demons differently in Season 5, no matter how they present themselves? Or will he regress due to the pressures of the case combined with the potential bad news about Tyler’s health? In past instances of Jubal compartmentalizing, Isobel has shown concern for him, but the promo indicates that this case will require all hands on deck.

With a mysterious bioweapon on the way, is there any surprise that the stakes are even higher than usual? After all, the team’s encounter with sarin gas back in Season 4 resulted in Maggie being exposed long enough that she nearly died and was out of commission until several episodes into Season 5. (The crisis for Maggie allowed actress Missy Peregrym to take her maternity leave.) Jeremy Sisto previewed how filming on location for “Breakdown” made the episode feel worthy of a season finale:

We have a great set piece in this and the director is our director-producer, Alex Chapple, who's very talented, and the writers, and our showrunner Rick Eid, who is also extremely talented. So it was a great team, and I'm excited to see it. It felt very big when we were doing it. It felt more like a season finale. There was just a lot going on, and every episode can't be like this, but this one felt like it just came together. I'm glad it came together on this particular issue, because it was a big issue. It was something that I was always uncertain if they were going to approach and I'm glad they did in such a nuanced way.

Fortunately, “Breakdown” and how it covers the "particular issue" that Sisto alluded to won’t be the season finale, and fans can count on many more episodes before the final credits roll on Season 5. FBI (along with spinoffs FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted ) scored a renewal for another two seasons back in May, so a sixth season is already guaranteed no matter what happens in the next episode for Jubal and the rest.

See how Jubal handles his demons in the next new episode of FBI on Tuesday, January 24 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. The fifth season so far has delivered everything from a trauma for OA while Maggie was gone to Maggie temporarily keeping a secret upon her return to hints that Scola has a big decision to make about his future with the Bureau. Keep tuning in on Tuesday nights for what comes next! You can also revisit episodes streaming with a Paramount+ subscription .

Comments / 1

Related
Looper

Dateline's Keith Morrison Admits He Struggles With The Ethics Of Reporting On True Crime

NBC's "Dateline" is a staple of the network, having been on the air now for 31 seasons. Though it has long focused on true crime, "Dateline" in its earliest days was also a general news program. But today, it reigns as one of the kings of true crime, even in a market that has arguably become oversaturated. Between the many true crime podcasts and documentaries across most streaming services, "Dateline" has still managed to carve out a large space for itself.
Looper

Criminal Minds' Matthew Gray Gubler Didn't Return To The Series For An Understandable Reason

Fans of the television series "Criminal Minds" reached a day they hoped would never come back at the end of the last decade when the long-running crime drama came to an end. The team at the FBI's Behavior Analysis Unit finished with 15 seasons spanning from 2005-2020 and battled against every possible form of killer the world could ever imagine. While fans of the show were left with a void where the CBS drama once was, it turned out they didn't have to wait very long to learn that the series was on its way back via the Paramount+ streaming service.
Looper

Law & Order: SVU Fans Are Buzzing Over Olivia's Powerful Scream

A good scream can be incredibly cathartic. When the weight of the world rests on your shoulders, and you've been dealt more cards than you can handle, sometimes all you can do is let out a primal yell to let everyone else know how fed up you are. Movies and TV know this all too well, and the right scream can send chills down viewers' spines.
Looper

Why Jason Beghe Was Never The Same After Chicago PD

The One Chicago universe on NBC remains a fan-favorite group of shows. The franchise, which includes "Chicago Fire" and "Chicago Med," also features "Chicago P.D.," which focuses on the day-to-day lives of a group of police officers in the 21st District in Chicago. One of the key characters of "Chicago...
Looper

Chicago Fire Just Went After Cindy Herrmann And Fans Are Not Happy

Like most shows of its length, "Chicago Fire" — which totals more than 225 episodes across 11 seasons and counting — shakes up its main cast of characters from time to time. Most notably, Lieutenant Matthew Casey actor Jesse Spencer left "Chicago Fire" partway through Season 10 in late 2021. Prior to his exit, Spencer acted in a grand total of 200 "Chicago Fire" episodes as one of the series' principal characters.
Looper

Chicago Fire's Taylor Kinney Steps Away From Series To Handle Personal Matters

"Chicago Fire" was the first installment in Dick Wolfe's "One Chicago" franchise that would spin off in various directions following all of the emergency personnel working in the Windy City. Since 2012, viewers have tuned in to watch Firehouse 51 put out fires, both literal and metaphorical. But while dealing with all kinds of issues across Chicago would be enough for some shows, "Chicago Fire" knows when to take a step back and allow audiences a chance to see the inner-personal lives of the firefighters who make up the department.
OREGON STATE
Looper

Bridget Moynahan Hated One Blue Bloods Dinner Scene Due To A Dreadful Mashup

Over the last decade and a half, "Blue Bloods" has established itself as one of the most popular police procedurals on TV. The show is rapidly approaching 15 years on air, which puts it in the realm of "CSI," "Criminal Minds," and "Law & Order" as the longest-running cop shows. Of course, what makes "Blue Bloods" different is its cast of characters and the different perspectives of the justice system in New York. The political side of the job is covered by patriarch Frank Reagan's (Tom Selleck) voice as the police commissioner; Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) covers the detective side of the job, Jamie Reagan (Will Estes) covers the beat-walking as a patrol officer, and Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan) holds down the fort in the District Attorney's office.
NEW YORK STATE
TVLine

Law & Order: SVU: Benson and Stabler Look Very Close to a Kiss in New Promo

Sure, it’s possible that Law & Order: SVU‘s Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler won’t actually lock lips in the show’s next episode. But based on the events of a new SVU promo, it certainly looks like their long-awaited first kiss is in store. In the teaser trailer for Episode 12 of the procedural’s current 24th season (airing Thursday, Jan. 26 at 9/8c on NBC), Benson attempts to close the book on the recent gang attack that targeted her and her son, Noah. She appears to enlist Stabler’s help — “Why did you call me?” Elliot asks Liv in the promo above...
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
182K+
Followers
42K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy